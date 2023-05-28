The road ahead for multiple sclerosis

Insight+ Journalist Becca Whitehead gives a personal look at the current state of multiple sclerosis treatment and research in the run-up to World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

May 30th World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day.and Over 33,300 Australians live with MSand 30% increase in diagnoses in Australia and worldwidehow close is a cure for MS?

i am a journalist servant and Insight+, I also have MS.talked with Dr. Julia Morahan, Research Director and MS Australia About what has changed in MS treatment and what is to come.

What exactly are treatments?

MS is A chronic neurological condition, an autoimmune disease in which the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin sheath (the fatty substance that surrounds and protects nerves) It’s like a conduit around an electric wire). Nerves are affected when myelin is attacked. Symptoms include pain, loss of physical function, fatigue, and neurological problems such as changes in decision-making and mood.

“The word ‘cure’ is interesting,” says Dr. Morahan. “Have one for relapse, one for brain repair, and that second pill of his is not there yet, but what if he takes it every day for the rest of his life? It’s not a cure,” Dr. Morahan said.

Dr. Morahan focuses on three aspects of ‘cure’: progression of disease, repair of damage, and prevention.

“When I talk to people with MS, they don’t want to think about it again,” she says.

Awareness campaigns for MS are being held around the world.

As Dr. Morahan explains, medicine is advancing. Relapsing MS (symptoms come and go) and progressive MS (worsening over time) are in very different stages.

“There are many good and effective treatments for relapsing MS,” Dr. Morahan said. “Twenty years ago, there were only injections that were about 30-40% effective in controlling MS. He’s in the 70-90% range.”

“We’re not very good at treating advanced MS. We’re not very good at reparative components,” said Dr. Morahan.

MS Australia is Global Research Group The aim is to find a therapeutic strategy for progressive MS.

Injection of monoclonal antibodies: down to the cellular level

A new infusion therapy is the ‘rock star’ of MS treatment and has changed the lives of patients with relapsing MS.

In monoclonal antibody therapy, antibodies are cloned in the laboratory to target specific cells identified as being involved in a particular disease. and can be injected into the body. For example in MS, Monoclonal antibodies have been developed to target only the CD20 marker on the surface of B cells, a type of white blood cell thought to be involved in the immune system’s attack on myelin.

“Intravenous therapy has changed things,” Dr. Morahan said. “And there are other [therapies] of pipeline I hope it gets better and better,” she said.

stop MS before it starts

Dr. Morahan is most excited about the field of prevention and what we know about the genetic and environmental drivers of MS. Landmark genetics paper showing over 200 genetic alterations that contribute to risk of developing MSand Studies that clarify some of the environmental factorsparticularly UV exposure, smoking, and previous Epstein-Barr virus infection.

“Australia is very good at genetic and environmental risk factors for developing MS,” said Dr. Morahan, also referring to MS’s strengths. MS-basedan international longitudinal MS registry administered in Australia.

“Prevention is the next frontier in MS research. I think Australia will be one of the major players in this area, and has been for the last 30 years,” said Dr. Morahan.

living with MS

I was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS 12 years ago. In retrospect, My symptoms (optic neuritis), age (30 years old), and gender (3 out of 4 MS patients are women) were pretty clear.But my ophthalmologist suggested that a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan “would be overkill.” But I was worried, so I had an MRI. It showed lesions in my brain. I was diagnosed the following week.

my first medicine fingolimod, daily capsules. During those years, I developed 6 new lesions in my brain. My neurologist (who was a wonderful doctor and supportive) started me with: Ocrelizumab (monoclonal antibody injection) as soon as available. At my recent check-up, six years into Mew’s treatment, he took off his glasses and leaned forward.

“This drug works like a clamp for you. No new lesions.”

I’m lucky – I have the closest thing to a cure that exists. I still suffer from debilitating fatigue and mood symptoms.

But that’s how I grew up MS Readson. I know there are organizations like medicine and MS Australia They were there for me before I needed them. And I know they will continue to be there.

