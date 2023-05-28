How to Overcome Menopause Frustration Through Nutritional Choices





Menopause happens so slowly that most women don’t realize it’s happening until their weight changes and everything they’ve been doing to control their weight has become ineffective. The Type A personality in us can’t understand why we can eat exactly the same things, exercise exactly the same way, and still not get the same results as before. Other threats of menopause, such as hot flashes, sweating, body aches, and insomnia, also begin to appear, opening a rabbit hole of helplessness and irritability. Dr. Susan Oakley, a St. Elizabeth urologist and specialist in pelvic reconstructive surgery, addresses these and other concerns in her podcast. Lady Bod. Enquirer hopes to use her voice and other resources to help women navigate menopause as it relates to diet and fitness. (Meal tips that middle-aged men can also refer to) What are the alarming symptoms of menopause? Menopause occurs 12 months after the last menstrual cycle. Perimenopause (the period before menopause when the ovaries gradually stop functioning) begins between age 40 and his 44th, but can occur as early as his 30s. Night sweats, belly fat, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, mood changes, body fat distribution changes, sleep changes and weight gain are the most common symptoms at that stage of life. But there’s also something that doesn’t always come: joint pain. food intolerance. Hair growth and hair loss in unwanted places. Forgetful. Pelvic muscle spasms (vaginal spasms). periodontal disease. body odor. Tingling in the extremities. Palpitations. Remembering your weight is important for staying sane Peri-menopausal fluctuations are more related to hormones More than willpower, hormones like insulin, cortisol and leptin, but regulation of these hormones can often be done through nutrition and proper exercise. What is leptin and how does leptin affect menopause? A lesser-known hormone that is a bit erratic around menopause is leptin, which decreases with estrogen. So leptin is the body’s stop signal It will tell you when you’ve had enough. Binge eating and restricted diets can cause leptin levels to become unbalanced. You may be eating healthy foods but not paying attention to how much you eat because you don’t feel full. Eat plenty of high-quality protein, such as chicken, lean meats, eggs, and Greek yogurt, and use smaller plates and bowls when portioning. What can I do to help with insulin resistance? What are the increasing uses for supplements and foods that can reduce symptoms of menopause? Supplements are important for menopausal women, as it may not be possible to get all the nutrients they need through food. Vitamins and supplements are considered medicines when filling out doctor and hospital forms. So be sure to check with your doctor to see if these recommended nutrients in food or supplement form are right for you. Here are some supplements that may help you during and after menopause. magnesium – Not only does it help keep bones strong to prevent osteoporosis,, Magnesium helps with symptoms of menopause such as sleep disturbances and depression. You can find this heart-healthy nutrient in dark chocolate, leafy greens, seeds, and whole grains.

– Not only does it help keep bones strong to prevent osteoporosis,, Magnesium helps with symptoms of menopause such as sleep disturbances and depression. You can find this heart-healthy nutrient in dark chocolate, leafy greens, seeds, and whole grains. Vitamin D – Vitamin D is best found in sunlight, Vitamins can help menopausal women Inflammation, hot flashes, brain focus, depression, bone health, high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Many foods are fortified with vitamin D, such as milk, cereal, and orange juice, but fatty fish such as salmon also contain vitamin D.

– Vitamin D is best found in sunlight, Vitamins can help menopausal women Inflammation, hot flashes, brain focus, depression, bone health, high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Many foods are fortified with vitamin D, such as milk, cereal, and orange juice, but fatty fish such as salmon also contain vitamin D. Omega 3 – Women who suffer from joint pain, hot flashes, depression, vaginal dryness, and osteoporosis may find relief from their symptoms. omega 3 fatty acids. It also helps lower triglycerides and is good for heart health. Foods rich in omega-3s include chia seeds, flaxseeds, fatty fish such as tuna and sardines, walnuts, spinach, eggs and soybeans.

– Women who suffer from joint pain, hot flashes, depression, vaginal dryness, and osteoporosis may find relief from their symptoms. omega 3 fatty acids. It also helps lower triglycerides and is good for heart health. Foods rich in omega-3s include chia seeds, flaxseeds, fatty fish such as tuna and sardines, walnuts, spinach, eggs and soybeans. calcium – Another important reason to take vitamin D is to aid absorption. calcium, is essential for maintaining bone mass and preventing osteoporosis. Sources of calcium include dairy products, beans, nuts, dark leafy greens, and fortified orange juice.

– Another important reason to take vitamin D is to aid absorption. calcium, is essential for maintaining bone mass and preventing osteoporosis. Sources of calcium include dairy products, beans, nuts, dark leafy greens, and fortified orange juice. Vitamin C – Best known for boosting immunity, Vitamin C is also important for collagen production in the body, which is essential for skin vitality. Antioxidant nutrients are another way to help with hot flashes.

