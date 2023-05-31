Health
Nutritionist and author of ‘Wellness Trap’ reveals top 5 nutrition myths
Wellness is defined as a state or quality of good health. Wellness culture, on the other hand, is more complex.
Kristy Harrison, registered dietitian and author of a new book, said:wellness trapwellness culture is based on the belief that our bodies cannot function or regulate adequately on their own and require products, diet or self-discipline to do so.
“In the wellness culture, certain behaviors are viewed as pathways to[moral goodness],” Harrison told TODAY.com, noting that it could be unattainable or even harmful. She added that she encourages standards of body care that are even sexual.
Wellness culture has exploded in the last decade, thanks in part to social media, reaching an increasingly younger audience, Harrison said. However, many of the popular beliefs online, especially regarding nutrition, have little evidence to support them.
According to Harrison, wellness culture has tricked us into believing some of the most prevalent nutritional myths, and why you should ditch them now.
We need to “detox” our bodies
words Detox – removing toxins from the body According to Harrison, substances have been incorporated into wellness culture. Sugar, solid foods, social media, so-called detoxes are touted as a way to cleanse your body and mind.
“It’s a very detrimental health trend,” Harrison said, adding that detoxes usually involve extreme or restrictive behaviors. Juice cleanses, supplements and fasting are all touted as ways to detox the body, Harrison says, even though the body is designed to detox itself.
“The liver and kidneys are great at removing toxins from the body without human intervention,” says Harrison. She adds that extreme cleansing does not make these organs work better and is certainly not a necessary maintenance measure.
“Wellness culture thinks of the liver and kidneys as the dirt-filled filters in the sink,” she continues. “A lot of the saying is that your liver and kidneys need to be detoxified or cleaned to keep them functioning properly.”
“Unless you have liver or kidney disease, or a rare acute poisoning, you don’t need to do anything for your liver or kidneys to function,” she added.
Concerns about toxins driven by wellness culture are often exaggerated and misleading, says Harrison. “The toxins in our food and environment scare us into needing to detox regularly,” she says.
Juice Cleanse “Cure”
Juicing has evolved from a convenient way to drink produce to a panacea that can cure or reverse a variety of ailments, Harrison says. “[Juice cleanse]is still touted as a cure-all, even though there is no clear scientific evidence,” she added.
According to Harrison, health trends have red flags when they’re touted as a cure or a way to help with various conditions.
celery juice It continues to be a popular trend, especially among wellness influencers and celebrities, with many claiming benefits such as rapid weight loss, improved gut health, increased energy levels and clearer skin. she does, she added.
“There are probably a dozen chronic conditions for which celery juice has been shown to benefit or treat, including autoimmune diseases, skin conditions, allergies, and digestive disorders,” she explains. But there is a significant lack of research supporting these claims, she added.
Fruits and vegetables provide the body with vitamins and nutrients, juice As previously reported by TODAY.com, they do not enhance these benefits. Juices are great additions to your diet alongside nutritious whole foods, but they aren’t worth drinking as a replacement or cleanse.
A “clean” diet is always better
Wellness culture has created an obsession with the cleanliness and purity of what we put in our bodies, says Harrison. It has spread from food to personal care, beauty and household cleaning products.
The premise of clean eating is to focus on eating whole foods, avoiding processed foods, reducing sugar, limiting saturated and trans fats, and limiting or avoiding alcohol and caffeine. It’s one thing to try to incorporate more nutritious foods into your diet, but clean eating is often masked by a problematic diet, Harrison said.
Some clean-eating diets eliminate entire food groups (such as grains and dairy) or adopt overly restrictive behaviors, Harrison said. Of greatest concern, she added, is how this could lead to eating disorders and full-blown orthorexia.
neurogenic orthorexia It is an eating disorder characterized by an obsession with healthy eating and associated restrictive behaviors, according to. National Institutes of Health. TODAY.com previously reported that it often has to do with the obsession with food cleanliness.
Although not yet officially recognized as a mental disorder, the term orthorexia has been in use since 1998. National Eating Disorders Associationinterest rates have risen since then.
“Although research is still limited, there is some evidence that this trend is very high among health-conscious people,” says Harrison. “For example, one study found that the overall prevalence of orthorexia in people who exercised was a staggering 51%. A systematic review published in February this year.
All processed foods are bad
Food moralization—the labeling of certain foods as “good” or “bad”—is one of the most damaging aspects of health culture, says Harrison. “There’s no good or bad food,” she explains. Some foods are more nutritious than others, but this dichotomy fails to capture the full nutritional value of foods.
Assigning a moral value to food can also create feelings of guilt or shame about eating it, Harrison added. Words like “guilt-free eating” and “cheat meal” underscore it.
“The demonization of processed foods and sugar is the biggest culprit,” says Harrison. “People immediately feel that eating these foods can have adverse health effects or lead to addiction.” Not only is this a myth, it also leads to trends in eating disorders. It’s possible, she added.
Processed foods are those in their natural state that have undergone some processing, and include everything from candy and cookies to canned fish and canned vegetables, TODAY.com previously reported. Taking these a step further, ultra processed foodthey vary widely and are associated with increased risk of certain cancers.
Harrison said while research suggests eating too much processed food and sugar may be linked to poorer health, many in the wellness industry fear certain foods. He admits he doesn’t think it’s justified to incite a degree of fear.
“The people who get the best health outcomes in these studies don’t always eat sugar-free or processed foods,” says Harrison. Moderation is key. Don’t worry if you bag the occasional potato chip or candy bar.
there is a supplement to that
Whatever your ailment, you can probably find a supplement somewhere that claims to cure it. According to Harrison, wellness culture often promotes the idea that taking vitamins and nutritional supplements is a more “natural” solution to achieving good health.
However, the benefits of dietary supplements for the general population are widely debated. And research continues Vitamin preparation and gummies TODAY.com previously reported that things advertised to keep us healthy may do little.
Additionally, supplements can be harmful for a variety of reasons, says Harrison. They can have unpleasant side effects and even pose health risks at high doses. Another drawback, she added, is that the U.S. supplement industry is largely unregulated.
Vitamins and dietary supplements are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as foods, not pharmaceuticals. FDA do not approve Before the supplement is sold to the general public, we check the safety and efficacy of the supplement and the accuracy of the label, today.com previously reported.
Supplement makers aren’t allowed to make claims that their products treat or cure disease, Harrison said, but rather vague claims such as “boosting energy” or “providing immune support.” Explain that you can express yourself.
“It’s scary because nobody really watches us about what’s in a supplement before it hits the market,” says Harrison.
