Health
1 in 3 adults with type 2 diabetes may have undetected cardiovascular disease
Research highlights:
- One-third of adults with type 2 diabetes in the United States may have asymptomatic or undetected cardiovascular disease.
- Adults with type 2 diabetes who have no signs or symptoms of cardiovascular disease are more likely than adults without type 2 diabetes to have elevated levels of two proteins associated with heart disease. These cardiac biomarkers are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.
- The results of this study suggest that routine screening for these two cardiac biomarkers and more customized interventions may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease events in this high-risk population. I’m here.
Embargoed until Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 4:00 am Central Time / 5:00 am Eastern Time
DALLAS, May 31, 2023 — One in three adults with type 2 diabetes may have undetected cardiovascular disease.Elevated levels of two protein biomarkers indicative of cardiac injury were associated with undetected or no symptoms cardiovascular disease in adults type 2 diabetes compared to people without type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal TODAY. American Heart Association Journalan open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Sensitive cardiac troponin T and N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide biomarker assays are used to measure injury and stress to the heart.These tests are routinely used for diagnosis heart attack and heart failure. However, slightly elevated levels of these proteins in the bloodstream may be an early warning sign of changes in heart structure and function, which may increase the risk of heart failure in the future. coronary heart disease Or death.
“What we are seeing is that many people with type 2 diabetes who have no history of heart attack or cardiovascular disease are at increased risk of cardiovascular complications,” said study co-author Elizabeth Selvin, Ph.D. , MPH said. Professor of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. “Across the population diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which is about 27 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC, some people are at low risk of cardiovascular disease, while others are at high risk. So the open question is: ‘Who is most at risk? “These cardiac biomarkers provide insight into cardiovascular risk in people who might otherwise not be recognized as at highest risk.” ”
Researchers analyzed health information and blood samples from more than 10,300 adults collected as part of the US National Health and Nutrition Survey from 1999 to 2004. The aim was to determine whether previously unrecognized asymptomatic cardiovascular disease could be determined by elevated blood levels. Cardiac protein biomarkers with and without type 2 diabetes. Study participants did not report any history of cardiovascular disease at study entry.
The researchers used stored blood samples from all study participants to measure levels of two cardiac biomarkers. Mortality statistics were collected from the National Death Index. After adjusting for age, race, income, etc., cardiovascular risk factorsThey assessed the association between elevated troponin and N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide and the risk of cardiovascular or all-cause mortality.
The study found that:
- One-third (33.4%) of adults with type 2 diabetes had undetected signs of cardiovascular disease, as indicated by elevated levels of two protein markers, compared to adults without diabetes. was only 16.1%.
- In adults with type 2 diabetes, elevated levels of troponin and N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide were associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality (77% and 78% increased risk, respectively) and cardiovascular mortality (54% and 78%). was associated with an increased risk of Each more than doubles the increased risk compared to normal levels of these proteins in the blood. This increased risk remained after adjusting for other cardiovascular risk factors.
- After adjusting for age, elevated troponin levels were more common in patients with type 2 diabetes overall and across age, gender, race/ethnicity and weight categories. In contrast, when adjusted for age, N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide levels were not elevated in patients with type 2 diabetes compared with those without type 2 diabetes.
- The prevalence of elevated troponin was significantly higher in people with long-standing type 2 diabetes and poorly controlled blood glucose levels.
“Cholesterol is often the factor we target to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with type 2 diabetes. “If type 2 diabetes causes direct damage to the heart’s small blood vessels independently of the accumulation of cholesterol plaques, cholesterol-lowering drugs will not prevent heart damage,” Selbin said. said. “Our study suggests that additional treatments other than statins are needed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with type 2 diabetes.”
While much research has focused on studying how traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol affect cardiovascular health, new evidence suggests that specific cardiac biomarkers We suggest that screening should be added to routine assessment of conventional cardiovascular risk factors.
“The biomarkers analyzed in this study are very powerful in systematically classifying patients based on their health status. We may be able to focus on cardiovascular prophylaxis,” she added.
This is one of the first studies to use participants that truly represent the general population. However, this data did not identify heart disease, heart failure, stroke events, or cardiovascular complications, so we wondered whether routine measurement of these biomarkers could reduce cardiovascular complications in this population. Further research needs to be done to determine.
according to American Heart Association 2023 Statistical UpdateThere were 102,188 deaths in the United States in 2020, attributed to diabetes (including type 1 and type 2 diabetes), with an estimated 1.64 million deaths worldwide.
Co-authored by Dr. Michael Fang of MHS. Dan Wang, MS; Olive Tan, M.D., MHS; John William McEvoy, MB, B.Ch., BAO, MHS, M.Ed., Ph.D. Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, MD, Ph. Dr. D. Robert H. Christenson Author disclosures are provided in the manuscript.
This study was funded by the Biomarker Consortium of the National Institutes of Health Foundation.
Research published in the American Heart Association scientific journal is peer-reviewed. Statements and conclusions in each manuscript are solely the opinions of the study authors and do not necessarily reflect the policies or positions of the Society. The Association makes no representations or warranties as to its accuracy or reliability. The association is primarily funded by individuals. Foundations and companies (including pharmaceuticals, device manufacturers, and other companies) also make donations to fund specific programs and events of the association. The Society has strict policies in place to ensure that these relationships do not affect scientific content. Revenues from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, device manufacturers, health insurers and overall financial information for the association are available. here.
Additional resources:
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association works tirelessly to help the world live longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Working with dozens of organizations and with the help of millions of volunteers, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for public health, and share life-saving resources. The Dallas-based organization has served as a leading source of health information for nearly a century.Connect with us at heart.org, Facebook, twitter Or call 1-800-AHA-USA1.
###
Media Inquiries and AHA/ASA Expert Opinion:
Karen Astle:
General Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)
heart.org and stroke.org
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.heart.org/news/1-in-3-adults-with-type-2-diabetes-may-have-undetected-cardiovascular-disease
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 1 in 3 adults with type 2 diabetes may have undetected cardiovascular disease
- China warns of AI risk, Xi Jinping calls for national security measures
- what to expect from Erdoan, his ultranationalist alliance and their ‘family values’ pledges
- Why US banking sector weakness is unlikely to spread to Indonesia – The Diplomat
- Russia remains Britain’s top security threat, warns intelligence chief.
- Mandana Karimi explains why she decided to quit Bollywood last year: Speaking out on #MeToo did more harm than good | Hindi Movie News
- Maternal age is associated with readmission risk in women with pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes
- Mount Martin M0.4 | Alaska earthquake center
- Pakistani Imran Khan’s bail extended until June 19 – lawyer
- NH Tech Alliance: Connecting Tech Companies, Students and Entrepreneurs for Growth and Innovation
- What Respiratory Virus Is Everyone Congesting And Coughing?
- Movie under the stars, concert by the ocean, dinosaur exhibit and more