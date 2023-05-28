Hot flashes, foggy heads, and stopped menstrual cycles are common tell-tale signs that you may be entering menopause, but did you know that sudden migraines, depression, and anxiety can also be clues? mosquito?

Although menopause generally occurs in women in their late 40s and early 50s, some women experience the physical symptoms associated with perimenopause (when menstrual cycles become irregular or less frequent) as early as their 30s. and suffer from psychiatric symptoms.

Our guide is designed to explain how to check your symptoms and where to get medical help and support from other women nearing the end of their reproductive stages.

What are the 3 stages of menopause?

perimenopause When your period is irregular or unpredictable. Instead of monthly cycles, you can skip cycles or have longer intervals between cycles. Periods can be very heavy or very light. This stage usually begins when a woman reaches her 40s.

Menopause When your period has completely stopped. This is usually classified as having no 12-month cycle. However, most information about menopause covers all three stages, not just the specific days when you haven’t had a menstrual cycle for 12 months.

postmenopausall is the stage a woman spends the rest of her life after menopause. When estrogen levels drop to the point where menstruation stops completely, women remain at low levels for the rest of their lives.

What Causes Menopause?

Changes in hormone levels, especially estrogen, which controls the menstrual cycle. As a woman ages and her egg count declines, estrogen levels fluctuate and decline over the years. For example, it can occur in women in their 20s and 30s if they have had a hysterectomy. Generally, it happens to most women in their 40s or early 50s.

What are your symptoms?

Because of the range of possible symptoms, many women do not realize they are perimenopausal until their menstrual cycle has stopped. Common ones include:

Irregular and often heavy bleeding during menstruation.

Hot flashes and night sweats during the day.

Low mood, anxiety, “head fog”, or poor concentration or memory.

Vaginal dryness or bladder control problems, or frequent bladder infections.





Muscle pain, insomnia and anxiety can also be symptoms of menopause shutter stock

However, many women suffer from sore muscles, increased anxiety, and recurring acne. Hot flashes are caused by a lack of estrogen, which affects the body’s thermostat. The same hormone also interacts with receptors in the brain that control mood, so low levels can cause anxiety, depression, and what some women describe as “watery eyes.”

Lower estrogen levels cause the main effect, but progesterone and testosterone hormones also drop. Progesterone basically prepares the uterus for pregnancy. Testosterone, also a female hormone, is produced by premenopausal women three to four times more than estrogen and is associated with libido, energy, alertness, bone, muscle and skin health, and self-confidence.

How long does (peri)menopause last?

About a quarter of women experience no symptoms, but a similar number have severe symptoms. These last her 7 years on average, sometimes longer, and can last a lifetime. Once the hormone levels drop, it will remain that way for the rest of your life. About 75% of women experience symptoms of menopause.

How can I find out if I am menopausal?

The UK Menopause Support Network has put together some useful information. Checklist A wide variety of symptoms are listed. In addition, ask your GP for blood tests for thyroid, iron (ferritin), vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, and female hormones. Deficiencies of these can cause symptoms very similar to menopause.

Women under 45 with perimenopausal symptoms can have diagnostic blood tests. However, her hormone levels fluctuate throughout her day, so the test is just a snapshot in time. You should always go through a symptom checklist.

After age 45, blood tests are unreliable and not considered necessary for diagnosing menopause (cycle). According to British Menopause Society guidelines, even if a woman is still going through menopause, the diagnosis can be made by reviewing a symptom checklist. menstrual cycle.

what can i do?

Visit your family doctor or gynecologist. Both can prescribe drugs such as hormone replacement therapy.

In some cases, your doctor or gynecologist may request that you undergo a general examination, including blood tests, mammography, or a cervical smear. This won’t affect her HRT treatment, but if she hasn’t had an HRT test in the last few years, it might be worth it.

Please bring a list of symptoms and familiarize yourself with the treatment protocol prior to your appointment so that we can ask questions and discuss the treatment that may be best for you.

process

HRT

Hormone replacement therapy replaces the estrogen and progesterone hormones and comes in many forms. Estrogens manage the main symptoms of menopause and can be taken orally or via transdermal gels, sprays, or patches (such as nicotine patches) that enter the bloodstream. Progesterone is commonly taken in pill form and given to women who still have a uterus to protect the lining of the uterus.

The transdermal estrogen prescribed by Luxembourg doctors is identical to the body and is not synthetic. Derived from yams (micronized beta-17 estradiol), it is identical to the estrogen found naturally in women’s bodies. Transdermal administration is the preferred method as there is no risk of thrombosis. Make it clear during your appointment that you want transdermal estrogen instead of pills.

Most HRT drugs are CNS eligible once prescribed, but you should check with your doctor or gynecologist first.

HRT is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so treatment may need to be adjusted. If symptom control is not achieved with one type or dose of her HRT, another type of her HRT may provide symptom control. Talk to your doctor or gynecologist about your risks, including allergies, history of blood clots, and whether you smoke or are overweight. If one method doesn’t work, you may find an alternative, such as replacing the patch with a transdermal gel.

testosterone

As mentioned earlier, testosterone is a female sex hormone that is produced in premenopausal women in much higher amounts (three to four times more) than estrogen. Research suggests that testosterone may be beneficial for some menopausal women, and pharmaceutical companies are developing testosterone patches. A gel version is also available in Luxembourg.

Other things to improve menopause

Although hormone levels do not change, the following can help relieve symptoms:

Eat a low-fat, calcium- and protein-rich diet to protect your heart and strengthen your bones.

Regular exercise reduces anxiety and stress and helps fight heart disease.

Avoiding alcohol and smoking can reduce hot flashes.

Perineal physiology is covered by the central nervous system and may help with bladder control issues.

Topical application of vaginal estrogens can help relieve frequent bladder urinary tract infections, bladder control, dryness, and pain.

What is the availability of general practitioners and gynecologists in Luxembourg?

Sadly, some women have reported that their doctors did not talk to them about their menopausal symptoms and possible support during periods of irregular periods.

Luxembourg physicians may undergo menopausal training as part of their general academic training in order to qualify, but are not required to undergo ongoing or regular training. Since many physicians in the Grand Duchy became licensed, medical institutions have come a long way in understanding menopause and its treatments, and some general practitioners may not be aware of the latest treatments and research.

A good place to ask for advice is Menopause Support in Luxembourg (Peri) group. Its administrators provide useful information from other countries such as the UK, and you can also ask about doctors and gynecologists who are proactive and helpful in supporting perinatal and menopausal women.

Support groups should be used to ensure that women are well-informed during their visits with their primary care physicians and, if their primary care physicians are reluctant to prescribe HRT or other recommended treatments, to their gynecologist. We encourage women to be prepared to try a professional such as

CHL Menopause Clinic

of menopause clinic The central hospital works with general practitioners to support menopausal women. Physiotherapists, sex therapists, psychologists and sophrologists who specialize in perineal management can help with sleep issues. We also work with radiologists for mammograms and breast ultrasounds, rheumatologists for bone evaluations, cardiologists for routine heart checks, and endocrinologists for thyroid and diabetes issues.

However, opinions from women who have sought treatment and advice from the clinic have been mixed, with some claiming that their symptoms are not menopausal. Women who are prescribed HRT are not told that their dose may need to be increased over time or what symptoms to watch out for, so they often give up on HRT treatment as ineffective. is. A member of the Lux (Peri) Menopause Support Group said she was not offered a bone scan, was only offered sophrology, and was told her symptoms were not menopausal.

Benefits of HRT

While HRT treatment can improve bone health and help prevent women from developing osteoporosis later in life, estrogen treatment is at risk for certain health conditions such as osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, dementia and mood changes. reduce the

