How Ketamine Affects 3 Key Areas of the Brain – Harvard Gazette

The synthetic compound ketamine has been used as an anesthetic in humans and veterinary medicine for decades and was approved four years ago as a fast-acting antidepressant. However, in addition to its anesthetic and antidepressant effects, the drug has “dissociative effects”, including hallucinations, that have led to its recreational use.

researchers in Massachusetts General Hospital Recently, we discovered that ketamine affects three brain regions. Both the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for planning and other executive functions, and the hippocampus, which influences memory formation, are thought to be involved in the drug’s effectiveness as an antidepressant. The third, posteromedial cortex, is located in the posterior part of the brain and is a site prone to dissociative effects.

The Gazette discussed the findings with: square cloud fieldAnesthesiology lecturer. Harvard Medical School MGH and lead author of a paper published in Nature Communications. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Official Gazette: Ketamine has been around for a long time as an anesthetic. Please tell me about its use for depression.

Tian: Administration of sub-anesthetic doses provides very rapid and sustained antidepressant effects, comparable to many other traditional antidepressants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2019 as a treatment for depression, but its potential for abuse due to psychiatric side effects such as dissociation limits its usefulness. Therefore, understanding the neural circuit mechanisms that mediate the antidepressant and dissociative effects of ketamine may provide important insights into the development of improved treatments with fewer side effects and greater safety.

Official Gazette: Despite your focus on treating depression, your study involved people with epilepsy. why?

Tian: Because they had electrodes implanted in their brains for the other purpose of locating epileptic seizures. They had an excision surgery to remove the electrodes, which gave us a good opportunity to study EEG. [electroencephalogram, which records brain activity] Dynamics of cortical and subcortical brain structures. First, he took a 5-minute baseline recording, then gave the patient ketamine. Then, after a 14-minute infusion period, patients were asked to answer questions that allowed them to assess their dissociation status. The patient was then given general anesthesia and surgery was performed. EEG recordings were performed throughout the process.

In our experiments, we separated the injection of ketamine from the induction of surgical general anesthesia, during which another anesthetic, propofol, was used.

Official Gazette: what did you find?

Tian: We found gamma oscillations, or very high frequency oscillations, in the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus. These are the areas known from other studies to be involved in ketamine’s antidepressant effects. Another study showed that 3-hertz oscillations were also found in the posteromedial cortex, called the PMC, which may be related to the dissociative effects of ketamine. Thus, different brain regions appear to be involved in the antidepressant and dissociative effects of ketamine. In the future, it may be possible to develop treatments that can avoid dissociation.

Official Gazette: How do patients experience these dissociative effects?

Tian: They feel disconnected from their emotions, thoughts, environment and identity. To assess dissociation status, we used a questionnaire called the Clinician-Administered Dissociation Status Scale (CADSS). Ask questions such as, “Do things look unreal to you, as if you were in a dream?” or “Does your color appear to be less intense?” Answers varied from patient to patient, but most patients answered yes to most of these questions. Dissociative effects are fairly prevalent in patients taking ketamine.

Official Gazette: Are the symptoms so pronounced that depressed patients who might benefit from it do not want to take the drug?

Tian: That may be one of the reasons. Some patients are more severely ill, while others are less severely ill. It depends on the person.

Official Gazette: Is this effect also used for entertainment?

Tian: yes. It can cause hallucinations, make things look unreal, or cause out-of-body experiences.

Official Gazette: What next for this study?

Tian: I conducted follow-up studies in patients with treatment-resistant depression to determine whether the brain rhythms found in this study positively correlated with antidepressant and dissociative effects, which may vary from patient to patient. would like to confirm

Official Gazette: What sparked your interest in this research?

Tian: As anesthesiology researchers, we are very interested in the mechanisms of how anesthetics work so that we can provide better patient care. We are interested in identifying biomarkers that allow us to clinically measure brain states, especially in discovering biomarkers of the unconscious. The main tool we use to measure brain conditions is the EEG. We found that different anesthetics such as propofol, ketamine, sevoflurane and dexmedetomidine induced very different brain oscillation patterns. Ketamine is the only one that induces high frequency gamma oscillations. Ketamine can cause general anesthesia, or unconsciousness, at high doses, whereas low doses cause these antidepressant and dissociative effects. It’s a very unique and very important drug. We want to know what is happening at the molecular and neural circuit level that can cause these different effects.