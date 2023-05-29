Studies suggest stronger leg muscles may be associated with better outcomes after a heart attack





CNN

—



There is growing evidence that increasing muscle strength is beneficial to the heart and may lead to improved outcomes after a heart attack.

Stronger leg muscles appear to be “strongly associated” with a lower risk of developing heart failure after a heart attack, according to new research presented at an international conference in Prague this month. Heart Failure Congress 2023 of the European College of Cardiology.

Although the results of this study have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, the importance of regular exercise and maintaining muscle strength in old age is due to the loss of muscle mass with age, which can affect cardiovascular health. said Kensuke Ueno and Dr. Kentaro Kamiya. , a researcher at the Department of Rehabilitation, School of Health Sciences, Kitasato University, Japan, and the author of the new study.

After a heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, the heart can go through the following processes, Kamiya said. myocardial remodeling again cardiac remodeling, fibrous tissue builds up and causes enlargement of the heart. However, emerging evidence suggests that exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation may alter such remodeling processes in ways that improve cardiac function.

“Cardiac remodeling is the main cause of heart failure after myocardial infarction,” says Kamiya.and myocainepeptides or amino acid chains released from muscle fibers may play a role.

“Exercise may help reduce cardiac remodeling,” he said. “Additionally, recent studies have shown that skeletal muscle itself also releases myokines, cytokines that have multiple effects, including preventing the development of atherosclerosis, stabilizing blood pressure, and preventing the development of age-related diseases. Preserving skeletal muscle itself may be associated with a reduced risk of developing heart failure via this myokine, but the detailed mechanism is unknown.”

“Strength training…should be recommended”

Researchers analyzed the strength of the quadriceps muscles in the front of the thigh in 932 people aged 57 to 74 who were hospitalized for heart attacks between 2007 and 2020. A higher incidence of subsequent heart failure was found. Patients with measured quadriceps low strength had an incidence of 22.9 per 1000 person-years compared to 10.2 per 1000 person-years with high quadriceps strength was. Person-years is a measure of the number of people who participated in a study multiplied by the subsequent years.

“Quadriceps muscle strength can be easily and accurately measured in the clinical setting. useful and indicates that the patient can receive more intensive surveillance,” Ueno said in a news release. “The findings of this study need to be replicated in other studies, but they suggest that strength training, including the quadriceps, should be recommended for patients who have experienced a heart attack to prevent heart failure. .”

This isn’t the first time scientists have studied the link between muscle strength and prognosis in patients with cardiovascular disease. In 2016, Kamiya and his colleagues stated in a study published in the journal: Journal of the American College of Cardiology Upper arm muscle mass may be associated with heart disease survival.

How to prevent another heart attack

A new study on leg strength validates what is known about heart disease management in that strength may play a role in reducing certain risks after a cardiac event. But Charlene Rao, M.D., director of the Long Island Heart Failure Service at New York University Langone Hospital, who was not involved in the new study, explains why some people are more susceptible to heart attacks than others after a heart attack. He said more would be known about.

“Perhaps what this signal in the quadriceps indicates is that there is variability from person to person that could help better target treatment. So that’s the full answer.” I don’t think so, but I think it helps to understand,” Rao said.

“This is another additional data point that may help us better understand these people, and who generally benefit most from strength training after an event or hospitalization.” It’s also helpful for discussion,” she said. “These are methods that combine frailty and strength, and we are serious about how we can help older people living with chronic conditions or suffering from acute conditions to reach the appropriate rehabilitation goals.” It’s a way of thinking.”

After a heart attack, there are many steps people can take to avoid further heart problems.of Recommended by the American Heart Association Taking medications as prescribed, attending follow-up doctor visits, participating in cardiac rehabilitation, getting support from loved ones, connecting with other heart attack survivors, and taking medications Continuity is not about managing risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. smoking, eating healthy and exercising.