Health
The road ahead for multiple sclerosis
Insight+ Journalist Becca Whitehead gives a personal look at the current state of multiple sclerosis treatment and research in the run-up to World Multiple Sclerosis Day.
May 30th World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day.and Over 33,300 Australians live with MSand 30% increase in diagnoses in Australia and worldwidehow close is a cure for MS?
i am a journalist servant and Insight+, I also have MS.talked with Dr. Julia Morahan, Research Director and MS Australia About what has changed in MS treatment and what is to come.
What exactly are treatments?
MS is A chronic neurological condition, an autoimmune disease in which the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin sheath (the fatty substance that surrounds and protects nerves) It’s like a conduit around an electric wire). Nerves are affected when myelin is attacked. Symptoms include pain, loss of physical function, fatigue, and neurological problems such as changes in decision-making and mood.
“The word ‘cure’ is interesting,” says Dr. Morahan. “Have one for relapse, one for brain repair, and that second pill of his is not there yet, but what if he takes it every day for the rest of his life? It’s not a cure,” Dr. Morahan said.
Dr. Morahan focuses on three aspects of ‘cure’: progression of disease, repair of damage, and prevention.
“When I talk to people with MS, they don’t want to think about it again,” she says.
As Dr. Morahan explains, medicine is advancing. Relapsing MS (symptoms come and go) and progressive MS (worsening over time) are in very different stages.
“There are many good and effective treatments for relapsing MS,” Dr. Morahan said. “Twenty years ago, there were only injections that were about 30-40% effective in controlling MS. He’s in the 70-90% range.”
“We’re not very good at treating advanced MS. We’re not very good at reparative components,” said Dr. Morahan.
MS Australia is Global Research Group The aim is to find a therapeutic strategy for progressive MS.
Injection of monoclonal antibodies: down to the cellular level
A new infusion therapy is the ‘rock star’ of MS treatment and has changed the lives of patients with relapsing MS.
In monoclonal antibody therapy, antibodies are cloned in the laboratory to target specific cells identified as being involved in a particular disease. and can be injected into the body. For example in MS, Monoclonal antibodies have been developed to target only the CD20 marker on the surface of B cells, a type of white blood cell thought to be involved in the immune system’s attack on myelin.
“Intravenous therapy has changed things,” Dr. Morahan said. “And there are other [therapies] of pipeline I hope it gets better and better,” she said.
stop MS before it starts
Dr. Morahan is most excited about the field of prevention and what we know about the genetic and environmental drivers of MS. Landmark genetics paper showing over 200 genetic alterations that contribute to risk of developing MSand Studies that clarify some of the environmental factorsparticularly UV exposure, smoking, and previous Epstein-Barr virus infection.
“Australia is very good at genetic and environmental risk factors for developing MS,” said Dr. Morahan, also referring to MS’s strengths. MS-basedan international longitudinal MS registry administered in Australia.
“Prevention is the next frontier in MS research. I think Australia will be one of the major players in this area, and has been for the last 30 years,” said Dr. Morahan.
living with MS
I was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS 12 years ago. In retrospect, My symptoms (optic neuritis), age (30 years old), and gender (3 out of 4 MS patients are women) were pretty clear.But my ophthalmologist suggested that a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan “would be overkill.” But I was worried, so I had an MRI. It showed lesions in my brain. I was diagnosed the following week.
my first medicine fingolimod, daily capsules. During those years, I developed 6 new lesions in my brain. My neurologist (who was a wonderful doctor and supportive) started me with: Ocrelizumab (monoclonal antibody injection) as soon as available. At my recent check-up, six years into Mew’s treatment, he took off his glasses and leaned forward.
“This drug works like a clamp for you. No new lesions.”
I’m lucky – I have the closest thing to a cure that exists. I still suffer from debilitating fatigue and mood symptoms.
But that’s how I grew up MS Readson. I know there are organizations like medicine and MS Australia They were there for me before I needed them. And I know they will continue to be there.
subscribe for free Insight+ weekly newsletter here. It is open to all readers, not just registered physicians.
|
Sources
2/ https://insightplus.mja.com.au/2023/19/the-road-ahead-for-multiple-sclerosis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The world is watching: Indian police drag out protestor wrestlers | News about sexual assault
- The road ahead for multiple sclerosis
- Reject political lies… but listen to the truths they hide
- Private Oregon firefighting company fined $180,000 after US Department of Labor investigation
- ICAI Issues Notice to Malayalam Actor Mohanlal for Endorsing CA and ACCA Coaching Institute False Claim
- 3 big decisions that could unlock the Apple Reality Pro AR headset
- Which Side to Choose: Mayo Clinic Considers Healthiest Sleep Position – Post Bulletin
- Australia news live: 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Melbourne more than a century ago | Australia News
- Boris Johnson’s allies call on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to step down over new Partygate demands
- UK mid-market restaurant chains are fighting for survival after Covid and cost of living challenges.
- Controversial dehumanizing experience in Bollywood
- Experienced DB joins Red Raiders via portal