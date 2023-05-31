Health
Dr. Rebecca Spencer Highlights How SLEEP 2023 Will Bridge Basic and Clinical Sciences
Rebecca Spencer, Ph.D., is Professor of Psychology and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Chair of the Associated Professional Sleep Society Program Committee.
In this preview interview, sleep 2023In How Connecting Patients and Clinicians Can Inspire New Ideas in Sleep Medicine, and Why Attendees See Sleep Health Disparities Woven Throughout the Conference I am emphasizing what is going to happen.
transcript
Here’s why the SLEEP meeting is such an important event in the field of sleep medicine. What about clinicians, researchers, and patients?
This conference is such a big conference for our field, and the reason is that researchers in the basic sciences and sleep medicine researchers in the clinical sciences, practitioners, and, as you pointed out, patients and patient advocates. Because we will meet together. And I believe that integration is the source of fresh ideas. It’s about spreading and looking at your discoveries through a different lens. All of this not only motivates us to keep moving forward, but it also helps us narrow down our questions and direct them in really meaningful ways.
How will the content of this year’s conference build on the knowledge gained over the past few years, and how will it impact discussions on the ground?
This conference builds on all the work that has been accumulating over the past few years and will not only continue to bring some really exciting areas to the forefront, but also some new things on the agenda. . It’s really hard to stress just one thing.
One of the really interesting themes I think is working on sleep health disparities. Therefore, some of the keynote addresses will be devoted to those themes. I think that’s a really important direction. Because it allows us to think seriously about where the important areas sleep medicine should focus on. Did your past studies diversify the population? And we are serious about how it advances the goals of sleep medicine and sleep health.
There are some other great talks that will do a good job of bridging the fields of basic and clinical sciences. We do some research focused on aging. As you can imagine, this is also a very important area for sleep health. So really, we’re going to cover everything from pediatrics to geriatrics and everything in between.
It’s really exciting to have everyone from different fields, such as medicine and basic research, come together. Also, the pandemic days of using Zoom are over. But we still tend to do a lot of things virtually, and what we miss are the casual conversations that happen after lectures and conferences, and I think that’s where a lot of the real science happens. is thinking What that means is that we can go to these conferences and have lunch and say, “Let’s talk about that conference we were all at, what did you think about it?” And then you get another idea of what happened.
For me, that’s where the conversation takes place. And now we can even incorporate patients and patient advocates into the lunch we eat later, with clinicians and basic scientists all at the table. For me, that’s exactly where I get ideas for next year’s conference presentations, and even the next year’s conference presentations. So I think that’s what SLEEP has to offer us, and why I’m so excited to be back there next week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/dr-rebecca-spencer-highlights-how-sleep-2023-will-bridge-basic-and-clinical-science
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Novak Djokovic: Kosovo Olympic Committee calls for disciplinary action against tennis star after French Open message
- Swiss fashion house Bally appoints Simone Bellotti as design director; The 1st collection starts in September
- OpenAI seeks new ways to combat AI ‘hallucinations’
- This airline is weighing passengers before boarding international flights
- Dr. Rebecca Spencer Highlights How SLEEP 2023 Will Bridge Basic and Clinical Sciences
- Another small earthquake reported in north central New Hampshire
- Boris Johnson says unredacted Covid WhatsApp messages were given to Cabinet Office
- Here is the Democratic Party’s response to President Joko Widodo’s statement
- San Diego County Fair returns with “Get Out There” theme
- 94 days to buy football: JP Deeter
- At Slow Process, the Burlington designer turns vintage beanbags and tablecloths into your new clothes
- CSI Solar gives IPO share price on Shanghai Stock Exchange