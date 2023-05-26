Genentech, American Diabetes Association Partner Improves Access to Diabetic Eye Disease Screening and Treatment

Brian Wilson, Genentech’s executive director of medical affairs, was interviewed. Optometry Times®” Assistant Managing Editor Emily Kaiser discusses how the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Genentech are partnering to improve access to diabetes screening and treatment. diabetic eye disease As part of the ADA’s Health Equity Now program, it impacts underserved communities.

video transcript

Note: This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Emily Kaiser:

Hi everyone, I’m Emily Kaiser from Optometry Times. I sit down with Brian Wilson, Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Genentech, to discuss how the American Diabetes Association works. [ADA] and Genentech are collaborating as part of the ADA’s Health Equity Now program to improve access to screening and treatment for eye diseases that affect underserved people within the diabetes community. Welcome back Brian! Thank you very much for taking the time to speak with us.

Dr. Brian Wilson, MBA:

thank you. Thank you for inviting me.

Kaiser:

Yes, of course. First, can you tell us a little more about the partnership between the American Diabetes Association and Genentech? How did this come about?

Wilson:

that’s right. So when we think about and talk about this partnership, it’s a unique opportunity for Genentech and ADA to work together to address a really important health problem in the South. And we are specifically piloting this partnership within Alabama, with a particular focus on addressing barriers related to diabetic eye disease.

Kaiser:

It is wonderful. What do you hope to achieve with this collaboration?

Wilson:

Yes, great question. So while we hope to achieve a lot, we will introduce a few pillars. One of the key areas we want to focus on is truly understanding barriers. So what I’m trying to say is that it really drives the patient’s ability to move through the healthcare system and through the community health centers to get to the point where treatment for diabetic eye disease is actually available. What is it? Diabetic eye disease has been identified as one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. And I want to emphasize that it is the leading cause of preventable blindness. Therefore, it is imperative that patients understand where the gap is. Where have patients gotten lost in the funnel and are not getting the care they need?

Kaiser:

How can optometrists participate in this effort to address health disparities, especially among diabetic minorities?

Wilson:

Yes, optometrists can be involved at any stage, but optometrists play a very important role in ensuring that patients actually receive proper treatment. It has been found that the longer a patient has had her type 2 diabetes, the more likely the diabetic eye disease will get worse. Optometrists can therefore play an important role in patients with worsening eye disease, ensuring that they are not only screened but also referred to a retinal specialist at the appropriate rate.

Kaiser:

As diabetes continues to rise in the community, what can ophthalmologists do to improve the quality of care?

Wilson:

Yes, as diabetes continues to increase, it is very important for optometrists to play and understand their role in coordinating care for people with type 2 diabetes. People may also be unaware that they have diabetes, but diabetes can manifest in the eyes and be identified by an eye exam. Again, optometrists can play an important role in ensuring patients understand the comorbidities that diabetic eye disease can cause if they have type 2 diabetes. and, as mentioned earlier, can play an important role in ensuring that these patients are referred to the appropriate sources of information. Either lead to a retinal specialist or the right doctor to manage your diabetes.

Kaiser:

And what is Pike doing to address systemic health disparities?

Wilson:

My organization is involved in several things and they span many pillars. Health equity is the foundation of many of the efforts we are making within our communities to ensure patient access. This pilot is one such example. But there are other areas of our focus, such as driving inclusiveness in research and understanding how to empower patients.

Kaiser:

And how are patient needs considered in these accessibility and inclusion efforts?

Wilson:

This pilot program, a partnership between ADA and Genentech, is a prime example. This is a prime example of meeting patient needs where they live. So everything we do, every alignment within our health equity strategy, is tied to the needs of our patients. Therefore, we feel it is essential to focus on: [inaudible] First, it allows us to increase our influence.

Kaiser:

How important is patient and community education and breaking down these barriers to eye health?

Wilson:

Patient education and community education are paramount. Because the goal is to empower the community to feel safe when co-creating with the community, when the pilot program moves to a new phase, or when the pilot program ends. We still have empowerment and sustainability planning to continue our impact. So one of her ways of empowering communities and patients is through education, which helps us continue our work.

Kaiser:

have understood. wonderful. Thank you very much for taking the time to chat with us today. This sounds like a great program and I can’t wait to hear more about the continuation of this pilot’s program.

Wilson:

absolutely. Thank you so much for having me.