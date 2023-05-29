Health
Seeking an evaluation of medical cannabis policies in response to research findings
New Zealand studies on the therapeutic effects of cannabis add to the body of evidence that cannabis has positive effects on pain, insomnia and anxiety, researchers say.
Of the 213 people who took therapeutic cannabis in the study, nearly 96% reported that cannabis use improved many of their symptoms, and 49% said they were able to reduce or completely stop their prescription medications. I answered.
The study, a collaboration of researchers from the University of Otago, the University of Victoria, and the University of Auckland, looked at the experiences of people who consumed cannabis for therapeutic purposes, and assessed the quality of the products they were using, their effectiveness, and their effectiveness. and intended to collect data about what kind of product. the impact they experienced.
Participants had medically diagnosed conditions and were patients recruited through established and experienced Green Fairy and Auckland-based cannabis clinics.
Dr. Jeff Noller.
Co-author of the study, Dr. Jeff Noller of the Center for Bioethics, Dunedin College of Medicine, said that positive effects on pain relief, insomnia and anxiety were consistently reported, similar to several other studies conducted in Aotearoa, New Zealand. said to have been.
“This is consistent with the results of multiple Aotearoa and international studies.”
Across the sample, 96 percent of participants reported benefit from cannabis consumption. Pain management was the most common theme of treatment efficacy, with 96% of participants reporting benefits of cannabis, sleep disturbances (97%), and mental health problems (98%). Among participants who consumed cannabis for other reasons, such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and eating difficulties, 98% said that cannabis use helped them.
“A key finding of this study was that participants reduced or stopped using prescription drugs, many of which were opioid-based,” Dr. Noller said.
“This confirms that they experienced some real benefit from cannabis use in terms of stopping or reducing the use of other drugs that have been shown to be effective. In many cases, this means reducing the use of potentially more problematic medications, such as opioids, which have well-known problems of dependence and other negative side effects.”
The researchers aren’t saying there’s no place to put your prescriptions or that you should make an “either/or” decision.
“There is room for both approaches in this study’s findings suggesting that cannabis products may have a role in treating patients with chronic pain and other conditions that are difficult to treat with conventional means. ” he says.
But it relied on an affordable and widely available medical cannabis system. Previous research involving Dr. Knoller showed that the majority of people who use cannabis for therapeutic reasons procure cannabis through illicit means because of barriers to legal sourcing.
“Currently, current regulations (both medical cannabis and drug testing) appear to be causing problems for many New Zealanders who report positive benefits from medical cannabis use.
“A specific barrier is cost. Currently available medical cannabis products are too expensive for many New Zealanders due to the compliance costs of manufacturing imposed by regulation. Lack of knowledge about the product has caused prescribing hesitation in many regions.” Case. “
Current policies, he said, need to be evaluated, especially those related to current medical cannabis programs that create barriers to access.
And we need more “real-world studies” investigating the experiences of people using medical cannabis.
“However, these need to be reinforced by conducting more creative clinical studies, such as trials incorporating active placebos, whose success may alleviate physicians’ concerns about efficacy. But this requires funding and the involvement of researchers uneasy about working with cannabis, which has a history of illegal use due to historical policies that are now being reformed.
“These attitudes need to change.”
Publication:
Patient experience with therapeutic cannabis consumption in New Zealand
Fiona Hutton (Institute of Criminology, Victoria University of Wellington) Jeff Noller (Center for Bioethics, University of Otago Dunedin School of Medicine), Alice McSherry (University of Auckland, School of Environmental Studies).
Drugs, Habits, and Social Policy
