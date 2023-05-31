Ketamine found effective in treatment-resistant depression – Harvard Gazette





Researchers in General Brigham, Massachusetts, found that in a clinical trial of 403 patients, 55 percent of those treated Ketamine This treatment provided sustained improvement in depressive symptoms without significant side effects. A new MGB-led study compared the sub-anesthetic intravenous ketamine with electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for the treatment of nonpsychotic, treatment-resistant depression.of result is published in the New England Journal of Medicine. “For more than 80 years, ECT has been the gold standard for treating severe depression,” said Amit Anand, director of the Massachusetts General Brigham Psychiatric Translational Clinical Trial and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. . “However, it is also a controversial treatment because it can cause memory loss, requires anesthesia, and is fraught with social stigma. It’s the largest comparative study, and the only study that also measured effects on memory.” Studies track effects on three major brain regions

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is the leading cause of disability worldwide and is estimated to affect 21 million adults in the United States. ECT uses electrical stimulation of the brain to induce seizures. Ketamine is a low-cost dissociative drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a sedative/analgesic and general anesthetic. Previous studies have suggested that low doses of the drug may produce rapid antidepressant effects in patients with MDD. Conducted at five centers from March 2017 to September 2022, the trial randomized 403 patients 1:1 to receive either ECT three times a week or ketamine twice a week. Received 3 weeks. Patients were followed for 6 months after treatment and completed a depressive symptom self-assessment questionnaire that also included a memory test and quality of life questions. “This is the largest study comparing ketamine and ECT treatment for depression ever done, and the only study that also measured the impact on memory.” — Amit Anand, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School The researchers found that 55 percent of those taking ketamine and 41 percent of those taking ECT had at least a 50 percent improvement in self-reported depressive symptoms and a 6-to-1 improvement in self-reported quality of life. found to persist during the monthly monitoring period. period. ECT treatment was associated with memory loss and musculoskeletal side effects. Ketamine treatment had no side effects other than transient dissociation during treatment. The current study is the largest real-world comparative efficacy trial to date comparing ECT and ketamine. A patient-centered approach was used in this trial, with three independent depression assessments (patient, rater, and clinician) obtained, and no active solicitation of participants. “With a growing number of patients who do not respond to conventional psychiatric treatments and require more advanced care, ECT remains the most effective treatment for treatment-resistant depression,” said the study site. psychiatrist Murat Altinay, who is in charge of at the Cleveland Clinic. “This study shows that intravenous ketamine is not inferior to ECT in the treatment of nonpsychotic treatment-resistant depression and may be considered an appropriate alternative treatment for this condition. ” The authors point out that their findings were based on self-reported results and that the open-label design of the trial may have influenced the response rate. But its patient-centricity and real-world design are also strengths, making it easier to translate findings into clinical practice. Anand’s team is currently working on a follow-up study comparing ECT and ketamine treatment for patients with acute suicidal depression to see if similar promising effects are seen in that population. “People with treatment-resistant depression suffer a lot, so it’s great that studies like this give them another option,” Anand said. “This real-life clinical trial allows us to immediately translate the results into the clinical setting.” This study was funded by the Patient Centered Outcome Research Institute (TRD-1511-33648) and sponsored by the Cleveland Clinic.

