Characteristic wrinkles in the human brain help control how the brain works

Research suggests that the wrinkles, which give the human brain its familiar walnut-like appearance, have a profound effect on brain activity in the same way that the shape of a bell determines the quality of sound.1. This finding runs counter to commonly held theories about which side is the problem. brain anatomy drive the function.

The authors of this study identified two components of the physical structure of the brain: the outer cortical folds (where the highest levels of brain activity occur), and connectome, a network of neurons connecting different regions of the cerebral cortex. The researchers found that the shape of the outer surface was a better predictor of EEG data than the connectome, contrary to the paradigm that the connectome plays a dominant role in driving brain activity. “We use concepts from physics and engineering to study how anatomy determines function,” said study co-author and physicist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. One James Pang says: Result is, Nature May 31st1.

brain chatter

“Exciting” a neuron fires it, sending messages to other neurons at high speed. Excited neurons in the cerebral cortex can transmit their excitatory state to neurons immediately adjacent to the surface.

But each neuron also has long filaments called axons that connect it to distant regions in the cortex or extracortex, allowing the neuron to send excitatory messages to distant brain cells. Over the past two decades, neuroscientists have painstakingly mapped this web of connections, or connectome, in many organisms, including humans.

The authors wanted to understand how brain activity is affected by each of the ways in which neuronal excitation spreads—either across the surface of the brain or through distant interconnections. To do so, researchers with backgrounds in physics and neuroscience have tapped into the mathematical theory of waves.

Various waves exist in natural phenomena, from seismic waves that make up earthquakes to electromagnetic waves of light. But all these phenomena are captured by the same simple formula. This equation allows researchers to calculate the wave pattern across the surface based on shape alone. These patterns can be grouped into basic components called modes, which are influenced by the geometry of the object.

good vibration

For example, for a wave of vibration propagating through a sphere, the fundamental mode includes a bulge moving back and forth from the upper hemisphere to the lower hemisphere and another bulge moving from left to right. However, since the bell does not have a lower hemisphere, it has modes that differ from those of the sphere. An object’s geometry also affects the natural frequencies and relative loudness of its modes.

The excitement of nerve cells in the brain can manifest itself in waves that spread throughout the brain and return in periodic oscillations.

The researchers calculated the EEG propagation modes of the cortical surface and connectome. As a model of the connectome, they used information gleaned from diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which images the anatomy of the brain. He then examined data from more than 10,000 recordings of functional MRI, which images brain activity based on blood flow.

This analysis showed that EEG modes at rest and during various activities, such as during processing of visual stimuli, were better described by surface geometry models than by connectome models, the researchers found. bottom.

David Van Essen, a neuroscientist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, who leads the Connectome project, said the diffusion MRI data used by the research team had well-documented drawbacks that made the comparison “unfair.” It is said that it will be Van Essen says the researchers should have also looked at brain activity from simple stimuli that activate only localized areas of the cortex. “It is highly unlikely that the traveling-wave model favored by the authors can reproduce such patterns,” he says.

Pang says it would be interesting to test the model with such a stimulus, and that the analysis he and his co-authors have done so far is “proof of principle.”

For the study, the authors modeled an ideal brain structure, but it is known that the shape of cortical walnut-like convolutions varies from person to person. Our method may help investigate how such variations affect the corresponding modes.