Irregular menstrual cycles are linked to heart disease risk

Women with menstrual cycles shorter than 22 days or longer than 34 days were more likely to experience this symptom. cardiovascular disease including events heart attack again Atrial fibrillation (afib)according to new information Research May 24, American Heart Association Journal.

These findings are interesting and highlight the importance of the menstrual cycle as a marker of health, especially heart health. Dr. Stephanie Fabion, Director of the Mayo Clinic Women’s Health Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Irregular menstrual cycles ‘not always benign’

“This study adds to the body of literature that shows that irregular menstrual cycles are not necessarily benign,” says Fabion, Ph.D., medical director of the North American Menopause Society, who was not involved in the study. do not have. “Previous studies have linked irregular menstruation to multiple cardiovascular disease risk factors. insulin resistance, high cholesterol, hypertension, chronic inflammation. ”

How long is a “regular” menstrual cycle?

Menstrual cycles are counted from the first day of one period to the first day of the next. The average total menstrual cycle is 28 days, and anything between 21 and 35 days is usually considered normal. Long or short menstrual cycles are considered irregular, and about 1 in 5 women experience them. merck manual.

