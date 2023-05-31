Low energy nebulization preserves integrity of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines for respiratory delivery

Droplet size distribution of nebulized vaccine formulations

We investigated LNP composition before and after nebulization by determining the LNP diameter using dynamic light scattering (DLS). DLS primarily measures the Brownian motion of the LNPs in solution and relates this motion to the size of the LNPs. Samples were nebulized by two commercially available VM systems, a commercially available CJ system and the novel NM method (see Methods). The techniques differ in the energy input that is required to produce the droplets, as summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 Energy input required for nebulization.

By eye, it was already clear that samples nebulized by the VM and CJ method were less transparent than the stock solution before nebulization. In contrast, the sample nebulized with the NM method retained its transparency. These observations indicate that nebulization by colliding jet and vibrating mesh techniques induce a change in LNP size distribution reflected by different light refraction, as confirmed by fully analyzing the DLS data (Fig. 2).

Figure 2 Particle size distributions of mRNA-1273 after nebulization, as obtained from Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS). (a) Stock formulation. (b) After nebulization with vibrating mesh VM1 at 35 J/g. (c) After nebulization with vibrating mesh VM2 at 18 J/g. (d) After nebulization with colliding jet (CJ) at 22 J/g. e After nebulization with nanotech membrane (NM) method at 2 J/g. Mass weight mode has been chosen to visualize the large particle fraction.

Figure 2a shows that the LNPs containing mRNA-1273 vaccine before nebulization have a size range of 300–500 nm. Nebulization by the VM and CJ methods causes an overall shift to larger LNP diameters (Fig. 2b–d), indicating aggregation of LNPs13, whereas nebulization by the NM method leaves the LNP size distribution largely unchanged (Fig. 2e). To investigate whether the larger LNPs are formed by aggregation of smaller or ruptured LNPs during nebulization, experiments were performed with a specific anti-aggregation formulation (Figs. S2,S3). Notably, a broad range of small to large LNPs were detected for the VM and CJ samples, indicating that the aggregates above 1 µm observed after nebulization can reasonably be assumed to be due to aggregation of smaller and ruptured LNPs.

Impact of nebulization on mRNA-vaccine integrity

We next assessed the effect of the different nebulization methods on mRNA integrity of the two SARS-CoV-2 vaccines mRNA-1273 and BNT162b. The mRNA size of untreated and nebulized mRNA vaccines was analyzed by automated gel electrophoresis. The electropherograms of mRNA isolated from the non-nebulized samples (control condition) reveal a dominant peak between 3500 and 4000 for both vaccines (Fig. 3a,c), which is in line with the reported lengths of these mRNAs14,15.

Figure 3 Effect of nebulization on mRNA integrity. Electropherograms are shown for the BNT162b (a–c) and mRNA-1273 (d–f) vaccines before and after nebulization with vibrating mesh type 1 (VM1; blue), colliding jet (CJ; yellow), vibrating mesh type 2 (VM2; red), and nanotech membrane (NM; green), all compared to the stock vaccines with and without RNase. Nebulized samples were treated with RNase to degrade all mRNAs not encapsulated by LNPs prior to electrophoretic analysis. The horizontal axis shows the RNA fragment size based on a series of RNA fragments with known lengths (200, 500, 1000, 2000, 4000 and 6000 nucleotides). For clarity, electropherograms were manually adjusted on the horizontal axis to align the full-length mRNA-vaccine peaks to the profiles obtained from the untreated stock solutions. The amount of RNA is shown as normalized fluorescence units on the vertical axis.

