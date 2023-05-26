Ketamine shows promise for hard-to-treat depression, new study shows

new research For some patients, the anesthetic ketamine is a promising alternative to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), which is currently one of the most rapid and effective treatments for patients with difficult-to-treat depression. suggests that This study is the largest to directly compare the two treatments.

Patients unresponsive to at least two antidepressants — almost one third Patients who are clinically depressed and have what clinicians refer to as ‘treatment-resistant’. Their rescue options are limited. Doctors usually recommend up to 12 ECT sessions for her. Long-established efficacybut is tainted by the stigma of historical misuse and scary hollywood picture People who are tied to the table and struggle with suffering. His ECT today is safer and performed under general anesthesia, but the procedure is still underutilized.

The study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that intravenous ketamine was at least as effective as ECT in patients with treatment-resistant depression without psychosis. found. (For people with psychosis, even very low doses of ketamine can exacerbate psychosis-like symptoms.)

“The results were quite surprising to us,” said lead author Amit Amit, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School who studies mood disorders at Massachusetts General Brigham. Dr. Anand said. His team initially hypothesized that ketamine would be nearly as effective as ECT. Instead, ketamine turned out to perform better than that, Dr. Anand said.