Pregnancy Increases Risk of Heart Disease

Millie Lee, 37, did not take her family doctor’s advice. Round Rock’s mother was busy raising her toddler when her 2021 annual checkup told her she needed to see a cardiologist for a heart murmur she’d had since college.

Shortly after seeing the doctor, she became pregnant with her second child. She said she remembers thinking, “Let’s deal with this issue after she’s pregnant.” She ended up seeing an obstetrician at least monthly for the next nine months.

“I’m usually a really good patient, but there was a lot going on,” Li said. She didn’t care about her tweets, so, “What’s the harm in not addressing them until after her pregnancy?” she remembers thinking.

A murmur is the extra sound between heartbeats caused by blood rushing through the heart’s valves. Sometimes tweets are nothing to worry about. Or it could be a sign of something more serious.

Pregnancy and childbirth can exacerbate existing heart disease or cause new heart disease. More and more physicians are paying attention to cardiac complications before, during, and after pregnancy.

Something About Pregnancy and the Heart

Dr. Faraz Kelendi, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon who is Lee’s surgeon, said the murmur could be more pronounced if fluid retention occurs during pregnancy. According to Kelendi, many changes occur in the body during pregnancy that affect the heart. Hormonal changes, increased blood flow, and increased fluid volume are all contributing factors. Rising blood pressure can cause valves to leak or make leaks worse, he said.

Kelendi recently accepted three pregnant or new-born women who needed heart surgery for various reasons related to the effects of pregnancy.

Cardiovascular disease is the single largest cause of 33% of pregnancy-related maternal deaths, according to studies published in the journal Global Cardiology Science and Practice. It is estimated that 68% of pregnancy-related deaths from cardiovascular disease are preventable, says the journal.

“In the world of heart disease, pregnancy is seen as nothing more than a vehicle for disaster,” says Dr. William Kessler, director of heart transplant surgery at Ascension Seton Medical Center. He points to the occurrence of postpartum cardiomyopathy (heart failure after childbirth) and postpartum coronary artery dissection (a tear in the artery wall), as well as intrapartum and amniotic fluid thrombosis.

Heart Fear:Cedar Park mother survives heart attack minutes after giving birth to twins by C-section

A roar turns into a roar

Lee felt her second pregnancy was similar to her first, except for a little shortness of breath. She attributed it to the growing baby pushing up her lungs.

During her pregnancy, and until the birth of Arthur on July 17th, whenever a doctor heard her heart beat, a new doctor-in-training often came to listen. “

Then something changed. When Arthur was 10 weeks old, Lee was feeling the pressure in her large breasts, mainly at night. She is having trouble breathing. She felt her heart beating very strongly in her chest and her cough started.

She visited the same doctor on October 10 and heard her heartbeat again.

“He was a little mad at me,” Ms. Lee said. She remembers him asking, “You didn’t go see a cardiologist?”

Then he told her, “I need to see a cardiologist tomorrow. I’ll make an appointment.”

“He looked pretty serious,” Ms. Lee said.

The next day, an echocardiogram was performed in the cardiologist’s office, which revealed that the mitral valve had prolapsed and blood was flowing backwards. It was straining her heart and her heart was starting to enlarge.

In the long term, it weakens the heart and can lead to heart failure.

Lee needed a mitral valve repair, which Kerendi said was unusual for a patient this young.

Her husband, Evan Eppinger, said it was “definitely a surprise and very scary.” “It could be just me and them,” he said, looking at her children.

“I told them not to Google it,” Ms. Lee said.

The two have been dating since they met at Texas A&M University in 2008. They are now working together as realtors.

In Li’s case, pregnancy probably contributed to the worsening of the murmur, necessitating repair of the mitral valve. I haven’t had to replace it yet. This gave Kelendi the option of performing minimally invasive surgery.

Easier surgery:Never too old: 105-year-old Taylor man now lives a normal life after heart valve replacement

heart valve repair

On January 25, Kelendi made a small incision between Lee’s ribs below her left breast. After that, Mr. Lee put her on a heart-lung bypass machine that allowed her blood and oxygen to circulate while her heart stopped. Inside the mitral valve, a portion of the valve chord was repaired with sutures and a ring was placed around the valve to reinforce the valve. The valve was then able to open and close properly.

Valves repaired by Lee can last 20 years or more, sometimes less. These repairs aren’t usually done to someone as young as Lee, so you may end up needing a valve replacement.

Lee should look out for many of the same symptoms she experienced before, including shortness of breath, chest tightness, palpitations, fluid retention, swelling, and dizziness.

Repairs allowed Lee to return to normal activities after two weeks. “It was difficult to keep her out of it,” Eppinger said. “She wanted to pick up her baby.”

According to Kelendi, traditional open-heart surgery required six to eight weeks to recover.

Now when people listen to Lee’s inner voice, it sounds normal. No noise.

Lee was able to follow her 3-year-old daughter, Tori, to a neighborhood playground to pick up her two children.

The biggest lesson she learned is the importance of good health. “Like many women and mothers, I have a hard time prioritizing things for myself,” she says. “I didn’t have any postpartum symptoms, so seeing a cardiologist didn’t seem particularly important at the time.”

Cardiac hazards:Gratitude: Austin’s mother tells her journey from birth to heart transplant