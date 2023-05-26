Fibromyalgia causes structural changes in the brain





Areas that process pain are particularly affected by changes in brain volume. The good news is that these changes are potentially reversible. One of the main symptoms experienced by people with fibromyalgia is chronic pain. With the team at the LWL Psychiatric Clinic psychotherapy Researchers at the Ruhr University Bochum in Germany investigated brain changes associated with the disorder. Researchers used magnetic resonance data to demonstrate that brain regions involved in pain processing and emotional appraisal were altered in patients. This is true for both the gray matter volume, which primarily houses neurons, and the white matter volume, which primarily consists of fiber connections between neurons. The researchers published their findings in the journal Arthritis Research and Therapy on May 19, 2023. Changes in the pain network A team led by Professors Martin Diers and Benjamin Mosch analyzed magnetic resonance imaging data from 23 female patients with fibromyalgia and 21 healthy control subjects. They wanted to look at the amount of gray matter in the various pain-processing areas of the brain, so-called white matter, which consists of nerve cells and fibrous connections between nerve cells where signals are mainly transmitted. . One of our goals was to investigate whether the directionality of water molecule diffusion differs in specific regions of the brain, in other words, whether we can identify regional differences in signaling. ”

Benjamin Mosch, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany The researchers found changes in gray matter volume primarily in the brain’s pain network, the area responsible for pain processing and assessment. “In specific areas involved in pain inhibition, we found that patients had reduced gray matter compared to healthy people,” explains Benjamin Mosh. “Patients had significantly reduced volumes in these areas.” Regarding signal transduction, changes were found in the thalamus. The thalamus is thought to be a key node in the processing of pain by neurons. White matter bias in fibromyalgia patients compared to healthy controls indicates altered conduction of pain signals in fibromyalgia patients. The relationship between brain structure, perception, and behavior The researchers ultimately linked the results of structural changes in the brain to the perceptual and behavioral characteristics of study participants. The amount of volume reduction in many relevant brain regions is inversely proportional to the amount of perceived pain reported by the patient. The researchers made an interesting observation when they analyzed correlations between depression and activity levels and volumetric changes in specific regions of the brain. The amount of so-called putamen was negatively correlated with the onset of depressive symptoms and positively correlated with participants’ activity levels. “This shows that changes in the brain are not permanent and can be affected. In other words, changes can be reversible, for example through active daily living.” concludes Benjamin Mosh. sauce: Reference magazines: Mosh, B. other. (2023) Effects of brain morphometric changes and psychometric and clinical factors in fibromyalgia: volumetric and diffusion tensor imaging studies. Arthritis research and treatment. doi.org/10.1186/s13075-023-03064-0.

