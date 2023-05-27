New antibiotic discovered in AI could defeat dangerous superbugs





Researchers say they have used artificial intelligence to discover a new type of antibiotic that works against particularly threatening drug-resistant bacteria. Related video above: Bacteria can change shape to survive antibiotics When antibiotics were tested on mouse skin, infections with this superbug controlled bacterial growth, and others It was suggested that this method could be used to create tailored antibiotics to combat drug-resistant pathogens in . The researchers also tested the antibiotic against 41 different strains of antibiotic-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. The drug was effective against all pathogens, but needs to be further purified and tested in human clinical trials before it can be used in patients. Additionally, the compounds identified by the AI ​​were effective in a way that they stopped only the pathogen in question. It does not appear to kill many other beneficial bacterial species that live in the gut and skin, making it a rare narrowly targeted drug. The researchers said that if more antibiotics acted so precisely, they could prevent bacteria from becoming resistant. The study was published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. “This is incredibly promising,” said Dr. Cesar de la Fuente, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perlman School of Medicine. He also uses AI to make new discoveries. De la Fuente said this kind of approach to discovering new drugs is an emerging field that researchers have been experimenting with since around 2018. This greatly reduces the time it takes to sort thousands of promising compounds. “As we’ve seen, I think AI can be applied well in many areas, and I think drug discovery is sort of the next frontier.” focused. It inhabits hospitals and other medical settings, clinging to surfaces such as doorknobs and counters. Because we can take pieces of DNA from other organisms we come in contact with, we can integrate genes that resist the drugs that are best used by doctors to treat them. “This is what we call professional pathogens in the lab,” said John Stokes, one of the researchers and an assistant professor of biochemistry and biomedicine at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. This species causes skin, blood, and respiratory infections that are difficult to treat. In 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new types of antibiotics were “most needed” to treat Acinetobacter baumannii infections. A recent study of hospitalized patients with Actinetobacter baumannii infections that were also resistant to strong carbapenem antibiotics found: One in four died within a month of diagnosis. For the new study, Stokes and his lab collaborated with researchers at MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute. First, they grew Acinetobacter baumannii in laboratory dishes using a technique called high-throughput drug screening and spent weeks exposing these colonies to more than 7,500 drugs (drugs and drug active ingredients). spent. “They found 480 compounds that stopped the growth of bacteria. They put that information into a computer and used it to train an artificial intelligence algorithm.” is to start showing that model in a brand new state. “It’s a picture of a chemical you’ve never seen before, right? And based on what it learned during training, it predicts whether those molecules are antibacterial,” Stokes said. They then had the model screen his 6,000-plus molecules. Stokes said the AI ​​was able to do the search over several hours, narrowing it down to 240 chemicals that he tested in a lab. Laboratory tests allowed him to narrow the list of the best inhibitors against bacteria to nine. From there, they took a closer look at the structure of each antibiotic and ruled out those they thought could be dangerous or related to known antibiotics. What remained was one of his compounds called RS102895, which Stokes believes was originally developed as a potential treatment. Diabetes mellitus. It appears to work in an entirely new way by preventing the migration of bacterial components from inside the cell to the cell surface, he says. This is a rather intriguing mechanism, one that to my knowledge has not been observed with clinical antibiotics. What’s more, RS102895, which the researchers renamed Abaucin, works only on Actinetobacter baumannii, says Stokes. Most antibiotics are broad-spectrum agents, meaning they act on many types of bacteria. Broad-spectrum antibiotics put enormous selective pressure on many types of bacteria, causing them to rapidly evolve and share genes that help them resist drugs and survive. “For this molecule, it’s very potent only against Actinetobacter, so it doesn’t impose a universal selective pressure, so resistance won’t spread so quickly,” he said.

