Military personnel are twice as likely to develop HPV-related cancers





comment on this story comment Active duty military personnel and veterans are twice as likely as civilians to develop human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers. Now, studies show they are half as likely to have been vaccinated compared to civilians, and this disparity leads to preventable cancer deaths, experts say. there is To estimate HPV vaccination in veterans, researchers analyzed The Veterans Health Administration examined data from more than 128,000 veterans ages 18 to 26 who had at least one primary care visit between 2018 and 2020, and combined it with federal data on civilians. compared. Only 30.2% of female and 18.7% of male veterans were vaccinated, compared with 62.4% of civilian females and 37% of males. Another one this year study Among active service members, 37.8 percent of women and 3.9 percent of men were shown to have received at least one dose of a 3-dose series. Vaccination was the least common among Caucasian male and Native American female veterans and most common among Asian American and Pacific Islander veterans of both sexes.veteran Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Texas were least likely to receive HPV vaccination. Veterans are twice as likely to develop HPV infections, which can cause cancer, but the military does not require vaccinations to serve in the military, the researchers wrote. It’s a missed opportunity, suggests Jose P. Zeballos, director of the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the study’s lead author, in a paper. news release. “Our findings should encourage the Department of Defense and the Veterans Health Administration to take action to recommend vaccinations for military personnel,” Zeballos said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices It is recommended Make HPV vaccine available to children and adults up to age 26. This vaccine reduces the risk of developing the most common sexually transmitted diseases associated with anal, cervical, vaginal and penile cancers. The ideal time to get vaccinated is before sexual activity, but even adults can “catch up” with vaccination. Researchers recommend intensifying catch-up campaigns among veterans to prevent disease and save on treatment costs. Other health and wellness stories See 3 more stories

