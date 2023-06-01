Health
‘Sleep 2023’ Focuses on Sleep Health Disparities and Hypersomnia
Sleep health disparities and hypersomnia are among the topics that will be the focus of the Sleep 2023 conference, which will take place June 3-7 in Indianapolis. The conference will be held entirely face-to-face this year.
The conference will begin on June 3rd, and the weekend schedule will consist primarily of ticketed lectures. General Admission sessions will begin on his June 5th, with multiple concurrent sessions on a variety of sleep health topics, including insomnia, hypersomnia, circadian rhythms, and obstructive sleep apnea.
When asked what she was looking forward to, Dr. Rebecca Spencer, a professor in the Department of Psychology and Brain Sciences at Purdue University, said the main theme of the conference was working on sleep health disparities.
“I think this is a really important direction, because it allows us to really think about where the important areas sleep medicine should focus on,” she said. “Are the studies we have already done in the past diversifying the population? And we are seriously considering how that will advance our goals in sleep medicine and sleep health.”
This will be underscored at Wednesday’s session titled “Culturally-Adapted Interventions to Promote Equity in Sleep Health Among Black Children and Families,” which specifically focuses on improving sleep quality through interventions. It will focus on what sleep medicine physicians can do to fill the gaps in the health of the elderly. Intended for the people they treat.
Spencer said a session on sleep and aging will also be held during the conference. “So really we just [going to] run gamut from [pediatrics] to geriatrics and everything in between,” she said.
Sessions on emerging technologies in sleep medicine will also be held in the front row. The session titled “Identifying and Overcoming Barriers for the Clinical Use of Artificial Intelligence in Sleep Medicine” held on June 6 was in line with the trend of testing artificial intelligence in streamlining processes at the clinical level. Thing. Adopting artificial intelligence is a hot topic and the session will address how it can help when used properly.
The long-term effects of COVID-19 on circadian rhythms and sleep will be discussed at a panel titled “Sleep, circadian rhythms, and long-term COVID-19 interactions,” also on June 6. is. The long-term effects of COVID-19 are still being studied, and the effects are being studied. Studies on sleep and circadian rhythms may provide insight into how COVID-19 affects long-term health.
Another interesting topic is daytime sleepiness, or hypersomnia. A panel titled “Beyond Daytime Sleepiness: Disruption of Nocturnal Sleep in Narcolepsy” will discuss how daytime sleepiness and narcolepsy are linked beyond sleep cycle disturbances. is.
Spencer also said he was looking forward to the conference being held entirely in person. “The days of using Zoom are over because of the pandemic, but we still tend to do a lot of things virtual. I think that’s where a lot of the real science happens,” she said. Spencer spoke with other experts after the sessions she attended, and she said she looked forward to getting input on the new research and new ideas presented.
“For me, that’s really where I come up with the ideas that will be presented at next year’s conference, and the next year’s conference presentation. So I think that’s what Sleep brings us, That’s why I’m so excited to be back there,” she said.
The conference concludes Wednesday evening after four full days of sessions on various aspects of sleep health.
