‘Unprecedented’ bird flu outbreak threatens more chickens – Boston 25 News

Trout — This is an outbreak of bird flu like no other. “Our wild bird species are currently experiencing unprecedented levels of highly pathogenic avian influenza,” said Victoria Hall, M.D., DVM, executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center. “It’s been going on for far longer than it’s ever been,” she said. Bird flu outbreaks usually subside within a few months. But this is going strong from the second half of 2021. “Anytime there’s an epidemic of influenza for a long period of time, it can mutate and change,” Hall said. “However, at this time the risk to humans appears to be very low.” Humans become infected with avian influenza through contact with infected birds. But some epidemiologists see signs that the epidemic is approaching a wider threat, based on transmission among other mammals. Dr. Barry Bloom, an expert in immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard Public School, said, “When you see 68 sea lions dead in the same place and test for virus, they all carry the same virus. And it teaches us something very important.” health. “They say the virus is spreading from mammal to mammal.” “It’s hard to go from bird to human,” Bloom added. “And once it invades a mammal, it usually stops.” But public health agencies are monitoring bird flu epidemics in case they don’t stop in mammals. Fear: A mutation could occur, allowing human-to-human transmission. “We still feel the odds of this happening are relatively small,” said Dr. Jessica Leibler, an environmental epidemiologist at the Boston University School of Public Health. “But every time there is an infected mammal, we are one step closer to infection, and the risk is a little higher.” And migratory birds spread the risk to all parts of the world without getting sick themselves. But bird flu can have a devastating effect on their compatriots. “Wild birds can secrete this virus through respiratory secretions as well as faeces,” Hall said. “So if you have chickens in your backyard and interact with wild birds, they can pick up virus particles. Chickens and birds of prey, especially eagles and hawks, become very sick and often die from this virus.” In fact, potential bird flu outbreaks forced farmers in many countries to slaughter millions of chickens, which contributed to soaring egg prices earlier this year. “Historically, before 1918, there were influenza pandemics that killed hundreds of millions of people,” Bloom said. “So it has to be taken seriously.” download Free Boston 25 News App For breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 news Facebook and twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News Now ©2023 Cox Media Group

