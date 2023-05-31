NICE Approves Novel Oral Rimegepant for Migraine Prevention





NICE has approved a new oral drug, rimegepant, to prevent migraines, saying it could be made available to 145,000 NHS patients. Rimegepant is the first drug in this class to be offered in tablet form, along with other similar drugs that are given as injections. A calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist was the first oral drug approved for use by NICE for the prevention of migraine headaches, and the first drug to be reviewed. NICE said rimegepant, made by Pfizer and marketed under the name Vidura, is being recommended as an option for preventing episodic migraines in adults who have failed at least three previous preventive treatments. NICE has also published draft guidance for consultation, including: rimegepant is not recommended for the treatment of acute migraine But Pfizer said it was providing additional evidence to overturn the preliminary ruling. Episodic migraine is defined as fewer than 15 migraine days per month and NICE draft guidance We recommend rimegepant for adults with at least 4 and fewer than 15 migraine attacks per month. How does rimegepant work? Rimegepant is a targeted migraine drug approved for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. Or used for prophylactic treatment of paroxysmal migraine headaches in adults with at least 4 migraine attacks per month. It is taken as a wafer that melts under the tongue. It works by stopping the release of a protein around the brain called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). CGRP causes intense inflammation in the lining of the brain (meninges), causing severe pain associated with migraine attacks. source: NICE and Pfizer NICE said current treatments for migraine prevention, including beta-blockers, antidepressants and epilepsy drugs, have significant side effects and may be ineffective. Treatments currently offered after these attempts include injections. Erenumabfremanezumab or galcanezumab. NICE’s draft guidance states that if rimegepant is considered an appropriate course of treatment, the least expensive option should be used after discussing with the patient the advantages and disadvantages of all options. I’m here. NICE plans to release final guidance next month (July 5), barring any objections from Pfizer, patients and professional groups. Helen Knight, director of drug evaluation at NICE, said: “Each year millions of people’s lives are ruined in the UK by migraine attacks. These can be extremely debilitating and can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life. Among the comments received during consultations on the previous draft guidance, patients and caregivers noted that migraine visibly affects all aspects of life, including family, social activities, mental health, finances, and education. I explained that it was not a fault. “Rimegepant is the first NICE-recommended oral treatment for migraine and is a more convenient addition to existing options for migraine, which is often overlooked and undertreated for thousands of people. They are likely to be welcomed.” “Today’s draft guidance demonstrates our commitment to focus on what matters most and provide the best care for people while ensuring value for taxpayers.” The Migraine Trust found that, in contrast to conventional acute treatments such as triptans, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and other analgesics, the class of drugs to which rimegepant belongs (commonly called gepants) does not cause rebound. emphasized that it is possible that Headache (medication overuse headache). Medication-overuse headache is a significant problem for migraine sufferers, according to the report, with a 2019 survey of 1,800 people by the Trust finding that one-third (34%) of migraine sufferers were on medication. It turned out to be an overuse headache. He also said he hoped NICE would reconsider the draft decision not to recommend rimegepant for acute migraine, highlighting the recent approval of the Scottish Medicines Council for its use within NHS Scotland. More than 5.6 million people in the UK are believed to suffer from episodic migraine headaches, with an estimated 190,000 migraine attacks experienced daily.

