Weight Loss Surgery Is Becoming Popular Among US Teens
A new analysis suggests that more and more obese teens in the United States are undergoing weight-loss surgery each year.
The study was published in the journal on Tuesday (May 30) JAMA Pediatricsthe American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released its 2019 policy statement, which states that severely obese teens: Needed better access to weight loss surgery This is because lifestyle interventions have been less successful in long-term weight loss and weight maintenance in this group.
Guidelines published this year describe weight-loss surgery and weight-loss drugs (treatment options for children 12 years and older) as “intensive health behaviors and interventions,” programs focused on adopting lifestyles that promote sustainable weight loss. It is positioned as an adjuvant therapy for “lifestyle treatment”. change.
Despite “low referral rates, limited access, and poor insurance coverage”, the number of young people undergoing surgery is still increasing in recent years, says a JAMA pediatrics analysis authors write.
For this analysis, we extracted data from patients aged 10 years and older from a national accreditation program for bariatric surgery centers called the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. The analysis includes data collected from a total of over 1.3 million patients between 2015 and 2021.
In each year evaluated, significantly more adults than adolescents underwent weight-loss surgery. The annual number of metabolic and bariatric surgeries in adults ranged from about 160,000 to just over 200,000, while the rate for young people ranged from about 700 to 1,400.
However, the data revealed an interesting trend among US youth. After a decline from 2015 to 2016, the rate of weight loss surgery increased steadily from 2016 to 2021, both overall and for each racial and ethnic subgroup analyzed. This upward trend continued through 2020 and 2021, the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when adult surgery rates temporarily declined. Younger patient surgery rates increased by about 19% from 2020 to 2021.
“The data show that young people and their families are indeed interested in pursuing surgery as a treatment option, given access and suitable candidates,” study co-authors said. Stated. Sarah MessiahProfessor and Childhood Obesity Researcher at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health, told CNN.
According to the report, there is evidence that weight-loss surgery can help obese teens lose weight to lose weight and combat obesity-related conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. AAP. However, the patient have to follow a restrictive eating plan after surgery and Eating Disorder Experts Express Concern about how this affects teens’ long-term relationships with food. Other medical experts say that now that surgery is being emphasized in official recommendations, Physicians may force treatment Without exhausting other weight loss options first.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos