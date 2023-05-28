Never mind!Your scent signature could be the key to keeping mosquitoes away

Health
Your scent signature could be the key to keeping mosquitoes away
Scientists investigate what makes you attractive to mosquitoes
It’s a million-dollar question that comes up every summer. “What’s the best way to keep blood-sucking mosquitoes away?” The results of two new studies bring us closer to the answer in a way that better reflects what’s happening in the natural environment.
It turns out that it is the individual scent characteristics of the mosquitoes that distinguish mosquito coils from repellents. It’s a mixture of chemicals that is influenced by your exercise, the cosmetics you use, and even your diet.
“By identifying the chemicals in the least-preferred human scent signature, perhaps we could use those chemicals to enhance scent. [or strengthen] The effectiveness of existing insect repellents,” said researcher Connor McMeniman. quirks and quarks Hosted by Bob McDonald.
said McMeniman, assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Malaria Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. his study The goal was to create an environment to focus on the specific scents that African night-hunting, malaria-carrying mosquitoes prefer when sucking in their sleep.
“I consider this to be the largest mosquito perfume factory in the world,” he said.
Most of what we know about mosquito behavior comes from laboratory settings, with little consideration for how human scent changes throughout the day. That’s why McMeniman’s team is building an enclosure in Zambia the size of an ice rink, about 2,000 times the size of a typical laboratory wind tunnel where scientists typically test mosquitoes’ odor preferences. bottom.
The researchers set up an enclosure similar to the blind taste test. A single-person tent is placed outside the enclosure, and a modified air-conditioning duct is used to pipe the odors from each sleeping person onto a hot plate heated to body temperature. Mosquitoes land on hot plates with the most delicious scents.
McMeniman said the team used night-vision cameras to monitor, wait, and record what happened for six nights in a row while the subjects fell asleep.
“We were really excited to see that certain individuals seemed more attractive to mosquitoes each night,” McMeniman said.
One individual in particular was found to have a clear preference for African malaria mosquitoes. That person’s scent profile was much richer in carboxylic acids. Carboxylic acid is a metabolite produced by bacteria within the skin microbiome and by skin glands that release an oily secretion to moisturize and protect the skin.
Another person’s scent was like a natural repellent for mosquitoes.
“Quite surprisingly, this person had a completely different body odor profile than anyone else,” added McMeniman.
The person’s scent profile was mostly depleted in carboxylic acids, but rich in eucalyptol, a compound found in various plants.
McMeniman hypothesizes that a person’s plant-based diet may have something to do with their vastly different scent signatures. He said he hopes future studies will examine that, as well as how the human microbiome affects it.
mosquito melodrama
in another studyResearchers at Virginia Tech tested how washing with four brands of soap—Dial, Dove, Native, and Simple Truth—changed people’s attraction to mosquitoes.
The idea came to researcher Chloe Laondale, who is studying how mosquitoes and plants interact in her lab at Virginia Tech.
“Not all types of mosquitoes feed. Males only eat sugar sources, so they seek nectar and fruit,” Laondale said. quirks and quarks.
“Female mosquitoes suck blood to mature the eggs they lay afterwards, but they also need a source of sugar to do almost everything else.”
Mosquitoes have a keen sense of smell, which they use to find plants and humans. But using cosmetics with plant-based chemicals can inadvertently add scents that mosquitoes like, Laondale says.
To see how mosquitoes respond to soap scents, Laondale and her team had volunteers wash one arm with soap and not the other. They used special absorbent sleeves to collect the scent from both arms and presented it to mosquitoes in another room.
Of the four soaps they tested, mosquitoes were attracted to three of them, while the fourth acted as a repellent.
“I looked up the composition of that particular body wash and found it was made with coconut derivatives.” existing evidence Laondale said the coconut scent repels mosquitoes.
The same results aren’t for everyone, she warns.
“A combination of host signatures [scent] Soap creates either disgust or attraction,” she said, explaining that human scent has a “huge impact” on the resulting combination.
So Laondale recommends people who want to keep mosquitoes away this summer to experiment with different soaps, but wearing light-colored clothes with long sleeves and long trousers and using insect repellent. She recommends remembering other preventive measures, such as using sprays.
