Mpox may flare up again. Are you ready for New York?

Late last year, New York City scaled back its mpox emergency response as the number of infected cases began to creep up.health officials Stopped posting updates About the case. vaccination car No longer appears outside nightclubs.Number of people vaccinated against this disease Flat.

but mpox virus A close relative of smallpox, which was renamed last year from monkeypox, it never disappeared completely.

A year after the global chickenpox outbreak began, and with the pride celebrations and summer party season about to begin, public health officials nationwide and in New York City are decimating the majority of men who have sex. It warns that there is a risk of new infections occurring among people. with men.

ever since peaked in the city in late July last year Despite nearly 100 cases per day, the disease continues to spread at much lower levels. Health officials stopped listing cases on the city’s website late last year. New York has had at least 39 cases of mpox so far this year, including 20 in January and two last month, according to the health department.