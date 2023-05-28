Health
Can dementia be cured before it sets in?He’s 84 years old, but he’s doing well |Health
The future of preventive medicine may depend on the continued brain health of Leroy Hood. In his decades-long career, he has made great strides in deciphering the molecular workings of the human body and uncovering possible early signs of disease. His goal, he told me, is to diagnose chronic diseases early, before symptoms appear. “Let’s pretend you never had to have cancer or diabetes or heart disease,” he says.
His goal is much like the promise Elizabeth Holmes made regarding disease prediction and prevention. It wasn’t until her company went bankrupt and she was convicted of fraud that she approached these big claims. She is scheduled to be released from prison on May 30.
While she was battling unrealistic promises to investors, Ms. Hood is in a very different kind of race with her own aging and genetic predisposition. He knows he has a genetic mutation called APOE4, which makes him, like about a quarter of the population, late-onset, thanks to the technology he helped develop. You are at a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. And it’s too late for him. he is 84 years old. He says it will take him another eight years to finish what he started.
There is wise planning and discipline on his part. Every day he eats right, engages in a series of brain exercises, and does his 150 push-ups and 100 sit-ups. (There is evidence that exercise prevents dementia.)
Wellness experts have long hoped that medical tests will act like the ghosts of Christmas in the future, revealing scenarios that will happen if we don’t change our ways. Holmes’ grand promise often depended on painting just such a picture. However, as a consumer, it may be impossible to know whether testing and preventive treatment saved a life or whether testing failed. Hood wants to put health on a solid scientific foundation, backed by data and rigorous research.
Hood, one of the founders of a field called systems biology, has the background to do just that. He applies rigorous standards to the most troublesome, unpredictable and complex aspects of the human body.
When I pointed out the similarities with Holmes’ promises, he agreed. “She spins this story so compellingly,” he said. “I think it’s a lot more difficult for her than she imagined, but I’m sure she’ll do it.”
To make health predictions reliable and scientific, we need massive amounts of data not only on the genome, but also on the epigenome, proteome, microbiome (and several other ohms). It also requires a deeper understanding of how all these affect each other in complex ways. It is because Hood is working to understand how genes are influenced by other genes and how these genetic systems work in concert with other systems, including environmental factors and the microbiome. It is the symbiotic menagerie that shaped the field of systems biology it deals with. Bacteria that live in your body.
He summarized what he’s learned so far in a book he co-authored with research collaborator Nathan Price, The Age of Scientific Wellness, which was released last month. Price is now Chief Scientific Officer of a company called Thorn Halstek, which uses microbiome composition and other biological data to provide personalized health guidance.
The authors describe what they learned by giving 108 volunteers, called the Pioneer 100, almost every type of test imaginable. We then collected similar data from 5,000 customers, through a company called Arivale, who received an estimate of their biological age and an individualized plan for restoring their age compared to their chronological age. They wrote that on average women recovered 1.5 years and men 0.8 years. The company went out of business in 2019 for financial reasons, but each customer has added data and predictive power, much like navigation apps. The scientific mission has moved forward.
In this book, we learned how Hood and his family were affected by the APOE4 gene. His wife also had the same mutation and died of Alzheimer’s disease. By the time she turned 67, her symptoms had worsened beyond what would be considered normal forgetfulness.
Hood and his wife each carried the high-risk gene. Her daughter didn’t pass it on, but her son did, giving her a 60-70% chance of developing the disorder by her mid-60s. Exercise is known to reduce risk, and his son is an ultramarathoner, Hood said. About 30% of people with his genetic profile will not develop dementia, and he could definitely be one of them. And perhaps scientific health will find another way to mitigate the risks.
Genes are not destiny. Scientists continue to marvel at people whose genes defy their simple understanding. Some people whose genes indicate that they should develop a particular disease are fine, while others who should be fine become sick. Despite the complexity, Hood believes human health is much more predictable and controllable than it is today. The payoff for an overburdened healthcare sector could be enormous.
Hood’s story emphasizes the need not only to develop more accurate medical tests, but to learn more about interpreting the results. This nuance always seemed to Elizabeth Holmes to be avoided. An accurate but simplistic and clumsy interpretation of the APOE4 gene may baffle some people. No one knows why Hood is still going strong at 84–whether it’s some kind of relaxation gene or his actions like diet, brain exercises and push-ups. But if he gets his way, we will all know it.
This article was published from the news agency’s feed without text changes. Only the heading has changed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/can-we-cure-dementia-before-it-starts-hes-84-and-he-s-trying-101685267374208.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can dementia be cured before it sets in?He’s 84 years old, but he’s doing well |Health
- Hutchinson does not promise ‘general pardon’ to January 6 rioters if elected president
- How to access Google’s Bard AI in Canada
- Are automated flights the future of air travel? – BBC News
- Should I worry about my own snoring? | sleep
- PB HMI asks Jokowi to order the Attorney General’s Office to fully investigate the alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Communication and Information after Johnny G. Plate emerged as a suspect
- Arnold Schwarzenegger on Bruce Willis’ retirement from Hollywood
- UNC men’s and women’s tennis teams find success in NCAA Tournament singles, doubles play
- Fashion and Politics in Barkley L. Hendrickss Photos
- NHS data breach: Trust to share patient details to Facebook without consent | Health
- The world is watching: Indian police drag out protestor wrestlers | News about sexual assault
- The road ahead for multiple sclerosis