Health
Study Suggests Multiple Sclerosis Relapses Caused by Stress
Study Suggests Multiple Sclerosis Relapses Caused by Stress
- Study of 700 MS patients at University of Michigan finds stress triggers symptoms
- More than 130,000 people in the UK suffer from incurable diseases
Studies suggest that debilitating flare-ups in multiple sclerosis (MS) can be triggered by stress.
This incurable disease that affects the brain and spinal cord can cause difficulty walking, muscle spasms, blurred vision, eye pain, incontinence, and incontinence. depression.
In the majority of MS patients, these symptoms come and go (known as relapsing-remitting MS) but can go on without experiencing symptoms for months.
Researchers now believe they have found a clear link between stress and the recurrence of problems.
Scientists at the University of Michigan studied the pattern of symptoms in more than 700 MS patients. They found that people who experienced stressful events such as poverty, abuse, and divorce were significantly more likely to have frequent severe flare-ups.
Debilitating flare-ups of multiple sclerosis (MS) may be triggered by stress, study suggests (file photo)
This also meant that these patients were likely to be permanently disabled by the disease.
The study, published last week in the US medical journal Brain & Behavior, also found that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in relapses of MS.
More than 130,000 people in the UK suffer from MS. MS is a fatal disease that occurs when the immune system goes awry and attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord.
For 85% of MS patients suffering from relapsing-remitting MS, new findings showing that stress can trigger symptom relapses could help prevent flare-ups, experts say. Says.
“Referrals to resources such as mental health and substance use support may help reduce the effects of stress and increase well-being,” says a master’s expert at the University of Michigan in the United States, who also wrote the book. co-author Tiffany Braley, Ph.D. study.
But experts say it’s still unclear why stress contributes to worsening MS symptoms.
“This study does not investigate the mechanisms in the body that stress can lead to MS relapses,” says Dr. Katherine Godbold, research communications manager at the charity MS Society.
“Stress is not the true cause per se, and can lead to other harmful behaviors, such as smoking and sleep deprivation, increasing the risk of relapse.”
The University of Michigan researchers say the next step in their research will be to investigate how these other factors affect relapses in MS.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12131487/Flare-ups-multiple-sclerosis-caused-stress-research-suggests.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study Suggests Multiple Sclerosis Relapses Caused by Stress
- “The Boogeyman” David Dastmalchian grew up in the Philadelphia area. Here’s what a perfect day in Philadelphia looks like for him
- U.S. Antitrust Enforcement Officers Should Beware of China’s Tech Crackdown
- Research results announced that increasing the amount of exercise seems to reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in women
- Imran Khan’s party leader accuses Islamabad police of stealing his car
- India’s vast new parliament opened by Narendra Modi amid opposition boycott | India
- SMRC: Going into 2023, Joko Widodo’s performance effect positively impacts Prabowo Subianto
- Zeenat Aman reveals the truth behind these ‘flawless’ celebrity photos on Instagram | Bollywood
- Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn rallies to win men’s singles tennis championship, makes program history
- Mission: capture Russian collaborators in Ukraine | International
- Google loses patent lawsuit against Sonos
- People felt tremors in Delhi, parts of northern India, after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan