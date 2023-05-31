



Getting enough of most vitamins is not difficult if you eat well. You can get plenty of vitamin C from all kinds of fruits and vegetables, vitamin E from leafy greens and nuts, and vitamin A from carrots and eggs. “Vitamin D is different,” says Anastasios Pittas, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. Common foods don’t contain vitamin D, so Mother Nature offers a workaround, he says. We produce our own vitamin D when our skin is exposed to sunlight. Many people can get blood levels, potentially bone protection, and other health benefits by regularly exposing an unprotected portion of their skin to the sun. But saying you can get your vitamin D that way is not the same as saying you should. Most U.S. health officials say the risks are: skin cancer Organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Cancer Institute, and the American Academy of Dermatology insist that people should use sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses consistently. Stay in the shade to protect yourself from the sun, especially at noon. “If you do nothing and are exposed to the noonday sun, SunscreenYes, you can get pretty high blood levels of vitamin D … but I don’t think the trade-off is a good one,” says Joan, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of preventive medicine at Brigham University. Manson, M.D. says: and Boston Women’s Hospital. Even if you enjoy the outdoors safely, you still make some vitamin D, she says, and the rest comes from food and supplements. Manson helped develop the vitamin D guidelines of the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine), a nonprofit advisory group. The NAM guidelines state that most people get vitamin D from sun exposure, but do not recommend seeking vitamin D. Instead, adults should consume 600 IU of vitamin D daily through food and supplements until age 70, and 800 IU daily after age 70. Food sources include salmon, canned light tuna, some mushrooms, and fortified foods and beverages. such as milk and orange juice. Efforts must be made to obtain sufficient amounts from food, supplement The problem is easy to solve, says Manson. Some scientists argue that intentional sun exposure should also be part of it. This is common advice in the UK, where according to Ann Webb, professor of atmospheric radiation at the University of Manchester, the idea that regular exposure to sunlight has benefits that outweigh the risks is being promoted to the public. It is backed by health authorities. “Brief exposure is enough to get vitamin D,” she says. Pittas said the practice is safe to use in the United States. “I think we’re brainwashed to think only of the negative effects when we think about sun exposure,” he says. “But there are also benefits.” These include not only vitamin D production, but also improved mood and sleep, he says. “I think the right way to evolutionarily get vitamin D is through the skin,” says Pittas. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) does not endorse intentional sun exposure, but it is also possible that older people spend more time indoors, as the skin’s ability to produce vitamin D declines with age. As a result, older people are at higher risk of low vitamin D levels. . What should health-conscious people do? There are a few things to consider.

