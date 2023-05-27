Parents of Aki Kurose Junior High School Concerned About Second Measles Case in Seattle – KIRO 7 News Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle has its second measles case this year. The first incident happened to him in January, who from his Sea-Tac took him to the ER. The second example is a junior high school student at Aki Kurose Junior High School. The student reportedly visited several places outside of school. His one of those places is Pike Place Market.

Students and their families spent about three hours at the market on Saturday, May 13. The student was at school until two days before that. It turned out that the student contracted measles on Monday, May 15. Parents now want to know why they weren’t informed about the incident until a week later, and why authorities didn’t decide to close schools until Friday, May 26.

“I have one daughter who is in the seventh grade,” said Aki Kurose’s parent, Jamaligia Abdroman. “The school has confirmed one student with measles, so we have decided to close the school today and start remote classes next week.”

Aki Kurose, the daughter of Jamaligia Abdroman, was among hundreds of students who had an unexpectedly long weekend after a measles case occurred at school.

“For people who don’t have family to babysit, they can’t make phone calls, they can’t get sick leave or leave if there’s no availability, so it can create a lot of difficulty for people.” said Abdulloman.

According to the CDC, measles is highly contagious and airborne. Officials at Aki Kurose said they were not informed of the measles outbreak until May 20 and notified parents immediately. Authorities did not make a decision on school closures until Thursday. They issued a notice that Friday’s parent-teacher classes have been canceled and students will be taking virtual classes until June 1.

“[It] I was a little concerned because I felt that the school was not prioritizing children and instead of closing schools, they were just allowing children to take tests,” said Abdulloman. “I was concerned about people who may not have been vaccinated, even older people and staff, as they may be allergic to ingredients etc.”

A Kurose Aki school official said the school opened for the first week because it was known which students had been vaccinated and which had not. They also tried to track vaccination records for adults in the building. It was not possible to confirm which employees had been vaccinated. They then decided to close the school.

At Aki Kurose, the vaccination rate of students this year is higher than last year. School officials said they made efforts to increase vaccination rates this fall and after the New Year.

According to these officials, 97% of Aki Kurose’s students are up to date on vaccinations this year. That’s a big jump from the 2021-2022 school year, when the King County Public Health Department showed that 85% of students had the latest vaccine. Of those who did not, only 1% received an exemption.

“Many children are not vaccinated these days and many parents choose not to vaccinate their children for one reason or another,” said Abdulloman.

The student and his family spent about three hours at Pike Place, one of Seattle’s biggest tourist attractions, while the child was infected.

Rebecca Girotti, who was at the market with her family, said, “I thought this was probably the first or second place to come and it was family-friendly. We all walked and did something. It’s a place where you can find the

“I get to meet a lot of people throughout the day, and I love that,” said Patty Weiger, who works at Craftline.

Patti Wager said Pike Place is starting to feel like pre-pandemic times again. She also said that the pandemic has made her and others who have spoken with KIRO 7 take epidemics seriously.

“I’m not afraid of anything anymore. I’ve been vaccinated, too,” Wager said.

“Even when I was pregnant, there are several vaccinations to give the baby during pregnancy,” said Priya Nath, who is visiting the market with her family.

Students are expected to return to class next weekend when the incubation period for the incident is over.

