More Youth Suffering Sports-Related Injuries, Risk of Long-Term Impact





Singapore – It happened in seconds. One moment Ethan Chung was diving for a ball during soccer practice, the next he was on the ground with a dislocated shoulder. He fell on his arm in an awkward position and the joint popped out of its socket. He panicked and sat on the ground for a few seconds, then his joints returned to their original position on their own. Reflecting on the injury, 19-year-old Chung recalled the pain and soreness she felt in the immediate aftermath and the inability to lift her arms after suffering the injury. Once his training was over, he went to the accident and emergency department to consult a medical professional. “Doctors told me that the tendon that connects my shoulder joint to the glenoid fossa has been damaged and is no longer able to hold the connection like it used to, so my shoulder has a slight tendency to dislocate in the future. I said it would go up,” Chong said. “Additionally, if a dislocation occurs in the future, the tendon will be completely torn, making the shoulder very dislocated.” After his initial injury, Chung continued to experience about two to three dislocations a year, and his condition worsened. He eventually tore his tendon and underwent surgery in September 2023 to repair his shoulder joint. Chung is just one of a growing number of young people suffering sports- and recreation-related injuries. Injuries ranging from fractures and dislocations to concussions often occur during sports training and other physical activities. In a 2020 study of pediatric sports injuries based on data from 2012 to 2017 at the Pediatric Emergency Center at KK Women’s Children’s Hospital, the most common types of injuries among 13- to 17-year-olds were fractures, sprains, and contusions. , and other superficial injuries. Cuts and scrapes, nerve injuries, and dislocations. Most of these injuries are caused by impact to bone or soft tissue, overstretching or tearing of ligaments, muscles and tendons. A concussion, a type of nerve injury, is caused by an impact to the head, leading to temporary loss of brain function. “Other injuries that occur frequently but often don’t make emergency room visits include overuse injuries,” said Benjamin Soh, M.D., orthopedic registrar at Ku Teck Puat Hospital. develops over time as a result of repeated stress on a particular part of the body.” such as tendonitis and stress fractures. “ He added that the reasons for each injury vary by sport and activity, but common causes include equipment problems, environmental factors and poor technique or form. In addition, lack of conditioning or overtraining when an athlete does not have sufficient endurance or strength for their desired sport can lead to fatigue and subsequent increased risk of acute or overuse injuries. Dr. Han Hucai, head of orthopedics and consultant at Ng Teng Fung General Hospital, said that since COVID-19, the number of young people with sports-related injuries has increased, and such patients are expected to increase every week. About 50 people, he said, was almost on the rise. That’s a 50% increase compared to pre-coronavirus numbers. “This is probably because teenagers and young people start to become active after long periods of inactivity or lockdown. Excitement leads to more injuries,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/more-youth-suffering-sports-related-injuries-risk-long-term-effects The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos