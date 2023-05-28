The pressure to scale up may be hurting some ketamine clinics. Here’s what consumers should know:

In the last few years, Ketamine has undergone a major rebranding.Once reserved for parties in operating rooms and cellars, the drug is now used for treatment Substance use, depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, eating disorders, chronic pain. Investors are eyeing the potential behind the apparent wonder drug’s impact on mental health. Between July 2021 and July 2022, Ketamine Startup Raises $236 Million— and the psychedelic therapy industry, expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2021 and $8.3 billion by 2028.

As a therapist and executive coach with a passion for mental health, the growth of this industry is both exciting and daunting to me. On the other hand, it looks very likely to be a fast-acting alternative to antidepressants and anxiety drugs with more side effects.

But on the other hand, it also seems like a recipe for mismanagement of power. Due to pressure to scale, venture-backed start-ups now face the ethical dilemma of growing at the expense of quality care. One of the challenges in scaling mental health services is that of depth versus breadth. Preferring one usually means sacrificing the other. Appropriate mental health interventions require some response. depth, often achieved only through repeated experiences of one-on-one or small group support.But scaling your startup means prioritizing width-Acquire and retain as many customers as possible, often at a rapid pace, to prove a viable business model to investors.

To illustrate this tug of war, some clinics are offering home care as they compete to reduce burns and increase customer acquisition. They argue that this model will make treatment more accessible to people who are geographically or financially constrained. This effort was made possible by the suspension of events related to COVID-19. Ryan Haight Lawpreviously limited controlled substance prescribing to in-person visits.

However, the home care model has received pushback from some seriously troubled professionals. Lack of adequate support and concerns about risk of misuse and addiction. Critics also argue that providing home care suggests the drug itself is sufficient.without emphasizing the importance of continuing care.

“If you give someone psychedelics alone without this safety and containment, side effects can occur,” he explains. Dr. Jenny Kandaria naturopathic and physical therapist with extensive experience treating patients with psychedelic drugs.

“The ketamine experience can be very enjoyable at times, but it can also help unearth traumatic psychic material at times. It’s possible, and things can get worse before they get better.”

She goes on to warn that despite ketamine’s tendency to rapidly reduce suicidal ideation, it may: gain In some cases suicidal thoughts. “Its dissociative nature can take people to places where it feels like nothing is wrong. Therefore, when using this drug for curative purposes, it is important to work with a trained physician in conjunction with treatment.”

Despite adding cost-effective telemedicine services, many ketamine start-ups have failed to demonstrate feasibility. Field Trip Health closes five stores trying to stay afloat All 13 Ketamine Wellness Centers Closed description of the place.and investor and co-founder Michael Brotherton Dragonfly 44 Capitalexpects “massive consolidation in space” to occur when the Ryan Haight Act is reviewed in late 2024.

One company that currently refuses to sacrifice service inclusiveness, despite the tough economic climate, is: God Based in Vancouver, the company also has clinics in Arizona, Utah, Ontario and Quebec. When founder and CEO Peyton Nykvest was forced to start a mental health company after his own psychedelic experiences, he decided to make patient care a priority. He believes it’s the preparation and “integration,” the therapeutic work done with trained professionals over days and weeks after the psychedelic journey, that really impacts change.

“Yes, psychedelics are truly inspiring tools, but without a model of community and care, they are ineffective and even harmful,” he stressed during our conversation. failure factors podcast. He went on to reveal that Numinas has become a safe haven for “ketamine refugees” whose treatment is not properly managed by other health care providers.

Nyquvest and his team are looking for alternative, low-overhead income streams that don’t sacrifice care. Numinus has also provided rigorous service for the past year. Certified Practitioner Training program. Their goal is to reduce the harm caused by untrained “guides” who are not equipped to support individuals on psychedelic journeys. As the industry continues to grow, legislation reduces stigma, and access to these medicines increases, Nyquvest said it will be critical to have well-trained doctors to ensure safe and effective treatment. I believe it is essential. This training includes basic and advanced courses in ketamine, MDMA, and psilocybin-supported therapy.

What do consumers need to know?

Psychedelics have the potential to change the way we approach our mental health. Used wisely, it can raise awareness, heal relationships, and save lives. But when the industry prioritizes profits over ethical care, it risks mass medical malpractice and consequent legal and regulatory constraints.

And how should vulnerable future patients navigate the potential dangers of a volatile industry that prioritizes conversion over care?

To better understand how consumers are better informed, we spoke with Numinus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Reed Robinson. Robinson explained that it’s important to understand first. Three ketamine experiences open to the public:

“Psychedelic” (aka “mind manifestation”): Ketamine is often administered by injection, but it can also be administered in other ways (i.e., sublingually or intranasally, at doses that are appropriate for the individual) that are prepared in advance and integrated later. Dosing days typically include eyeshadow, headphones with music, and a supported travel setting.

Ketamine is often administered by injection, but it can also be administered in other ways (i.e., sublingually or intranasally, at doses that are appropriate for the individual) that are prepared in advance and integrated later. Dosing days typically include eyeshadow, headphones with music, and a supported travel setting. “Psychoanalysis” (aka “looseness of mind”): A low dose of ketamine is administered (usually via lozenges) prior to a talk therapy session to promote openness, perspective, and insight during the session.

A low dose of ketamine is administered (usually via lozenges) prior to a talk therapy session to promote openness, perspective, and insight during the session. “Mental”: Ketamine and esketamine (Supravat) are given as fast-acting interventions for treatment-resistant depression or depression with suicidal tendencies. Ketamine is intended to be a bridge to other treatments (like talk therapy and, if needed, long-term medication) that can help people in times of crisis. In this case, Dr. Robinson stresses the importance of having an experienced mental health professional involved, saying, “The medication itself is only part of the equation.”

When choosing a ketamine clinic, keep an eye out for the following “green flags”:

Dr. Robinson echoes Dr. Kundali’s concerns, and encourages you to seek out clinics that have experienced team members, ideally certified mental health professionals such as psychiatrists, psychotherapists, and psychiatric nurses on the team. Advice. He also recommends looking for clinics that offer “Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy” (KAP) or “Ketamine Assisted Therapy” (KAT) rather than just “ketamine drips.” This means the clinic focuses on preparation and consolidation. He said most states have databases where you can look up health care providers and make sure their licenses are in good standing.

…and these “red” ones:

Dr. Robinson cautions against working with clinics that offer virtual care, don’t have a mental health professional on their team, or do very brief assessments at the beginning of a treatment course.

Dosage is also important. “Higher doses of ketamine can put you in a dissociative or anesthetic space and are not always effective,” says Dr. Kundali. “Some people may not remember their experience, but it’s not always constructive. It’s important to start low and go slow.”

not a magic potion

Finally, it is important to manage expectations when using ketamine and other psychedelics. “Ketamine is a tool. It is not a panacea, nor is it a cure-all. ‘ says Kundari.

listen here Read the full interview with Numinus Founder and CEO Payton Nyquest.