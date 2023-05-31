









Researchers found that patients with cancer-related fatigue who practiced qigong may have clinically significantly improved fatigue burden after 10 weeks. According to a new study published by Zimmerman et al. Integrated cancer treatment. The results of this study reveal that qigong may be as effective in reducing fatigue as energy-intensive exercise and nutrition programs.

Background

Fatigue is a common, debilitating and often long-lasting side effect of cancer and its treatments. As many as 45% of his cancer survivors report moderate to severe fatigue, even years after stopping treatment. Fatigue is often more burdensome than constant pain, nausea, and depression and can interfere with daily life. Previous studies have shown that exercise can help improve fatigue, but there is not yet enough evidence to recommend any specific type of exercise or therapy. In addition, moderate-to-vigorous exercise programs may be too strenuous or overwhelming for some fatigued patients.

Qigong is a Chinese mind-body practice that involves a series of coordinated, gentle, rhythmic, repetitive movements and meditation. Mind-body approaches such as qigong, yoga, mindfulness techniques and tai chi are receiving increasing attention for their potential impact on physical, emotional and cognitive health, all of which are May help people with cancer-related fatigue.

“Our study is important because it is the first randomized clinical trial to directly compare qigong practice with the best standard of care for fatigue: exercise,” explained the co-authors of the study. Dr. Stephanie R. Jones, Associate Professor of Neuroscience at the Robert J. and Nancy D. Kearney Brain Science Institute at Brown University. “It would have been difficult to predict [patients] People who intentionally do moderate non-aerobic exercise show the same level of improvement as those who do moderate strength training and aerobic exercise. It’s interesting that our findings prove that this is indeed the case,” she stressed.

Research methods and results

In a new study, researchers recruited 24 women who had completed cancer treatments, including surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, at least eight weeks before baseline, either taking qigong classes or incorporating both exercises. subjects were randomly assigned to receive classes focused on healthy living. General health and nutrition education is also included, including core movements like Pilates, resistance training, and aerobics. All classes were with her twice a week, two hours per session. The researchers sought to analyze changes in patients’ fatigue, mental health, and stress before and after the intervention, and to compare the effects of regular qigong practice with standard exercise and nutritional therapy on cancer-related fatigue.

The researchers also found that the new study Dr. Catherine CarrAn assistant professor of family medicine at Brown University, who died in 2016. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 1995, Dr. Kerr benefited from his qigong practice and sought to better understand the factors that contribute to successful treatment.

After a 10-week follow-up, researchers found that both qigong and standard exercise and nutrition significantly improved cancer-related fatigue. The level of improvement was more than double the established clinically relevant minimal difference. Furthermore, the results of the qigong group were comparable to those of the standard exercise and nutrition group. Patients who received qigong also reported significant improvements in mood, emotional regulation, and stress, while those who completed standard exercise and nutrition regimens reported significant improvements in sleep and fatigue.

Researchers have found that gentle, low-intensity exercises like qigong may provide some of the same physical benefits as exercise without requiring the same level of physical effort, but recently It can be difficult for patients with cancer-like experiences, he noted.

Conclusion

Dr. Jones and colleagues are currently investigating how qigong affects fatigue in patients.

“We … also look at changes in electrophysiological measures of brain and muscle activity with each group of exercises. We hypothesize that the treatment effects are related to modulation of brain-muscle communication. This regulation is likely to be different in each group due to differences in technique,” Dr. Jones said. “We hope that this study… will serve as a foundation for further scientific research into the healing trajectory facilitated by qigong,” she added.

In the future, the researchers hope to further analyze the effects of mind-body interventions on cancer-related fatigue in a larger and more diverse study population.

“I think we still have a lot to learn about which mind-body practices are best for which patients. You have shown me how much healing potential there is in practices that have been neglected by many, and we have a strong desire to continue to study how they exert their healing effects in rigorously designed studies. I feel responsible,” he concluded. Chloe S. Zimmermanis a M.D./Ph.D. student in the Department of Neuroscience, Brown University.

Disclosure: Research in this study was supported by funding from the Berkman-Landis Family Foundation. For full disclosure of study authors, please visit: journal.sagepub.com.

The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.