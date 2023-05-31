FDA Warns General Healthcare Professionals to Avoid Using Complex Salt Forms of Semaglutide











According to the safety notice, the FDA advises people using semaglutide to avoid some combination formulations because they contain ingredients that may cause adverse events. As of May, semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy, Novo Nordisk) FDA drug shortage list. According to the notice, combined versions of drugs on the shortage list can be manufactured if they meet certain requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.





The FDA has issued a warning to the public to avoid using compound semaglutide, which contains salts.



However, the FDA said it is concerned that the ingredients used in compounded semaglutide may violate requirements of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. According to the notice, the FDA has received reports that some combination semaglutide formulations may contain salt forms of the drug, such as semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate. The FDA said that these forms are different from the formulations used in FDA-approved drugs and that it is not aware of any rationale for formulating with salt forms that meet the requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA said it has received reports of adverse events from patients using combination semaglutide. The FDA has advised health care professionals and the general public to avoid using combination drugs when approved drugs are available. The agency also said that some products marketed as semaglutide may not contain the same ingredients as FDA-approved products, and that salt formulations of semaglutide have not been evaluated for safety and efficacy. also mentioned. Users are advised to obtain semaglutide only by prescription from licensed healthcare providers and state-licensed pharmacies or FDA-registered referral facilities.

