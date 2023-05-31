





sauce: Neenau Birch, Minnesota et al. Factors associated with readmission for postpartum preeclampsia. [ID: 1378401]. Presented at: ACOG Annual Clinical Science Conference. May 19-21, 2023. Baltimore.

Disclosure: Nienow Birch does not report related financial disclosures.





Presence of proteinuria, higher doses of antihypertensive drugs at discharge, and longer initial hospital stay were associated with reduced readmissions. Baltimore — Maternal age in women with severe pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension was associated with increased risk of postpartum readmission, but intensive hypertension treatment at first hospitalization reduced risk. may limit. “This project was initiated after observing several readmissions with severe pre-eclampsia in our patient population. is not very well known.” Mary N. not now birch, medical doctor, A third-year obstetrician-gynecologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago said in a presentation at the ACOG Annual Clinical Science Conference. “However, we believe that blood pressure control and BP control in reducing the risk of eclampsia, stroke and myocardial infarction, along with the economic, mental and psychological burden of being separated from friends, family and the patient’s newborn in the postpartum period. We have witnessed the importance of treatment, and we know that these are all more likely to occur in the postpartum period.”





The risk of postpartum readmission due to pre-eclampsia increased with maternal age. Source: Adobe Stock.



Researchers identified 747 women diagnosed prenatally or postnatally. Pre-eclampsia or pregnancy-induced hypertension with severe symptoms The researchers obtained data on background and pregnancy characteristics through electronic medical records, and utilized the Chicago Health Atlas to assign scores for socioeconomic hardship and education based on zip code. Using this information, the researchers assessed whether individual, pregnancy, and neighborhood factors predicted readmission odds. This he included two models. Model 1 included maternal age, BMI, fetal growth restriction, urinary protein, preterm birth, and caesarean section. Model 2 added neighborhood factors, number of antihypertensive medications at discharge, and length of stay. 14.8% overall Woman diagnosed with pre-eclampsia Patients with severe features on readmission after delivery (mean age, 31.83 years). In model 1, the researchers noted that an older age of approximately 32 years was associated with an increased risk of readmission (adjusted OR = 1.07; 95% CI, 1.03-1.11). Both the presence of proteinuria (aOR = 0.38; 95% CI, 0.24-0.61) and preterm birth (aOR = 0.52; 95% CI, 0.3-0.91) were associated with reduced odds of readmission in this patient population. In model 2, older age was still significantly associated with increased readmission risk (aOR = 1.09; 95% CI, 1.04-1.14). However, the presence of proteinuria (aOR = 0.24; 95% CI, 0.12-0.45), receiving more antihypertensive medications at discharge (aOR = 0.44; 95% CI, 0.24-0.82), and initial length of hospital stay (aOR = 0.6; 95% CI, 0.4-0.92) were all associated with a lower probability of readmission. Hardship index scores did not predict readmission for postpartum preeclampsia. The researchers did not observe any other study factors associated with readmissions in this patient population. “Future directions for research in this area include exploring how COVID-19 restrictions impacted postpartum pre-eclampsia readmission rates and using these difficulty index scores in future studies. This includes looking for other ways that we can incorporate it into our systems,” said Professor Ninow Birch. reference:

