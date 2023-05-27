The Dark Side of the Weight Loss Drug Boom: Eating Disorders, Drug Shortages and Dangerous Counterfeits

By Eleanor Rice

Teens and seniors at risk as Novo Nordisk’s Wegoby and Ozempic are heavily promoted online, doctors and researchers say

Physicians and researchers believe that many patients are improperly prescribed Wegoby, Ozempic, and similar drugs, and that supply shortages have created a market for unauthorized and potentially dangerous counterfeits of these drugs. A national obsession with a new class of weight-loss drugs is becoming dangerous, he said.

The spread of the drug on social media has led to the false perception that the drug is suitable for a broad range of people looking to lose a few pounds, with dire consequences for some patients. doctors say. For example, Elizabeth Wassenaar, M.D., regional medical director of the Center for Eating Recovery, which specializes in eating disorders, said that patients who had previously recovered from eating disorders “relapsed their eating disorders with the use of these medications.” He said that he came to receive treatment for that reason. In treating disorders. Some patients have been admitted to hospitals, and in some cases the health care providers who prescribed the drugs were unaware of the patient’s history of eating disorders, he said. “This is a real warning to those who prescribe these drugs that they are not without risks,” she says.

Some doctors question whether the drug’s safety has been well-studied in older people, who may experience unwanted loss of lean muscle mass when taking the drug. This complicates the ongoing debate about whether Medicare should cover these drugs for weight loss.

And all types of patients are endangered by the illegal production of counterfeit medicines, experts say. In recent weeks, the Food and Drug Administration and several state pharmacy commissions have warned that some dispensing pharmacies are making unlicensed versions of the drug, raising particular safety concerns for injectables such as Wegobee. is occurring, said David Malgraf, a pharmaceutical researcher at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Resilient Medicines Supply Project at the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “It’s not just a victimless crime,” he says. “People can be seriously injured.”

Novo Nordisk (NOVO-B.KO) itself, the maker of Wegoby and Ozempic, said in a statement on its website earlier this month that it was concerned about reports of the use of these drugs. I’m trying to stop the epidemic. purely for cosmetic or aesthetic weight loss”, unlicensed versions of the drug on the market, and “insufficient clinical evaluation by some telemedicine providers” promoting the drug. is mentioned.

Drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegoby, Ozempic, and Libersus and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Munjaro work by acting on a gut hormone known as GLP-1, which helps control blood sugar levels and reduce appetite. To imitate. (Mounjaro also affects another hormone called GIP.) While Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Mounjaro are FDA-approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, Wegovy is not recommended for obese people or for weight-related medical conditions. Approved for certain overweight people with problems.

Billions of dollars in drug sales depend on the breadth of patient populations prescribing these medicines. More than 5 million weight management prescriptions were made for Ozempic, Munjaro, Libersus and Wegobee last year, up from just 230,000 in 2019, according to data analytics firm Komodo Health. Morgan Stanley said in a report last year that the market for obesity drugs could grow from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $54 billion by 2030. Recently, there have been reports that GLP-1 drug users have experienced improvements in addictive behaviors such as smoking and drinking, and interest in this drug has increased.

The drug has become such a cultural phenomenon that Walmart blamed it on its quarterly earnings call last week for the pressure on profits caused by shifting consumer spending patterns. Walmart Co. (WMT) executive vice president and chief financial officer John Rainey said on a conference call with analysts that the company saw a “shift to health and wellness” in the first quarter. . “Some of it is related to GLP-1 drugs for treating diabetes,” he said, adding that the shift “will have some impact on our business as the margins are low.”

Digital health company Noom, which has long focused on a behavioral approach to weight management, this week announced a new program to make medicines such as Ozempic, Wigoby and Mounjaro available to eligible patients. “Prescribing is not the purpose of our program. Prescribing is secondary,” Dr. Linda Annegawa, Noom’s medical director, told MarketWatch. Medical professionals will review a patient’s entire medical history, ask labs to assess metabolic health, and conduct video visits with patients as they determine what treatment is appropriate, he said. Stated.

