Which Side to Choose: Mayo Clinic Considers Healthiest Sleep Position – Post Bulletin





Rochester — Side sleepers will love it.according to A report from the Mayo Clinic, Sleeping on your side is the healthiest sleeping position. “There’s a lot of overall evidence to suggest that sleeping on your side is probably better,” said Birendo Sommers, M.D., a cardiologist and sleep facility director at the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences. rice field. Sleeping on your back is comfortable, but it can easily block your airways, says Dr. Lois Crane, a sleep specialist at the Mayo Clinic. “I think a lot of people find it more comfortable because there’s no weight on the joints,” Kran said. But “sleeping on your back can cause your tongue and jaw to drop and block your airway,” says Kran. “And many people snore on their backs.” It’s also the worst sleeping position for people with sleep apnea. In general, sleeping on your stomach is better than sleeping on your back, but it also has more drawbacks than sleeping on your side, Krahn said. Sleeping on your stomach will keep your airway open, but it can put strain on your spine and neck. It is recommended that pregnant women sleep on their side, especially in the later stages of pregnancy. This is how Rochester resident Justin Rodeway learned to sleep on his side. Before Rodeway had a child, she slept on her back. “When babies are born, they sleep on their side,” says Rodeway. As for which side is best, Mayo experts recommend the left side, which reduces pressure on internal organs and promotes healthy blood flow. There are exceptions to the recommendations, which include people with hip or joint pain who find sleeping on their side uncomfortable or painful. For infants, The Minnesota Department of Health recommends parents put their babies to sleep on their backs to sleep. A study of 90 sudden infant deaths in 2017 found that 74 of them were related to sleep position, according to the state health department.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He’s amazed that he’s been getting interviews on art, culture, entertainment, nature, and other fun topics. When he’s not writing articles about artists and musicians in southeastern Minnesota, he picks banjos, brews beer, bikes, and explores other hobbies that start with the letter ‘b’. . Readers may contact him at John at 507-285-7713 or [email protected].

