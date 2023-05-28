Study Suggests Multiple Sclerosis Relapses Caused by Stress

Studies suggest that debilitating flare-ups in multiple sclerosis (MS) can be triggered by stress.

This incurable disease that affects the brain and spinal cord can cause difficulty walking, muscle spasms, blurred vision, eye pain, incontinence, and incontinence. depression.

In the majority of MS patients, these symptoms come and go (known as relapsing-remitting MS) but can go on without experiencing symptoms for months.

Researchers now believe they have found a clear link between stress and the recurrence of problems.

Scientists at the University of Michigan studied the pattern of symptoms in more than 700 MS patients. They found that people who experienced stressful events such as poverty, abuse, and divorce were significantly more likely to have frequent severe flare-ups.

Debilitating flare-ups of multiple sclerosis (MS) may be triggered by stress, study suggests (file photo)

This also meant that these patients were likely to be permanently disabled by the disease.

The study, published last week in the US medical journal Brain & Behavior, also found that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in relapses of MS.

More than 130,000 people in the UK suffer from MS. MS is a fatal disease that occurs when the immune system goes awry and attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

For 85% of MS patients suffering from relapsing-remitting MS, new findings showing that stress can trigger symptom relapses could help prevent flare-ups, experts say. Says.

“Referrals to resources such as mental health and substance use support may help reduce the effects of stress and increase well-being,” says a master’s expert at the University of Michigan in the United States, who also wrote the book. co-author Tiffany Braley, Ph.D. study.

But experts say it’s still unclear why stress contributes to worsening MS symptoms.

“This study does not investigate the mechanisms in the body that stress can lead to MS relapses,” says Dr. Katherine Godbold, research communications manager at the charity MS Society.

“Stress is not the true cause per se, and can lead to other harmful behaviors, such as smoking and sleep deprivation, increasing the risk of relapse.”

The University of Michigan researchers say the next step in their research will be to investigate how these other factors affect relapses in MS.