Papaya, Pumpkin and Pawar: The 3 P’s you need on your platter to beat constipation and promote gut health





Constipation is a common digestive ailment that can affect people of all ages. Lifestyle changes and taking certain great medicines can help, but adding natural remedies to your diet can yield amazing results. There are many whole foods on offer, but three of his are particularly effective in relieving constipation: papaya, pumpkin, and pointed gourd or parwal. They have special properties that help control bowel movements and support a healthy digestive tract.

papaya: Often called “angel fruit”, it is delicious and a great remedy for constipation. Rich in fiber, especially soluble fiber, papaya aids digestion and prevents irregular bowel movements. It contains an enzyme called papain that helps break down proteins and aids in overall digestion. Additionally, papaya’s high water content makes it an effective natural laxative that softens stools. Regular consumption of papaya helps regularity and prevents constipation and discomfort. The best part about papaya is that its high fiber intake improves blood sugar, lipid and insulin levels, which is beneficial for diabetics. One small papaya contains about 3 grams of fiber, equivalent to just 17 grams of carbohydrates. Papaya also supports cardiovascular health as it is rich in fiber, potassium and vitamins. pumpkin: Beyond its association with fall and festive fun, pumpkins are a nutrient rich source of constipation relief. This vibrant vegetable is rich in dietary fiber, including both soluble and insoluble fibre. Pumpkin is rich in fiber, which increases stool bulk and promotes regular bowel movements. Additionally, pumpkin is rich in water, which helps keep you hydrated and prevents dry, hard stools. Additionally, pumpkin seeds contain natural oils that lubricate the intestines and facilitate the smooth passage of waste products. Including squash in your diet, whether it’s in soups, roasts, or smoothies, can help promote healthy digestion and relieve constipation. Soluble fiber slows gastrointestinal transit time if you have symptoms such as diarrhea. This means that food travels through your digestive tract more slowly, absorbing water in the process. Pumpkin seeds are one of the richest sources of magnesium for constipation relief. People who get more magnesium through their diet are less likely to be constipated, according to a December 2021 study in Food, Science and Nutrition. In fact, many laxatives contain magnesium as a key ingredient because of its laxative ability. Magnesium supplements have an osmotic effect, drawing water into the intestine and increasing its volume. If you’re not getting enough magnesium from your diet, try adding pumpkin seeds to your diet or eating them as a snack. Pawar (pointed gourd): Palwal, commonly known as pointed gourd or green potato, is a popular vegetable in various Asian dishes. It’s not as well known as papaya or pumpkin, but it’s great for relieving constipation. Parwal is an excellent source of dietary fiber and contains large amounts of insoluble fibre. This increases stool volume, promotes regular bowel movements, and prevents constipation. In addition, palwal is a hydrating vegetable that ensures sufficient water in the intestines and prevents dry and hard stools. Incorporating this into your diet, whether in curries, stir-fries or stuffed recipes, will help your digestive health. To relieve constipation, opting for natural remedies is a wise choice. With their rich fiber content and unique properties, papaya, pumpkin and parwal offer a holistic approach to reducing constipation and maintaining a healthy digestive system. Incorporating these foods into your daily diet will help relieve constipation and promote regular bowel movements. However, it is important to consume in moderation and ensure an overall balanced diet. Also remember that there is no substitute for adequate hydration, fitness and a healthy lifestyle. If you have chronic or severe constipation, it is recommended that you consult a healthcare professional for a comprehensive evaluation and appropriate guidance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/papaya-pumpkin-parwal-constipation-gut-health-8634155/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

