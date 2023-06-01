About 1 in 3 people with diabetes have an unknown heart risk: study

May 31, 2023 – If you have type 2 diabetes, you may already be at an increased risk of heart disease without knowing it. About a third of people with diabetes have high blood levels of two things linked to heart disease, according to a new study.

These blood “biomarkers” can be detected before symptoms of heart disease appear. As such, they could be used to screen high-risk people early, at a time when prevention efforts and treatments may be more effective, the researchers said.

“People with diabetes should be aware of their increased risk for cardiovascular disease and work with their physicians to develop treatment plans that can prevent future cardiovascular events,” said Elizabeth, senior author of the study.・Dr. Selvin, MPH, said: She majored in epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

Historically, the increased risk of heart disease in people with type 2 diabetes was thought to be due to bad cholesterol. The study suggests that something else is going on, and that other types of treatments besides cholesterol-lowering treatments should be considered.