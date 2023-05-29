Health
Mpox may flare up again. Are you ready for New York?
Late last year, New York City scaled back its mpox emergency response as the number of infected cases began to creep up.health officials Stopped posting updates About the case. vaccination car No longer appears outside nightclubs.Number of people vaccinated against this disease Flat.
but mpox virus A close relative of smallpox, which was renamed last year from monkeypox, it never disappeared completely.
A year after the global chickenpox outbreak began, and with the pride celebrations and summer party season about to begin, public health officials nationwide and in New York City are decimating the majority of men who have sex. It warns that there is a risk of new infections occurring among people. with men.
ever since peaked in the city in late July last year Despite nearly 100 cases per day, the disease continues to spread at much lower levels. Health officials stopped listing cases on the city’s website late last year. New York has had at least 39 cases of mpox so far this year, including 20 in January and two last month, according to the health department.
Officials said most people recently diagnosed with the disease and interviewed did not report any travel history, suggesting that the disease is widespread.
Epidemiologists are also watching a growing outbreak in Chicago between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, raising concerns that vaccination is waning protection.
In New York City, One of the highest vaccination rates in the country About half of those most at risk of contracting the disease were vaccinated received only one dose Because two doses of the vaccine are required, many people are susceptible to infection.
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the White House National Mpx Coordinator, said, “Without renewed prevention efforts, especially vaccination, we are definitely at risk of a resurgence of mpox, and indeed a significant resurgence of mpox. We are in danger,” he said at a press conference. Month.
Anecdotal evidence shows that vaccination can reduce symptoms, and that’s the case with the recent cluster of cases in Chicago, Dr. Daskarakis said.
He and other health experts said the key public health message remained the same: Get vaccinated.
MPOX, which causes flu-like symptoms and extremely painful skin lesions, is endemic in parts of Africa. for decades. Anyone can become infected, but in 2022 it began to spread globally in social and sexual communities of men who almost exclusively have sex with men, mainly through close physical contact.
The virus has largely disappeared from the news as the epidemic waned last year. But a cluster in Chicago reached 30 cases by May 20, rekindling concerns.according to health warning According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine of the first 13 cases in the cluster were men who received two doses of the ginneos vaccine.
Originally developed by the federal government to combat smallpox, this vaccine provides strong protection but is imperfect. In his three recent studies, 2 servings Infection prevention efficacy ranged from 66 percent to 88 percent, while single-dose efficacy ranged from 36 percent to 75 percent. Protection may be further weakened over time.
Mpox is especially dangerous for people in marginalized communities. Of the 42 people who died in the United States during the epidemic, nearly all were poorly managed, and about 40 percent were homeless, according to one report. Analysis by KFF, A non-profit health policy research organization.
rear some initial stumbling blocksOverall, New York State’s mpox response is seen as a public health victory. People lined up eagerly for the first dose of the Gineos vaccine, and many gay men changed their behavior during the height of the epidemic, helping to bring the situation under control.
But while this is a loosely successful case, New York University virologist Joseph Osmundson added that “things are much more complicated than that.” The disease is still spreading globally and the risks remain. And while he doesn’t expect the new outbreak in New York to be as severe as last summer, “there will be cases,” he said.
The Karen Road Community Health Center, an LGBTQ clinic with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx, reported its first new case of mpox in months about three weeks ago, said Marcus Sand, director of sexual health. Dr. Ring said. Since then, he began asking patients about their vaccination status. He struggles with their answers.
Sandring said “probably 50% of them” have received both vaccines. “Maybe.” She said she had vaccinated 10 people in the past few days.
Sage Rivera, director of development and programs at Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ center in the Bronx, said the center’s office had an Illinois mpox cluster and what would happen “if it moved.” He said he has received many calls from residents of the ward who are concerned about the situation. to New York.
Public health officials and nonprofits publicly remind sexually active men who have sex with men to get a second dose of the vaccine if they haven’t already. are starting to announced by the state health department. outreach campaign This month is”need two” means two doses of the vaccine.
But much of the emergency infrastructure installed last year to distribute doses has been dismantled, although supplies are no longer an issue.Many of New York City’s sexual health clinics provide mpox vaccine Existing patients are eligible, but the only walk-in clinic is the municipal Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic in Manhattan.
On Thursday morning, Neil Marshall, 39, a psychology student on the Upper West Side, visited a clinic in Chelsea for vaccinations after hearing of a cluster outbreak in Chicago. However, he was turned down last July because he had mpox.
“It was incredibly painful,” he said of his battle with the disease. “I try to do everything I can to avoid it.”
When he went home and examined State health alerts Beginning in early May, people with a history of mpox were also encouraged to receive a single dose. Agitated, he said he would look for other clinics to offer vaccinations.
“How can we trust the system?” he said.
Roman, 29, a Brooklyn-based production assistant who asked to withhold his last name to protect his medical privacy, visited a clinic in Chelsea on Thursday for a second round of vaccinations, but last year. He said he didn’t have time. He suggested the city post more information in bars to warn people that the risks are back again.
proud legacyThe nonprofit that hosts New York City Pride, one of the world’s largest LGBTQ pride celebrations, has not yet planned any specific mpox activities for its June event, said Dan Dimant, spokesman for the organization. said. However, local healthcare partners may provide information at their booth.
“As an organization, we will do our best to make the right decisions and educate the public about getting the right vaccines, but the responsibility for making those decisions remains with individuals,” he said. rice field.
a Recent CDC analysis It is estimated that only 23% of the highest-risk US population were fully vaccinated, ranging from 5% in West Virginia to 67% in Washington, DC. In New York City, 45% of those at highest risk were fully vaccinated. 90% have received one dose.
