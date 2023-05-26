Coronary artery calcium score, but not polygenic risk score, best predicts heart disease risk



Important points:

In head-to-head comparisons, coronary calcium score improved CV risk discrimination, but polygenic risk score did not.

There was no additional predictive utility when the two scores were combined.

The data show that adding the coronary artery calcium score to a CHD prediction model based on conventional risk factors improved discrimination of CV risk. However, adding the polygenic risk score made no difference.

Analyzes of two large cohorts of middle-aged and elderly people with long-term follow-up (all using available genetic data and coronary CT scans) expressed a direct need for recent American Heart Association science It addresses important knowledge gaps identified in the public statement. Compare polygenic risk scores with CAC score for predicting CHD risk, according to Sadya Sana Khan, M.D., M.Sc., FACC, FAHAAssistant Professor of Medicine and Preventive Medicine, Associate Program Director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship, and Research Director of the Heart Failure Division at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.







In head-to-head comparisons, CAC scores improved CV risk discrimination, but polygenic risk scores did not.

“Each score is of separate interest to improve risk prediction, but what is not clear is whether one is better than the other, or whether they are better combined. It’s a question of whether or not it’s possible,” Khan told Helio. “The CAC added improved risk prediction and helped reclassify people, but the polygenic score did not, so it was very helpful to see this comparison. It worked better than it did alone.”

Changes in risk identification

Sadia Sana Khan



Khan et al. reported two population observation-based studies in adults of European descent, aged 45–79 years, without clinical CHD at baseline, the Multi-Ethnic Atherosclerosis Study (MESA). n = 1,991, median age 61 years) were analyzed. years) and the Rotterdam study (n = 1,217; median age 67 years). The researchers calculated his CHD risk using conventional risk factors such as: pooled cohort equation, CT for CAC scores, and genotyped samples for validated polygenic risk scores. The main outcome was improved model identification, calibration, and net reclassification (with a recommended risk threshold of 7.5%) in predicting CHD events.

The survey results are jam.

The median predicted atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk based on conventional risk factors was 6.99% in the MESA cohort and 5.93% in the Rotterdam study. He developed CHD in 9.4% and 8.1% of adults, respectively, during the available follow-up of MESA (median, 16 years) and Rotterdam Study (median, 14.2 years).

In the MESA cohort, both CAC score and polygenic risk score were significantly associated with 10-year risk of developing CHD, with a HR of 2.6 (95% CI, 2.08 to 3.26) for CAC score and a HR of 1.43 (95% CI). CI, 1.2–1.7). ) polygenic risk score.

“In both studies, we observed a higher incidence of CHD in the higher CAC score category in a dose-response relationship,” the researchers wrote. “In contrast, between polygenic risk scores <50% and between 50% and 80%, when the 95% CIs overlap, the incidence of CHD was similar, but higher in patients with scores >80%. It was.”

C-statistics were CAC score of 0.76 (95% CI, 0.71-0.79) and polygenic risk score of 0.69 (95% CI, 0.63-0.71). The change in the C statistic when adding each score to the pooled cohort equation was 0.09 (95% CI, 0.06 to 0.13) for CAC score, 0.02 (95% CI, 0.04) for polygenic risk score, and 0.1 (both 95% CI, 0.07–0.14).

The researchers found that adding the CAC score to the pooled cohort equation resulted in a significant improvement in overall category net reclassification (0.19; 95% CI, 0.06–0.28), but adding the polygenic risk score to the equation did not improve the reclassification.

This result was consistent in partial analyzes of younger and older participants when stratified by median age in the MESA and Rotterdam studies.

Longer follow-up required

“The two scores measure different things,” Khan said. “Genetic risk, or genetic risk, is a probabilistic estimate of what some commonly occurring genetic change might put you at risk. On the other hand, measured The risk factors themselves are directly related to the risk of myocardial infarction.With CT, by measuring or visualizing whether there is calcium in the arteries, it is very clear that disease progression has already occurred. It turns out that we can grasp the

Khan said the two cohorts analyzed were predominantly Caucasian, so long-term follow-up in more diverse cohorts will be key in the future. The authors also noted that the two scores may be associated with different life stages.

“CT scans may be useful in middle age. However, CT scans are not available in young adults because they are less likely to have developed calcium. We don’t mean it,” Khan said. “Thus, it is possible that polygenic risk scores are more useful for young adults, but it is not yet clear. One reason for this is the need for very large adolescent samples and very long follow-up studies. .”