Tell your brain you’re not hungry

The reason why GLP-1 drugs help control weight is very simple, said Dr. Daniel Drucker, who helped discover GLP-1 and is a senior researcher at the Lunenfeld Tanenbaum Institute in Toronto. Taking these drugs makes you feel fuller, so you simply eat less, he said. “GLP-1 tells the brain that you’re not hungry,” he said, adding that people taking these drugs feel less stressed about food and think less about food. said it was possible. And the benefits may extend beyond diet alone, with some people seeing improvements in smoking, drinking and other addictive or compulsive behaviors, he said. “These are very interesting areas for further research,” he said. Drucker has acted as a consultant or speaker for Novo He Nordisk, Pfizer (PFE) and other pharmaceutical companies.

In a statement to MarketWatch, Novo Nordisk said it did not conduct dedicated clinical studies evaluating Ozempic, Libersus or Wegobee in people with substance use disorders or addiction-related conditions, and Eli Lilly also investigated. He said there were no studies planning to Tirzepatide – active ingredient in Munjaro – for addiction treatment.

Some physicians are particularly concerned about the use of drugs for weight loss in adolescents. Wegovy He is approved as a pediatric obesity drug over the age of 12. “The adolescent mental health crisis is unprecedented,” Wassenaar said, noting that many teens suffer from severe mood disorders, eating disorders and suicidal tendencies, and that many teens suffer from depression. Young people may think, “If I lose weight, I will feel better and people will like me,” he said. “It’s me. There’s a magic potion, and all I have to do is inject it.” “We have no idea how it will affect patients in 10 or 20 years,” she says, because there is not enough relevant data.

In a statement to MarketWatch, Novo Nordisk said that “teenage obesity is associated with weight-related health problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes,” and that for some patients, it reduces calories and reduces body weight. Increased activity may not be enough, he said. “The decision to prescribe anti-obesity drugs is left to the discretion of physicians and patients/parents,” the company said.

Lilly said tirzepatide is not currently being studied for chronic weight management in children and adolescents.

Some doctors are also concerned about the widespread use of drugs among older people. Sarcopenia in many older adults is an age-related loss of muscle mass and strength that can lead to frailty and fall risk later in life, and weight loss can mean even less muscle mass. and may not be recommended for some patients and physicians. says the researcher.

Judy Butler, a researcher at FarMedOut, a research and education project at Georgetown University, said: “There’s been a big move to get Medicare to cover these drugs, but I’m not sure if these drugs will help this population or if they actually do. I’m not sure if it’s more harmful,” he said. medical center. Anegawa said Noom hasn’t enrolled patients over the age of 60 in the new program because “we don’t really have enough data yet for many of these drugs in the elderly population. ‘ was one reason.

In a pivotal clinical trial of Wegobee, Novo Nordisk said in a statement that 9% of patients treated with Wegobee were between the ages of 65 and 75, and 1% were over the age of 75. “No overall differences in safety or efficacy have been observed between 65-year-old patients and older and younger adult patients,” the company said. About 38% of patients in the ongoing cardiovascular outcomes trial are over the age of 65, the company said.

By law, Medicare usually doesn’t cover drugs prescribed for weight loss, but some drug companies and industry groups are pushing for that to change. Some of the medicines that are currently in great demand have high list prices. For example, Wegovy’s estimated annual net cost is about $13,600, according to the Clinical Economics Review Institute. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that if Medicare coverage was changed and 10% of obese beneficiaries used Wegobee, their annual Medicare Part D spending on medicines would increase. The total value could reach $26.8 billion. This represents more than 18% of total Part D spending by beneficiaries and Medicare programs in 2019.

dangerous counterfeits

There can be economic costs as well as physical costs. Drug side effects range from nausea and vomiting to gallbladder problems, pancreatic inflammation, and thyroid cancer.

More broadly, some doctors question prescribing drugs based solely on obesity in the absence of other risk factors. Adrian Huberman, Ph.D., a professor at Georgetown University, said: “For obese people with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, losing weight may improve these conditions, but obesity itself cannot be treated. No need,” he said. Medical Center and he is the director of PharmedOut. “Regardless of weight, it’s cardiovascular health that matters,” she says. “We should stop emphasizing weight itself as a risk factor.”

