From Causes to Diagnosis to What to Avoid – All Your Fatty Liver Disease Questions Answered





Fatty liver disease is a chronic condition diagnosed when excess fat builds up in the liver, usually caused by unhealthy lifestyles, dietary choices, or excessive alcohol consumption. But you can control or even reverse the condition by adopting certain healthy habits. Dr. Vishaka Shivdasani explained the same in an Instagram video, stating:fatty liver It is a chronic lifestyle disease that affects a large percentage of people. However, most of them remain undetected because they are not tested. “

What are the most common causes of fatty liver disease? In an interview with indianexpress.com, Dr. Bipin Bibute, a Liver, Multi-Organ Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeon at Sahyadri Hospital, said Dr. Pune: fatty liver. Alcoholic fatty liver disease can be caused by excessive alcohol consumption (90% of people who drink alcohol regularly can develop fatty liver disease). NAFLD Because it is associated with conditions such as obesity, sedentary lifestylepoor diet (high in refined carbohydrates and saturated fats), metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance and diabetes.” How can I get tested for fatty liver? An ultrasound or fiber scan can be done to detect if you have fatty liver. Lifestyle changes to prevent fatty liver Dr. Abdul Majid, Gastroenterologist, Gastroenterology Center, Maitra Hospital, Calicut, shared some lifestyle changes that can help recover from fatty liver. they are: 1. Maintain a healthy weight. Aim to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise. If you are overweight or obese, losing weight can reduce the accumulation of fat in your liver. 2. Eat a healthy diet. Emphasize a diet rich in healthy fats such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts, avocados and olive oil. Limit your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, saturated fats, and refined carbohydrates. 3. Exercise regularly: Engage in regular physical activity such as: brisk walking, jogging, biking, or any other exercise you like. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, as recommended by health authorities. 4. Avoid Alcohol: It is important to avoid alcohol. It is certainly the best way to prevent worsening liver damage. 5. Stay hydrated: drink moderately water Use throughout the day to support liver function and overall health. 6. Avoid unnecessary medication: Some over-the-counter medicines and supplements can harm your liver or interact with existing liver conditions, so talk to your healthcare provider or pharmacist before taking them. Drink adequate amounts of water throughout the day to support liver function and overall health. (Photo credit: Getty/Thinkstock) Things to avoid when you have fatty liver If you suffer from fatty liver, it is advisable to avoid or minimize certain things. Dr. Majid shared them as follows: 1. Alcohol: Alcohol consumption should be avoided completely or greatly reduced as it can worsen symptoms and cause further liver damage. 2. Processed foods and sugar additives: Limit your intake of processed foods, fast foods, sugary snacks, and beverages, which are often high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and refined carbohydrates. 3. High-fat foods: Reduce intake of foods high in saturated fat trans fatfried foods, fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, commercial baked goods, etc. 4. Excess salt intake: Limit sodium intake, as excess salt can cause fluid retention and increase the risk of liver complications. 5. Unprotected exposure to toxins: Minimize exposure to toxins and chemicals found in detergents, pesticides and other environmental contaminants. Take necessary precautions to protect yourself from harmful substances. 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/reverse-fatty-liver-lifestyle-changes-8632046/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos