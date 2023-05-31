Our ultra-rich friends expect us to drink expensive wine halfway.

The only thing you can do is speak up. It’s best to do so while planning your next outing. It wasn’t until now because when the time comes it will be awkward.

Dear Rishi: I have never sought professional advice before. However, after talking with my friend, I was inconclusive about what I should do.

My husband has a friend who is a very successful businessman. He took a risk, and it paid off. So he lives a very nice lifestyle.

His wife is kind enough to have dinner with him a few times a year, but he doesn’t talk much about his children outside of traveling. She works, volunteers, she doesn’t seem to have interests of her own.

We are very happy because they always choose the newest, hard-to-reach hotspots. Both my husband and I know it costs more than a normal night out, but for a few times it’s fine.

The thing is, my husband has recently started learning more about wine, collecting, and becoming a bit of a connoisseur. He is very knowledgeable and the wine is delicious. However, I don’t drink at all. Take a sip from his husband’s glass and that’s it. And my husband can only drink one cup for medical reasons.

But this guy ordered the most expensive wine on the menu and expects us to get half when the bill comes. I think it’s unfair and how can I explain to him that I’m not interested in spending that kind of money on something I don’t need, want or appreciate?

not a wine lover

A standard wine bottle holds about 5 glasses. You’re not paying a fifth of the cost, so all you can do is speak up. It’s best to speak up while planning your next outing. It used to not. Because it makes it a “thing” and makes it awkward when it comes down to it. And waiting to get to the restaurant will make you feel hostile.

So when they call you to make an appointment for your next date, be up front and say that neither you nor your husband drinks and you don’t want to share the wine bill. But in that case, if her husband offers you a glass, you should politely decline.

Dear Rishi: My wife and I are both very athletic and our careers revolve around sports. We spend our mornings training, exercising, and playing, while the other wakes our kids up, feeds them, and sends them off to school. Our schedules are fairly even and friendly.

Our favorite sports are mostly outdoors and our two kids play baseball, so spring is our busiest season. My job requires me to travel once a quarter, but only for a few days. My wife never does that. We travel separately for her twice a year, both for sports.

This year, I was invited to participate in an event from overseas. I am very honored to have been invited and believe it will improve my career. However, the last two weeks of June are a high-paced time for everything from school functions to end-of-season events.

Wife will not be happy. what do i do?

honor vs honor

I think you have a good support system. If you have a parent, sibling, or friend who can help, reach out to them now. Then consult her wife. However, the sooner the better. Tell her that you understand how bad the timing is and that you’re going to do whatever you can to help her in case you’re gone. But please explain why you strongly believe this is the right thing for you from a personal and professional standpoint.

Be organized and ready. Hopefully she will appreciate your effort and thoughtfulness too.

feedback For tattletale kids (April 22nd):

reader – “When the kids got into the chatter phase, one of the things I did was stop them before they had a chance to say, and ask, ‘In, out, or both?

“I mean, are you saying this to help your brother out of trouble, or to help him out of trouble, or both? It was not allowed, if they saved someone from trouble or harm (like playing with matches) they were to tell me right away, and if it was a combination of both they were brothers I had to find a way to tell me just to focus on what I could do to save the from the problem.

“It worked like magic!”

Rishi – This is great!

