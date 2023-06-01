Studies reveal that sleep apnea syndrome is associated with a decrease in brain volume





Part of the brain involved in memory shrinks in people with severe sleep-disordered breathing, such as heavy snoring and sleep apnea, according to a new study. A person with sleep apnea stops breathing for more than 10 seconds at a time many times during the night.

“It is increasingly recognized that untreated this sleep disorder increases the risk of dementia. Here we focus on the medial temporal lobe, the brain region affected in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. It provides new and unique evidence,” said study lead author Geraldine Laux, a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institute for Health and Medical Research in Caen, France. email.

The medial temporal lobe is a region of the brain that is essential for the memory and recall of facts and events. Embedded deep within that region is the hippocampus, a complex structure essential for learning, memory encoding and consolidation, and spatial navigation.

But the study found that the loss of brain volume only occurred when there were also signs of beta-amyloid plaques, a hallmark sign of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We found that more severe sleep apnea was associated with decreased volume in different subregions of the hippocampus and medial temporal lobe,” said Laux. “People without amyloid plaques did not have reduced brain volume, even if they had severe sleep apnea.”

Experts say the accumulation of amyloid in the brain can begin as early as the 30s and 40s, decades before clinical signs of cognitive decline appear. One study found that after the age of 70, one-third of cognitively normal people have amyloid in their brain tissue. Survey February 2022. Interestingly, this deposition does not necessarily cause Alzheimer’s disease. There is evidence of extensive amyloid in the brains of many older people and they do not develop Alzheimer’s disease.

But it’s during sleep, especially during deep slow-wave sleep, that the brain clears most of the accumulated amyloid, Rudy-Tanji said. A professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, he was not involved in the study.

To get enough deep sleep to rejuvenate the brain, adults need at least 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep. However, heavy snores and sleep apnea sufferers may experience hundreds of minor awakenings during the night, even if they are not aware of it.

“It makes sense that sleep apnea is associated with decreased brain volume in older adults, especially those with amyloid plaques,” Tanzi said in an email.

“If amyloid is not properly cleared, it sets in motion the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease, which ultimately leads to dementia,” said Tanzi, who is also director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. To tell.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, looked at data collected from 128 people over the age of 65 who participated in exercise. let’s grow old, an ongoing randomized clinical trial in Caen, France. This trial is designed to test interventions against cognitive aging.

All participants were free of cognitive, psychiatric, or chronic illnesses at the start of the study. None of the participants had sleep apnea at the start of the study, and those who developed sleep-disordered breathing and received continuous positive airway pressure, also known as CPAP, were excluded from the study results.

The study group underwent brain scans, repeated memory tests at approximately 21 months of age, and an overnight sleep study at home. Sleep studies revealed that 91 of the 122 study participants had moderate to severe sleep apnea, although most participants had few overt symptoms and excessive daytime sleep apnea. Only 11 experienced drowsiness.

Twenty-six of the participants had amyloid plaques in their brain tissue. In these people, severe sleep-disordered breathing was associated with decreased medial temporal lobe volume. Studies have shown that the more severe the apnea, the greater the volume loss.

In addition, “low volume in some regions of the medial temporal lobe was associated with poorer memory performance assessed after 18 months,” Laux said.

However, brain shrinkage was not seen in people with sleep apnea who did not have amyloid plaques. The findings suggest that certain people may be more susceptible to the negative effects of sleep disorders that affect breathing and disrupt sleep, Laux said.

“People in the very early stages of ongoing Alzheimer’s disease showed a unique vulnerability to sleep apnea,” Laux said. “Further research should explore whether treatment of sleep-disordered breathing may improve cognitive function and prevent or delay neurodegeneration.”

An estimated 936 million adults World wide People between the ages of 30 and 69 can suffer from sleep apnea, and many more go undiagnosed. If sleep apnea is severe and untreated, symptoms may include: 3 times more likely to die For any reason, according to research.

a Research published in May found someone seriously ill sleep apnea People who spent less time in slow-wave deep sleep had more white matter damage in their brains than those who spent more time in slow-wave sleep.White matter hyperintensity increased for each 10% decrease in time spent in deep sleep The study found that brain lesions were similar to the effects of being 2.3 years older.

Severe sleep apnea was associated with alarming changes in the middle-aged and older brain. July 2018 survey found. Studies have shown that people with low oxygen levels in their blood due to sleep apnea are more likely to have thinning of brain material in certain areas associated with dementia.

When tested, these people had a lower ability to memorize and recall new information. At the same time, there was likely thickening in other areas of the brain, which could be a sign of swelling or inflammation, the researchers said.

In an earlier study, Laux said: She found that amyloid load in the brain was “predicted by the severity of hypoxia associated with sleep apnea.” Hypoxia is the lack of oxygen to the brain that occurs in sleep apnea when a person stops breathing multiple times in an hour.

“We speculate that hypoxia may also adversely affect the volume of regions of the medial temporal lobe. vulnerable,” she said.

Such studies support the need for evaluation and treatment of sleep apnea by a sleep specialist. “Keeping the brain healthy to remove the amyloid deposits that lead to the Alzheimer’s disease chain, which ultimately leads to neuronal loss and cognitive decline,” says Dr. Tanji. Told.