Naked mRNA molecules are susceptible to both enzymatic (e.g. RNase) and non-enzymatic degradation (e.g. shear). To uncouple these two degradations mechanisms we studied RNA fragment lengths with and without adding RNase before after the nebulization process. RNase treatment before nebulization did not affect full-length mRNA of BNT162b (Fig. 3a) but decreased full-length mRNA from mRNA-1273 vaccine (dotted lines Fig. 3d). Notably, nebulization by the vibrating mesh 1 (VM1) and colliding jet (CJ) methods caused a 60–90% degradation of the mRNA in the vaccine (P < 0,001), as observed by the decrease of the full-length mRNA peak (Fig. 3b.e, Fig. S4, Table S1). In contrast, only a minor decrease (10–25%, P < 0,001) of full-length mRNA was observed after nebulization by the vibrating mesh 2 (VM2) and nanotech membrane (NM) methods. RNase treatment strongly decreased the full-length mRNA content of all nebulized samples, except the NM-nebulized samples (Fig. 3c,f). Strikingly, even though full-length mRNA seems not substantially affected by the VM2 method, the subsequent addition of RNase degraded the mRNA to a large extent, indicating that the LNPs were ruptured or dysfunctional after nebulization by the VM2 method. The resulting formulation was degraded to an extent comparable to the results of the VM1 and CJ method after adding RNase (Fig. 3c,f, Fig.S4). In contrast, after RNase treatment the nebulized samples obtained with the NM method showed much less mRNA reduction and remained comparable with the stock solutions, showing that there is hardly any degradation (BNT162b: 10.1 ± 1.4 and 7.7 ± 1.6 ng/μl; mRNA-1273: 33.8 ± 2.6 and 26.4 ± 2.7 ng/μl for stock and after NM-nebulization).

To determine what energy levels involved in the nebulization method cause reversible deformation of the LNPs versus irreversible rupture, we plotted the fraction of mRNA remaining intact after nebulization as a function of the energy dissipation for all three nebulization methods of the two vaccine formulations with and without adding RNase (Fig. 4).

Figure 4 Fraction of intact mRNA versus nebulization energy dissipation. (a) without adding RNase. (b) with RNase added after nebulization.

In Fig. 4a the fraction of intact mRNA is depicted without adding RNase after nebulization. The absence of RNase means that LNP rupture and subsequent breakage of the mRNA chains has solely occurred due to fluid mechanical shear forces. At an energy dissipation of about 10–20 J/g a substantial transition from intact to non-intact mRNA can be seen. In Fig. 4b the fraction of intact mRNA is depicted with added RNase after nebulization. This implies that LNP degradation is due to both fluid mechanical forces and enzymatic RNase activity. Here, a transition from intact to non-intact can be seen at an energy dissipation of about 5–10 J/g. Combining these figures, a picture emerges that LNPs start to rupture at an energy dissipation of about 5–10 J/g, releasing mRNA chains, and that fluid-mechanical breakage of these (naked) mRNA chains happens at energy densities exceeding about 10–20 J/g.

Biological activity of nebulized mRNA vaccine

Next we investigated the biological activity of nebulized mRNA vaccines by determining the induction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein expression on the cell-surface of a human cell-line HEK293T after exposure to BNT162b and mRNA-1273, as both vaccines induce expression of transmembrane-anchored Spike protein16,17. K293T cells were incubated with vaccine stock or nebulized samples thereof. The expression of Spike proteins was measured after two days of culture by flow cytometry using anti-Spike antibody (COVA1-18) as the primary antibody and goat anti-human Alexa-488 antibodies as the secondary antibody.

As shown in Fig. 5 for BNT162b, we find that nebulization of mRNA vaccine led to significantly lower expression of Spike proteins with samples nebulized using the vibrating mesh and colliding jet methods, whereas the nanotech membrane method outperforms the other two, with expression values far above the mock control level and close to pre-nebulization levels. Compared to the nanotech membrane method, the other nebulization methods induce around a two-fold larger decrease in Spike protein expression levels (Table S2). mRNA-1273 yielded very similar results (Fig. S5).

Figure 5 Impact of the various nebulization methods on the biological activity of BNT162b. (a–h) Experiments were performed in biological triplicates (stock solution, after nebulization, and Spike protein-free mock control) and plotted for statistical analysis at concentrations of 1 µg/ml and 5 µg/ml. (i, j) Statistical analysis using ordinary one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparisons correction. ****p = < 0,0001, ***p = < 0,001, **p = < 0,01, *p = < 0,05, ns = not significant. Expression was quantified by mean fluorescent intensity (MFI). Blue dotted line represents the fluorescence background level as determined by Spike protein-free samples (mock control).

