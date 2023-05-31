Role of Speech Pathology in Head and Neck Cancer, Speech and Oromaxillofacial Surgery – Michigan Medical Headlines

management of voice and breath Disorder is a subspecialty of Speech Language Pathology (SLP).

Speech and breathing disorders can occur throughout life, from infancy to the elderly. Voice disorders have a wide variety of causes and can be congenital or acquired.

These include physiological or anatomical pathologies of the upper airway due to underlying neurological conditions, trauma, head and neck cancer, or ineffective vocal strategies.

As we age, our voice can also change due to changes in the underlying substructure of the larynx. An estimated 30% of her adults may experience problems related to speech impairment.

The impact of voice impairment on quality of life can not only cause social isolation, but also impede an individual’s ability to engage in vocational and hobby activities.

Respiratory disorders include chronic coughing and clearing of the throat, symptomatic shortness of breath with no primary pulmonary cause, and other functional disorders of the upper airway such as paradoxical vocal cord dysmotility, in which the vocal cords move in an inappropriate manner and interfere with breathing. state is included. Prior to treatment, patients require a comprehensive examination of the larynx and other aspects of the vocal tract to plan care.

management of head and neck Disorders are another subspecialty of speech language pathology.

Head and neck SLPs typically see patients of all ages, from teens to adults. Patients often work with surgeons/physicians to conduct joint assessments or to assess and treat individually.

The Head and Neck SLP provides individualized assessment, treatment, and education for patients with head and neck diseases and disorders, including the following concerns:

Head and neck cancers: nose, cheeks (cheeks), lips (labia), hard palate, soft palate/uvula, mandible, maxilla, tongue, throat (pharynx), vocal organ (larynx)

Radiation-related speech and swallowing disorders

thyroid cancer

Esophageal cancer

Mediastinal tumor with tracheoesophagus

carotid body tumor

Lymphoma, including cervical and mediastinal lymphadenopathy

recurrent laryngeal nerve injury

Tracheal constriction and resection

corrosive damage

Perforation or leakage of mucous membranes

Oral and neck abscesses and infections

Aperture [reduced jaw mobility/mouth opening]

Pharyngeal/esophageal neck hardware erosion requiring reconstruction

Retention of foreign matter

Head and neck speech pathologists offer the following interventions to this professional group:

Communication with tracheostomy tube via Passy-Muir speaking valve

Laryngeal communication techniques to improve oral communication without voicebox after total laryngectomy

Evaluation and treatment of dysphagia (dysphagia) improves the safety and efficiency of eating and drinking.

Articulatory therapy – improve speech pronunciation and improve speech intelligibility

Speech and resonance therapy to improve hoarseness, suffocation, and changes in voice resonance (nasalness)

Preoperative evaluation and counseling for major reconstructive mouth or throat surgery that impairs speech and swallowing

Prosthetic rehabilitation to improve articulation, resonance and swallowing

Management of Tracheoesophageal Voice Prosthesis (TEP)

Many people with cancer of the larynx or pharynx can have trouble breathing and then have a tracheostomy tube inserted.

A tracheostomy tube can also be left in place during surgery to remove the cancer if swelling is expected or if the patient needs ventilator support for a long time.

A tracheostomy tube is placed in the airway below the vocal cords to prevent air from reaching the vocal cords to produce sound. In addition to helping restore communication, speech valves have the benefits of aiding coughing, clearing mucus, improving taste and smell, improving swallowing, and even assisting with ventilator weaning and tracheotomy removal. It also serves as a bridge between

SLPs are trained to assess whether a patient can safely wear a speaking valve.

Some people with cancer of the larynx or pharynx need to have the vocal cord (larynx) removed, called a total laryngectomy. The larynx is the junction of the upper and lower airways.

During surgery, stomata are created at the base of the neck where breathing takes place, preventing the air from the sinuses from benefiting from filtration and humidification. A heat and moisture exchanger (HME) is a device that is placed in the stomata to restore humidification, filtration and warming of the air in the lungs and reduce mucus production.

Many of these patients are also candidates for use of a tracheoesophageal voice prosthesis to restore verbal communication. SLP troubleshoots these devices in both inpatient and outpatient settings to optimize patient functional status.

SLP partners with colleagues in the fields of otolaryngology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, laryngeal voice health, as well as interdisciplinary collaborations across other medical specialties.

Michigan Medicine offers specialized care at University Hospital Speech Pathology, West Ann Arbor Health Center, Brighton Center for Specialty Care, and Taubman Center for Ear, Nose and Throat.

Our multidisciplinary clinics include:

Otorhinolaryngology Speech and Swallowing Clinic

ENT Vocal Health Center

Otorhinolaryngology/Oncology Clinic

Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery and Hospital Dental Clinic

For more information about communication and swallowing disorders, or to speak to a speech pathologist, please call 734-763-4003.