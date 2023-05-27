Health
Parents of Aki Kurose Junior High School Concerned About Second Measles Case in Seattle – KIRO 7 News Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle has its second measles case this year. The first incident happened to him in January, who from his Sea-Tac took him to the ER. The second example is a junior high school student at Aki Kurose Junior High School. The student reportedly visited several places outside of school. His one of those places is Pike Place Market.
Students and their families spent about three hours at the market on Saturday, May 13. The student was at school until two days before that. It turned out that the student contracted measles on Monday, May 15. Parents now want to know why they weren’t informed about the incident until a week later, and why authorities didn’t decide to close schools until Friday, May 26.
“I have one daughter who is in the seventh grade,” said Aki Kurose’s parent, Jamaligia Abdroman. “The school has confirmed one student with measles, so we have decided to close the school today and start remote classes next week.”
Aki Kurose, the daughter of Jamaligia Abdroman, was among hundreds of students who had an unexpectedly long weekend after a measles case occurred at school.
“For people who don’t have family to babysit, they can’t make phone calls, they can’t get sick leave or leave if there’s no availability, so it can create a lot of difficulty for people.” said Abdulloman.
According to the CDC, measles is highly contagious and airborne. Officials at Aki Kurose said they were not informed of the measles outbreak until May 20 and notified parents immediately. Authorities did not make a decision on school closures until Thursday. They issued a notice that Friday’s parent-teacher classes have been canceled and students will be taking virtual classes until June 1.
“[It] I was a little concerned because I felt that the school was not prioritizing children and instead of closing schools, they were just allowing children to take tests,” said Abdulloman. “I was concerned about people who may not have been vaccinated, even older people and staff, as they may be allergic to ingredients etc.”
A Kurose Aki school official said the school opened for the first week because it was known which students had been vaccinated and which had not. They also tried to track vaccination records for adults in the building. It was not possible to confirm which employees had been vaccinated. They then decided to close the school.
At Aki Kurose, the vaccination rate of students this year is higher than last year. School officials said they made efforts to increase vaccination rates this fall and after the New Year.
According to these officials, 97% of Aki Kurose’s students are up to date on vaccinations this year. That’s a big jump from the 2021-2022 school year, when the King County Public Health Department showed that 85% of students had the latest vaccine. Of those who did not, only 1% received an exemption.
“Many children are not vaccinated these days and many parents choose not to vaccinate their children for one reason or another,” said Abdulloman.
The student and his family spent about three hours at Pike Place, one of Seattle’s biggest tourist attractions, while the child was infected.
Rebecca Girotti, who was at the market with her family, said, “I thought this was probably the first or second place to come and it was family-friendly. We all walked and did something. It’s a place where you can find the
“I get to meet a lot of people throughout the day, and I love that,” said Patty Weiger, who works at Craftline.
Patti Wager said Pike Place is starting to feel like pre-pandemic times again. She also said that the pandemic has made her and others who have spoken with KIRO 7 take epidemics seriously.
“I’m not afraid of anything anymore. I’ve been vaccinated, too,” Wager said.
“Even when I was pregnant, there are several vaccinations to give the baby during pregnancy,” said Priya Nath, who is visiting the market with her family.
Students are expected to return to class next weekend when the incubation period for the incident is over.
©2023 Cox Media Group
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/parents-share-concerns-aki-kurose-middle-school-sees-seattles-second-case-measles/CRFVUNDNENDV3P72PYQ25QDGFY/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Parents of Aki Kurose Junior High School Concerned About Second Measles Case in Seattle – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi | New Parliament building will make every Indian proud: PM Modi
- The Last of Us multiplayer reportedly faces setbacks as Naughty Dog announces delay
- Luxury and style: Mercedes-Benz’s cinematic journey through Bollywood
- Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board visits Loughborough University | News and events
- Fashion Makes a Wave at AmfAR Gala, Raising $17 Million for AIDS Research
- Benchmarking animal-level agility with quadruped robots – Google AI Blog
- An earthquake hits eastern Japan
- Xi Jinping spoke to Zelensky and told him that the only way out of the war was to negotiate
- Donald Trump can’t repeat his 2016 success in the GOP primary
- Erdogan is a ‘family’ in Turkey’s conservative heartland
- Jokowi must have the courage to ignore the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the tenure of KPK leaders