The decrease in Spike protein expression due to nebulization is quantitatively given in Table S2. Notably, treatment of the cells with the NM-nebulized samples resulted only in a minor decrease in Spike protein expression (1.43 and 1.51-fold for 1 µg/mL BNT162b (P = 0,03) and 5 µg/mL BNT162b (P < 0,0001), respectively; for mRNA-1273, the difference for 1 µg/mL was not significant whereas a 1.35-fold reduction was found for 5 µg/mL (P < 0,0001), see Table S2). In contrast, treatment of the cells with vaccine samples nebulized using the VM or CJ methods led to significant decreased (i.e., 2- to fourfold) induction of Spike protein expression as compared to untreated vaccines (Fig. 5, Table S2).

Mucosal immunity is paramount to prevent infection as well as spread by respiratory infections such as SARS-CoV-218. Pulmonary and intranasal application of vaccines induces strong mucosal immunity18,19. Nebulization of vaccines is an efficient method for respiratory application. However, it remains unclear how nebulization affects the integrity of the vaccines in particular mRNA vaccines such as the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Our results reveal a consistent picture of how nebulization with increasing input energy levels first damage the LNPs carrying mRNA vaccine molecules and next the molecules themselves. Every form of degradation severely affects the biological activity of the vaccines administered in this way, counteracting the advantages offered by the inhalation technique. We confirmed that commonly used nebulization techniques induce significant degradation. To address this issue, we developed a low-energy nebulization technique based on a nanofabricated membrane, which causes much less degradation as a result of fluid-mechanical shear forces on the LNPs. By maintaining LNP integrity, the mRNA molecules are less susceptible post-nebulization to RNase, which is an important finding since RNases are omnipresent in the mucosal respiratory regions18 making LNP integrity vital for vaccine inhalation strategies.

Dissipation of energy has been shown before to be a determining factor in the break-up of dispersed structures such as emulsion droplets and liposomes under shear20,21. Other investigators have observed a threshold in shear above which liposomes and cells break22,23 and globular proteins unfold24. Kasaai et al. found a threshold energy density of 10 J/g for the break-up of chitosan molecules with a molecular weight of 2 MDa in water using a microfluidizer25. This molecular weight is close to the molecular weight of the mRNA used here (which has a length of 4,000 base pairs corresponding to a weight of about 1.3 MDa). Our measurements discern between rupture of the vaccine-carrying LNPs (at energy levels above 5–10 J/g) and fluid-mechanical breakage of mRNA chains (at energy densities above 10–20 J/g).

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines applied intramuscular are based on the transfection of cells with S protein, which leads to the induction of effective immune responses19. In order to study the mRNA vaccine integrity after nebulization, we applied the nebulized mRNA vaccines on HEK293T cells and investigated the induction of S protein. Notably, nebulization of the vaccines negatively affected the biological integrity. Especially nebulization by high vibrating mesh and colliding jet methods led to a strong decrease in S protein expression, whereas the low energy nanotech membrane method led to S protein expression levels close to those obtained with the non-nebulized vaccines. These data strongly suggest that low energy nebulization is a suitable method to retain the biological activity of mRNA vaccines.

Most inhalable vaccines administered via the nose are in the volume range of 0.01–0.05 ml25. The flow rate for the nanotech membrane method is about 2–3 ml/min. A volume of 0.05 ml with the nanotech method can then be administered by inhalation in about (0.05 ml/3.0 ml/60 s) 1–1.5 s by using e.g. a syringe with a nebulization chip (Fig. S6). Volumes of the current COVID19 mRNA vaccines for intramuscular administration however are between 0.25 and 0.3 ml with a dose of 30–100 ug mRNA. Such vaccine volumes would take about 5–8 s of inhalation time.

Here we have compared nebulization of mRNA vaccines by using a novel low energy nanotech membrane method and by using two classical high energy methods (colliding jet and vibrating mesh). High energy methods such as the vibrating mesh method have already been proven disruptive for certain LNPs11,26 and new more ‘robust’ LNP formulations have first to be developed when one wishes to use a high energy nebulization method. Our study shows that a low energy nebulization method seem more feasible. Even though the two tested mRNA vaccines have been approved for intramuscular injection and not mucosal delivery, our data strongly suggest that nebulization of COVID-19 vaccines via the low energy nanotech membrane method preserves very well both mRNA and LNP integrity. Therefore, the nanotech membrane nebulization method might also preserve the integrity of other mRNA vaccines optimized for mucosal delivery26 although this will need to be investigated further. Moreover, in vivo studies are needed to explore the full potential of inhaled LNP-mRNA formulations in the treatment and prevention of human diseases.