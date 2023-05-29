9 Effective Tips for Sleeping Better During Your Period | Health





One of the many discomforts women can face during their monthly menstrual cycle is the lack of quality. sleepy This can occur for various reasons. when you have menstrual cramps, bloating A known cause of disturbed sleep during menstruation is that fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone hormone levels can cause difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or disturbed sleep. Many women are conscious of leakage while sleeping, and it can also affect their sleep. (Please also read: Simple things to do every day to get better, deeper sleep Practicing relaxation before bed can be very beneficial (Unsplash) “Getting a restful night’s sleep is very important for women, especially during the menstrual cycle when they are more likely to face discomfort and hormonal fluctuations. To optimize sleep quality during this period, get enough rest. You need to follow certain steps to ensure that you have a period. Tailoring it to your individual needs is important, and if sleep disturbances persist during your menstrual cycle, we recommend that you seek individualized guidance from a medical professional,” said Senior Consultant Dr. M. Rajini. say. – Obstetrics and Gynecology, CARE Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 1. Prioritize a consistent sleep schedule Maintaining a regular sleep routine helps regulate your body clock. To improve your overall sleep quality, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. 2. Optimize your sleep environment Create a comfortable and comfortable sleeping environment. Use curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to block outside disturbances and make sure your bedroom is cool, quiet, and dark. Investing in supportive mattresses, pillows, and comfortable bedding can also help you sleep better. 3. Harness the power of heat therapy The use of heat therapy reduces menstrual cramps and relaxes tense muscles. Applying a heating pad or taking a warm bath before bed can help reduce discomfort, promote relaxation, and improve sleep. 4. Incorporate relaxation techniques Practicing relaxation before going to bed can be very beneficial. Try deep breathing exercises, gradual muscle relaxation, or meditation to reduce stress, relieve physical discomfort, and mentally prepare yourself for sleep. 5. Hydration is key Make sure you are well hydrated throughout the day, including before going to bed. Staying hydrated may reduce bloating, minimize discomfort during your period, and improve sleep quality. 6. Choose comfortable sleepwear Choose loose, breathable sleepwear made from natural materials such as cotton. This allows better temperature regulation at night and overall comfort. Dr. Ritu Sethi, Director of Gurgaon’s Aura Specialty Clinic and Senior Consultant at Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurgaon, adds more tips to the list. 7. Choose the right bedding During your period, your body temperature fluctuates and you may experience hot flashes and night sweats. Choose breathable and moisture-wicking bedding materials such as cotton and bamboo to regulate body temperature and increase comfort. 8. Manage pain and discomfort Menstrual pain and discomfort can interfere with sleep. Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen can help reduce period-related pain before bed. If you have trouble sleeping because of cramps, try using a heating pad or taking a warm shower to relax your muscles and ease the pain. 9. Use the right menstrual products Finding the right menstrual products for your needs can have a big impact on the quality of your sleep. Whether you prefer pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or menstrual underwear, choose products that provide reliable protection and keep you comfortable all through the night. To prevent leaks and keep your sleep undisturbed, consider using a night pad or a longer tampon designed for extended wear.

