



Since the pandemic, GPs have increasingly reported that patients find it difficult to give an accurate history of their illness. The unforeseen impact of this pandemic has prompted researchers at the University of Aberdeen to investigate what causes it and who is most affected. In effect, what the pandemic has done is rob us of our ability to remember when an event happened. ”

Professor Arash Saraye Psychology professor Daria Paulak and Professor Arash Saraye investigated how accurately 277 people could date highly publicized events between 2017 and 2021. For example, “What year was Brexit finally enacted?” and “When did the Evergreen container ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?” The result is today Proswan. As expected, the data showed that people are bad at remembering the timing of events that happened years ago, and do better with more recent events. Contrary to expectations, however, it turns out that people are just as bad at remembering timelines of events in 2021 as they were in 2017. Professor Saraye explains: “We found that people were unable to remember when events occurred during the pandemic. In fact, our accuracy in recalling the timing of these events was just as bad as the events that happened three to four years ago.” “In effect, what the pandemic has done is rob us of our ability to remember when an event happened.” People with stronger signs of anxiety, depression, and stress were worse at remembering the timing of events, while those with higher resilience were less likely to make mistakes. “One explanation for the findings of this study is how our psychological states influence our perception of the passage of time, such as when time passes ‘slowly’ when we have little to do with it,” said Salai. It may have something to do with changing it.” Professor Saraye broadly interprets their findings in terms of “timescapes”. He explains: “When you stand on a hill, the landscape unfolds in front of you. Look around and see where you are in relation to some anchor points, such as famous buildings and hills, and see where you stand in relation to all other places. can describe how far away from these anchor points. “The equivalent of this is ‘timescape,’ which is knowing where you are in terms of all the events on your timeline. “Due to pandemic-related restrictions, we have removed all of the usual anchor points at which events can be held within this timeline, such as birthday celebrations, funerals, holidays, and gatherings. will be “While we are beginning to understand the impact of the pandemic on our economy, our physical health and our mental health, how mandated lockdowns, stress and isolation are affecting us in many ways. There’s still a lot to be understood about how it might continue to make an impact in the future.” relevant content share this Notes for editors issued by communication team

