



In an analysis of the Look AHEAD study, researchers from the Brigham Joslin Diabetes Center found that participants who were physically active in the afternoon experienced greater reductions in blood glucose levels than those who were most active at other times of the day. I discovered that

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and 90-95% of that population is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Lifestyle interventions such as a healthy diet and regular physical activity program are ways to manage diabetes. A new study from a collaboration between researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Massachusetts General Brigham Health System, and Joslyn Diabetes Center, part of Beth Israel Leihei Health, found that: Data from Look AHEAD (Actions for Health in Diabetes) are used. This study compares intensive lifestyle interventions with diabetes support and education in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and overweight or obesity for long-term follow-up of cardiovascular disease development It is a randomized controlled trial. In the current study, the researchers assessed whether physical activity at specific times of the day was associated with greater improvements in glycemic control. Their findings suggest that people with type 2 diabetes who did physical activity in the afternoon saw the greatest improvement after the one-year trial. The team’s results are published in the following article. diabetes care. “This study showed that adults with type 2 diabetes had the greatest improvement in glycemic control when they were most active in the afternoon,” said co-author Jingyi, Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders. Dr. Qian said. Brigham. “We know that physical activity is beneficial, but our study adds a new understanding that the timing of activity may also be important.” Doctors recommend that people with diabetes participate in regular physical activity as a way to manage blood sugar levels. Elevated blood sugar levels can put people with type 2 diabetes at risk for heart disease, vision problems, and kidney disease. The team analyzed physical activity data from Years 1 and 4 of the Look AHEAD study, which included data from over 2,400 participants. During the study, participants wore a waist accelerometer recording device to measure physical activity. When Brigham and Jocelyn’s team reviewed his first-year data, they found that those who engaged in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in the afternoon had the greatest reductions in blood sugar. Comparing the 4-year data, the afternoon group maintained lower blood glucose levels. Additionally, the afternoon group was most likely to stop taking hypoglycemic and antidiabetic drugs. Brigham and Joslyn’s team say their research has limitations. For example, their study was observational and did not measure confounding factors such as sleep or food intake. In future studies, the research team may test their findings ly and investigate underlying mechanisms that could explain why periods of activity affect glycemic control. Based on this, the team may be able to provide patients with specific physical activity recommendations. “Timing seems to be key,” said co-author Roland Middelbeek, M.D., Ph.D., co-author and associate investigator at the Joslin Diabetes Center. “In the future, we may have more data and evidence that will allow us to provide patients with more individualized recommendations.” Funding: This study was funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (K99-HL-148500, R01-HL140574), the National Institute on Aging (RF1AG059867 and RF1AG064312), and the National Institute on Aging.

