Can Ketamine Treat Severe Depression? | Smart News





at least 10 percent of the US population Researchers estimate that approximately 21 million adults in the United States have major depressive disorder. However, for those who do not respond well to antidepressants, one third For clinically depressed patients, only limited treatment options are left. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is currently the most rapid and effective means for such patients. “For over 80 years, ECT has been the gold standard for treating severe depression.” Amit AnandBrigham, a psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School and director of the Psychiatric Translational Clinical Trial in General, Massachusetts, wrote in a paper: statement. “However, it is also a controversial treatment because it can cause memory loss, requires anesthesia, and is fraught with social stigma.” Now, new research New England Journal of Medicine It suggests that the anesthetic ketamine may be at least as effective as ECT in treating severely depressed patients without psychosis. According to the statement, the study is the largest comparison of the two treatments ever done and the only study to measure their impact on memory. The researchers conducted the trial with 365 patients from 2017 to 2022. For three weeks, participants received intravenous ketamine twice weekly or ECT three times weekly. Patients were observed for 6 months after treatment and completed a symptom questionnaire that included memory tests and quality of life questions. About 55 percent of participants who received ketamine reported a 50 percent improvement in symptoms and quality of life that lasted for 6 months, compared with 41 percent of participants who received ECT. ECT was associated with memory loss and musculoskeletal side effects, whereas the only side effect of ketamine was dissociation during treatment. Roger S. McIntyreA psychiatrist and pharmacologist at the University of Toronto, who was not involved in the study, said: new york timesChristina Caron, the study is ‘groundbreaking’. “This kind of rigorous, randomized, real-world actionable data is robust and highly clinically meaningful,” he tells the publication. However, some scientists are concerned about ketamine’s abuse potential, especially since long-term use has not been investigated in detail. Researchers point to the opioid epidemic as a cautionary example. “Why would you think ketamine would be different? If we ignore the risks and aggressively expand access as much as possible, we will be in the same situation in 10 years.” Boris HeifetzAn anesthesiologist who studies ketamine at Stanford University but was not involved in the new study told Olivia Goldhill: STATNews. “Ketamine is not oxycodone. But it is responsible for abuse. Ketamine has been used in medical settings since the 1960s, Research on antidepressant effect It has only increased in recent decades. In recent years, the use of ketamine for recreational purposes has increased. became popular Because of its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects. Nevertheless, the abuse potential of ketamine should be considered in parallel with the association of ECT with long-term cognitive problems. Some ECT patients experience permanent amnesia. “It’s a matter of individual patient risk assessment,” says Heifetz. STATNews. “None of these things are risk-free, nor are they transformational.” Get the latest articles in your inbox every weekday. Recommended videos