– Best known for boosting immunity, Vitamin C is also important for collagen production in the body, which is essential for skin vitality. Antioxidant nutrients are another way to help with hot flashes. Biotin –

Vitamin B6 or 12

Turmeric –

prenatal vitamins – Dr. Oakley said you can get most, if not all, of these supplements just by taking prenatal vitamins. This does not have to be used only by pregnant women.

– Dr. Oakley said you can get most, if not all, of these supplements just by taking prenatal vitamins. This does not have to be used only by pregnant women. Estrobene – She also suggested using Estrobene, a plant-based supplement that helps relieve common symptoms. Depending on the version purchased, the product can target specific symptoms or provide comprehensive help. He said it’s best to check with your doctor before trying this over-the-counter supplement, as some oncologists may not recommend it for cancer patients. What can we do now? Drink water : “The solution to contamination is always dilution,” said Dr. Oakley. She said menopausal women should drink 64 ounces of water a day to keep their bowel and bladder healthy. Avoid coffee, tea and carbonated drinks, she said.

: “The solution to contamination is always dilution,” said Dr. Oakley. She said menopausal women should drink 64 ounces of water a day to keep their bowel and bladder healthy. Avoid coffee, tea and carbonated drinks, she said. Watch out for inflammation. Estrogen is a natural anti-inflammatory agent. As estrogen in the body begins to decline, joints and other body parts begin to ache.Check your anti-inflammatory diet – and more mediterranean diet – or notice Which foods reduce inflammation Tomatoes, dark chocolate (not a typo), berries, fatty fish (salmon, tuna), etc.

Estrogen is a natural anti-inflammatory agent. As estrogen in the body begins to decline, joints and other body parts begin to ache.Check your anti-inflammatory diet – and more mediterranean diet – or notice Which foods reduce inflammation Tomatoes, dark chocolate (not a typo), berries, fatty fish (salmon, tuna), etc. Know your new food intolerance. Your OB/GYN may recommend FODMAP elimination diet To solve this challenge, bloating and other gut health issues. Simply put, stick to a specific food list for a few weeks, then reintroduce the restricted foods into your diet to see what might be causing the problem. You may be surprised to learn that foods that were previously perfectly acceptable are now causing problems. Examples include gluten, enriched flour, dairy products, and refined sugar. When you stop eating, you’ll be shocked to find that your body isn’t as inflamed and your joints aren’t as sore as they used to be.

Your OB/GYN may recommend FODMAP elimination diet To solve this challenge, bloating and other gut health issues. Simply put, stick to a specific food list for a few weeks, then reintroduce the restricted foods into your diet to see what might be causing the problem. You may be surprised to learn that foods that were previously perfectly acceptable are now causing problems. Examples include gluten, enriched flour, dairy products, and refined sugar. When you stop eating, you’ll be shocked to find that your body isn’t as inflamed and your joints aren’t as sore as they used to be. Phytoestrogenic foods: Dr. Oakley recommends incorporating plant-based estrogens into your diet, such as leafy greens, garlic, and soy.

Dr. Oakley recommends incorporating plant-based estrogens into your diet, such as leafy greens, garlic, and soy. Eat clean: Avoid processed foods, fried foods, and products with preservatives. Focus on fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Read the label to see what ingredients the food contains. Make unhealthy ingredients healthier, like using extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil, oat or almond/nut flour instead of fortified flour, or Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. replace it with

Avoid processed foods, fried foods, and products with preservatives. Focus on fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Read the label to see what ingredients the food contains. Make unhealthy ingredients healthier, like using extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil, oat or almond/nut flour instead of fortified flour, or Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. replace it with protein : become Consume good quality protein at every meal. Small changes in macronutrients (proteins, fats and carbohydrates) can go a long way in controlling weight gain in middle age.

: become Consume good quality protein at every meal. Small changes in macronutrients (proteins, fats and carbohydrates) can go a long way in controlling weight gain in middle age. Added Sugar, Added Pounds: People who follow you Dr. Mary Claire HaverA board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist in culinary medicine, she discusses tracking intake of fiber, omega-3, magnesium, and vitamin D on various social media platforms. She also advises keeping your added sugar intake below 25 grams per day. Again, you might be surprised at how much sugar is in “healthy” foods like yogurt. These added sugars can cause insulin resistance, a major obstacle to weight maintenance. what’s next? Stay tuned in June for more on fitness, mental health, exercise and cortisol. Melanie Rahman is a 31-year veteran journalist and dance fitness instructor for the Cincinnati Enquirer. Have a question you’d like answered? Send an email to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/life/diet-fitness/2023/05/27/how-to-navigate-menopause-frustration-through-nutrition-choices/70262181007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos