



Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) usage and treatment patterns may play a greater role than genomics in disparities in advanced prostate cancer, according to data published in . lancet digital health.1,2 The data showed that the following changes were prevalent: AR And the DNA damage response pathways were similar among males of different ancestry. “I believe this is the largest and most representative genomic study of advanced prostate cancer in men of African and European descent. “We clearly show no significant differences in mutations, suggesting that these mutations probably do not cause disparities in advanced prostate cancer,” said lead author Brandon Mahal, M.D., Ph.D. said in a news release about the study results. .2 Mahal is an assistant professor of radiation oncology at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, Florida. In this study, researchers evaluated biopsies from 11,741 men with advanced prostate cancer to determine the prevalence of genetic mutations across ancestry. Clinical and treatment information from 1,234 patients was also retrospectively reviewed to determine actual treatment patterns and overall survival. The data showed that the following changes were prevalent: AR (P. = .32) and the DNA damage response pathway (P. >.05) was similar among males of different ancestry. Alterations in other operable genes were similar, with prevalence rates of 22.4% in European men, 22.1% in African men, and 23.8% in East Asian men (P. >.05). The researchers also found no significant difference in actual overall survival for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer among men of different ancestry. However, the results of this study revealed differences in treatment patterns. African men received a median of 2 lines of therapy before CGP and were less likely to undergo CGP early in the course of treatment compared with European men who received a median of 1 line of therapy. rice field(P. = .029). The patient who received less than 2 lines of therapy was found to have improved overall survival compared with her patient who received more than 2 lines of therapy (13 months) before CGP (median value 22 months). African men were also less likely to receive treatment in clinical trials after receiving CGP, with only 10% of African American patients receiving clinical trial drugs after CGP, compared with men of European descent. was 26% (P. = .0005). More specifically, only 5% of African men received an investigational drug as first-line therapy after CGP, compared with 14% of European men (P. = .033). Despite these findings, Mahal suggested that the role of genomics in prostate cancer risk should still be considered. “While this study focuses on advanced prostate cancer and has less focus on genomics as a reason for the disparity, there are still reasons to study the role of genomics in men’s risk of developing prostate cancer. ‘ he concluded in a news release. References 1. Sivakumar S, Lee JK, Moore JA, et al. Comprehensive genomic profiling and treatment patterns across ancestry in advanced prostate cancer: a large retrospective analysis. Lancet Digit Health. 2023;5(6):e380-e389. Doi: 10.1016/S2589-7500(23)00053-5. 2. New research from Sylvester’s researchers shows that treatment patterns, not genetics, drive the disparities in prostate cancer. news release. University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine. May 24, 2023. Accessed May 31, 2023. https://www.newswise.com/articles/new-study-by-sylvester-investigators-indicates-treatment-patterns-not-genetics-drive-prostate-cancer-disparities?sc=mwhr&xy=10016681

