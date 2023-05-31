Anti-VEGF for prevention of complications after vitrectomy for proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Why is this question important?

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) is the most advanced stage of diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes. It is caused by abnormal new blood vessels growing on the retina, the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye. Pars plana vitrectomy is an established surgical treatment for complications of PDR. This surgery removes the gel-like substance in the eye called the vitreous. The most common reason for a vitrectomy is opaque vitreous hemorrhage, bleeding in the inner part of the eye called the vitreous cavity. When this happens, the vitreous loses its transparency, preventing light from passing through it, causing vision loss. Antivascular endothelial growth factor drugs (anti-VEGF) are drugs that, when injected into the eye, can stop the growth of these abnormal blood vessels and control blood leakage. Injection of anti-VEGF drugs prior to vitrectomy for complications of PDR may facilitate surgery, reduce intraoperative and postoperative bleeding, and improve outcomes. However, there is no clear evidence for the different types of anti-VEGF drugs, the optimal times to use them, or their impact on other outcomes. We reviewed published studies to determine whether pre- and postoperative anti-VEGF injections influence the outcome of vitrectomy for treatment of complications of PDR.

what did we want to know?

We wanted to find out whether the additional use of anti-VEGF drugs before or during diabetic vitrectomy surgery is superior to diabetic vitrectomy alone in:

– visual results;

– Incidence of early and late POVCH;

– Incidence of POVCH reoperation in the first 6 months postoperatively.

– Incidence of reoperation for recurrent traction/macular wrinkles (structural changes in the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp, central vision, leading to decreased visual function) within the first 6 months after surgery.

– Measure of vision-related quality of life.

– Percentage of people with poor vision (count on fingers or worse).

– Number of intraoperative retinal tears (tearing of the light-sensitive layer of the eye).

– frequency of silicone oil tamponade (a tamponade agent used to push the retina towards the eye wall and keep it stable).

what did we do

We investigated the combination of anti-VEGF plus vitrectomy versus vitrectomy without anti-VEGF or sham or other treatments in people undergoing vitrectomy for complications of PDR. We searched for studies that compared vitrectomy combined with anti-VEGF in patients. We compared and summarized study results and assessed the confidence in the evidence based on factors such as study method and size.

what did we find?

We found 28 studies involving 1914 eyes undergoing vitrectomy for complications of proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Sample sizes ranged from 20 to 214 participants. Studies were from China (11), Iran (3), Italy (2), and Mexico (2); the remaining studies were from South Korea, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Brazil, Japan, Canada, the United States, Indonesia, It was from Pakistan. One study was multicenter, including 13 clinical sites in 9 countries. Two studies were declared funded by the manufacturers of the anti-VEGF drugs under study.

Main results

Further use of anti-VEGF in diabetic vitrectomy may improve visual outcome 6 months after surgery. Their use also reduces the risk of late POVCH and possibly early POVCH. Anti-VEGF may reduce intraoperative retinal tears and reduce the need for silicone oil tamponade.

The use of anti-VEGF probably reduces the need for revitrectomy for POVCH and may reduce the need for reoperation for recurrent traction and/or retinal detachment.

We found no studies that help answer questions about quality of life or the percentage of people with finger-counting vision.

What are the limits of evidence?

We are confident that anti-VEGF injections reduce the incidence of late POVCH and intraoperative retinal tears (high-certainty evidence), and reduce the incidence of early POVCH and the need for reoperation for POVCH. is fairly certain (moderate certainty evidence). We are less certain about the effect on visual effects, revision surgery for retinal detachment, and the use of silicone oil (low-certainty evidence).

How current is this evidence?

This review updates the previous review. Evidence is current as of June 22, 2022.