Allergist Opinions on Peanut Patches for Toddlers





Wearable patches may reduce the risk of a severe allergic reaction to peanuts in young children. This is according to research results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The patch, called Viaksin, recently completed a Phase 3 trial in children aged 1 to 3 years. Viaskin contains a small amount of peanut protein. Place it between your toddler’s shoulder blades and the skin will absorb the peanut protein. New patches are applied daily. “This is an example of what is called desensitization,” says Dr. John Pulcini of Prisma Health Acadia Allergy and Immunology. “That means you’ll get better results while you’re on treatment,” Pulcini said. says there is. It’s important to remember that both treatments work, he says. “It is hyposensitization and not complete tolerance” means, for example, avoiding the patch for a period of time after taking the patch, or avoiding oral tablets or peanut protein and then readministering peanuts and being okay. and it varies greatly. Instead, he says, the patch is meant to be worn indefinitely. “I would explain this to parents like, ‘This is what you’re putting on.’ It’s meant to protect the kids for the time being, but if they stop taking it, they could develop allergies,’ he said. Or, he says, once toddlers stop wearing patches, they’ll have to move on to other peanut products. “So you have to put a lot of time into this, and it’s not like, ‘Do this for six weeks and your child will be able to eat peanuts.'” Children have to be aware.” Pulcini also says it’s worth weighing up the pros and cons of patches if your toddler has other conditions. allergy. “Many of my patients with food allergies have multiple food allergies. If you have, how much difference does this patch or this oral pill make?” Perfect with just peanuts. But if you have multiple other foods, these patches and oral products may not be worth the additional cost, time, and other risks. “This patch has just completed Phase 3 trials in children from 1 year old to her 3 year old. At this time, there is no timeline for when the patch will go through the FDA approval process. There is currently no timeline for when the patch will undergo the FDA approval process. .

