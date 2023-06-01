Health
About 1 in 3 people with diabetes have an unknown heart risk: study
May 31, 2023 – If you have type 2 diabetes, you may already be at an increased risk of heart disease without knowing it. About a third of people with diabetes have high blood levels of two things linked to heart disease, according to a new study.
These blood “biomarkers” can be detected before symptoms of heart disease appear. As such, they could be used to screen high-risk people early, at a time when prevention efforts and treatments may be more effective, the researchers said.
“People with diabetes should be aware of their increased risk for cardiovascular disease and work with their physicians to develop treatment plans that can prevent future cardiovascular events,” said Elizabeth, senior author of the study.・Dr. Selvin, MPH, said: She majored in epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.
Historically, the increased risk of heart disease in people with type 2 diabetes was thought to be due to bad cholesterol. The study suggests that something else is going on, and that other types of treatments besides cholesterol-lowering treatments should be considered.
“Our findings suggest that hypertension treatments and interventions that target microvascular and small vessel health may be particularly beneficial for people with diabetes,” Selvin said.
heart under stress
Dr. Michael Huang, MHS Principal Scientist Selvin, and colleagues tested for two specific biomarkers. The researchers found that 33% of people with type 2 diabetes had high blood levels of either, compared to only 16% of people without diabetes.
of study Published online today Journal of the American Heart Association.
One biomarker protein called high-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-troponin) indicates heart damage. The other, called N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), suggests that pressure builds up in the heart enough to stress and stretch the heart wall. .
Cardiovascular disease is associated with 40% of hospitalizations and 30% of deaths in people with type 2 diabetes, so it’s important to identify at-risk people before they develop symptoms. An estimated 27 million American adults have type 2 diabetes.
large and diverse population
These two biomarkers have been previously studied, but mostly in middle-aged and older Caucasian adults.
These are measured primarily in hospitals to screen people with chest pain and shortness of breath. Vijay Nambi, M.D., a cardiologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said these aren’t commonly used to identify heart disease, but new data like this study suggest they may be a risk. It suggests that it may play a role in the prevention or prediction of
This current study tested stored blood samples from a more diverse and nationally representative group of 10,304 adults aged 20 years and older. For example, type 2 diabetics were 60% non-Hispanic white, 15% non-Hispanic black, 9% Mexican-American, and 16% of another race or ethnicity.
Study participants reported no heart disease when participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) project from 1999 to 2004. By going back to blood samples that were archived about 20 years ago, Selvin and his colleagues were able to track deaths from heart disease and other illnesses. Causes of the National Death Index by the end of 2019.
Main findings
19% of diabetic patients had higher levels of hs-troponin compared to 5% of non-diabetics. The researchers noted that more muscle disease and frailty in diabetics could explain the difference.
The researchers also found that people with longstanding diabetes and poor blood sugar control were at highest risk of heart disease.
Another biomarker, NT-proBNP, was not significantly higher in the diabetic group. However, people with diabetes and/or biomarkers were more likely to die from diabetes or any cause. For example, in adults with type 2 diabetes, elevated hs-troponin was associated with a 54% increased risk of cardiovascular death, and elevated circulating NT-proBNP levels were associated with a 2.5-fold increased risk. His risk of death from any cause was 77% higher for hs-troponin and 78% higher for NT-proBNP in this population.
The higher risk remained even after researchers controlled for other cardiovascular risk factors.
The risk of death was also higher among those aged 45 to 64 compared with those aged 65 and older.
“Although these strategies need to be formally tested, these biomarkers have been consistently shown to be able to identify at-risk individuals. We need to start thinking seriously about it,” Nambi said.
Cardiac risk screening
Selvin and colleagues not only identified the factors that increase risk, but also suggested what can be done about them.
“Our findings suggest that these cardiac biomarkers could potentially be used to tailor cardiovascular therapy, especially in high-risk populations, and could be used for routine monitoring of risk.” It confirms the possibility,” Selvin said.
Personalized management using biomarker results “will be even more powerful and influential,” Nambi agreed.
Taking blood samples from people with type 2 diabetes to test for these two things could help prioritize those for treatment with sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SLGT2) inhibitors, Selvin says. said Mr. Drugs in the SLGT2 class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, and empagliflozin. This result may also guide treatment with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. His GLP-1 drugs, such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Victoza 3-Pak), have recently received a lot of attention for their weight loss potential.
More research is needed, Selvin said.
“We need to understand how best to use cardiac biomarkers in routine practice to improve the lives of people with diabetes and those at high risk of cardiovascular disease,” she said. “Interventional studies and clinical trials can be particularly useful in informing best practice in this area.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.webmd.com/diabetes/news/20230531/about-1-in-3-with-diabetes-have-unknown-heart-risk-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- About 1 in 3 people with diabetes have an unknown heart risk: study
- Earthquake information: weak mag. 2.2 earthquake – 35 miles NW of Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire, USA, on Wednesday May 31, 2023 at 6:04 AM (GMT -4)
- Actor John Beasley dies: Veteran actor John Beasley, who appeared in TV drama ‘Everwood’, dies aged 79
- The Power of Papaya Unleashed: Knowing the Best Time to Eat for Maximum Benefit
- UK public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan human rights lawyer
- 10 most beautiful places to visit in England
- Classic Bollywood Movies Turned into Animated Feature Films
- Cricket Score and Updates from Afghanistan in Sri Lanka 2023
- Disney faces backlash for dressing up male employee’s Cinderella
- Former Vice President Pence is set to kick off the White House campaign next week, joining Trump in the 2024 race
- Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart Prachanda to open UP’s first land port
- Environmental watchdog urges Jokowi to cancel sea sand export